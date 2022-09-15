High school sports roundup: St. Joseph boys soccer team blanks out Racine St. Catherine's

The St. Joseph High School boys soccer team finally put it all together Wednesday against Racine St. Catherine’s.

The Lancers played their best match so far this season, coach Nick Anderson said, with the defense setting the tone in a 5-0 Metro Classic Conference victory over the Angels at Anderson Park.

St. Joseph (3-3-0, 1-1-0 MCC) played a physical style to keep St. Catherine’s (1-3-2, 0-2-0 MCC) at bay, and it worked despite the Angels changing their style of attack frequently.

“We played what was our most complete game of soccer all year,” Anderson said. “From the gate, I challenged all 18 players to rise above the level that St. Cat's was going to bring.

“It was a physical game, and a very tactful game, that we were able to make huge plays when St. Cat’s was sending in all sorts of different looks.”

Anderson said defenders Jack Zematis and Keegan Bradley, along with goalkeeper Jack McTernan, set the tone for match.

One of the big moments came in the first half, after the Lancers had a 2-0 lead. The Angels had a chance to get on the scoreboard with a penalty kick, but McTernan stopped the shot, his second save on a penalty kick in five matches this season.

“Jack McTernan set the tone by making great saves,” Anderson said. “Our defense was swarming all over the field and we covered and supported each other very well in their attack.”

Peter Visconti scored three goals for a hat trick and Joey Billoti had the other two goals for St. Joseph, which led 3-0 at the half.

“The way we were able to connect passes and play within our formation helped to get key players into favorable positions to score goals,” Anderson said. “St. Catherine's is very organized and managed well, so for us to come out and get a huge conference win is another big step for this program.”

Boys volleyball

RACINE HORLICK 3, BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Red Devils showed some improvement Wednesday, winning the second set against the Rebels, but Bradford/Reuther couldn’t match their play from that set and lost 25-11, 19-25, 25-11, 25-22 in a Southeast Conference match at Bradford.

Charles Pryse had 10 kills and Emmanuel Pena had six to lead the offense for the Red Devils (1-4, 0-3 SEC). Defensively, Emilio Jaimes had 13 digs and Ben Engel had 11.

The Red Devils had a chance to even the match at 2-2 in the fourth set, but a block by the Rebels set them up for match point and they closed out the match.

“We are a stronger team than we have been in the last two years, but there are still quite a few growing pains,” Bradford/Reuther coach Evan Winter said. “We are going to keep working hard and look towards the future, while remembering the past.

“I’m extremely proud of the progress of these young athletes and this program over the last three years.”

INDIAN TRAIL 3, OAK CREEK 0: The Hawks swept the Knights Wednesday in a Southeast Conference match at Oak Creek.

No further information was available about Indian Trail (4-8, 2-0 SEC).

FRANKLIN 3, TREMPER 0: The Sabers swept the Trojans 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 Wednesday in a Southeast Conference match at Tremper.

No statistics were available Wednesday night for Tremper (0-8, 0-3 SEC).

Girls golf

WILMOT: The Panthers tied for sixth with two other teams Wednesday at the Waterford Dress-Up Scramble at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.

Wilmot’s four golfers combined for a 5-over-par 40 to tie with Racine Case and Waterford’s No. 2 team. The Panthers won the tiebreaker to finish sixth, ahead of Waterford and Case.

Wilmot had three pars in its round.

Burlington had two birdies and one bogey and won the team title with a 1-under-par 34.

Girls tennis

TREMPER 4, RACINE CASE 3: Tuesday, the Trojans won two singles matches and two doubles flights, one in three sets, to beat the Eagles in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Racine.

Tremper’s Nicole Porut led off singles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Janavi Munagavalasa at No. 1 singles. Ella Callahan also won in straight sets at No. 4 singles, beating Valerie Harman 6-4, 6-2.

At No. 1 doubles, Katelyn Rocha and Leah Weisinger of Tremper beat Jaqui Villa and Scarlett Hay 6-3, 6-0. The difference in the meet was at No. 2 doubles, where Ava Lindquist and Helen Bergeson won a third-set supertiebreaker against Case’s Gabrielle Schmidtmann and Tamara Needeljkovic for a 6-0, 4-6, 10-4 win.

Girls volleyball

BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 0: Tuesday at Burlington, the Panthers were dominated by the state-ranked Demons in a 25-9, 25-10, 25-6 Southern Lakes Conference loss.

No statistics were available for Wilmot (1-10, 1-2 SLC), which has won just two sets this season.

Burlington (17-3, 3-0 SLC) is ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.