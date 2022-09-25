High school sports roundup: St. Joseph has two champions, takes third at MCC girls tennis tournament

The St. Joseph High School girls tennis team fared well Saturday at the Metro Classic Conference Tournament.

The Lancers had two champions and two runners-up in the event played at Racine Prairie in Wind Point.

Prairie won the tournament with 30 points, one ahead of Greendale Martin Luther (29). St. Joseph was third with 21 points.

St. Joseph’s champions were at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles.

At No. 2 singles, Lauren Palmieri won her first match 6-0, 6-0, then beat Sophia Novotny of Greendale Martin Luther 6-1, 6-3 in the title match.

At No. 3 singles, Casey Meyer won her first match 6-0, 6-0, then beat Sophia Baptista of Prairie 6-2, 6-0 in her title match.

The Lancers’ second-place finishes were at No. 1 singles and No. 4 singles.

At No. 1, Bella Rizzo won her first match 6-1, 6-2, then, in the title match, she lost the first set to Prairie’s Lily Jorgenson 6-0, then had to retire from the match trailing 3-1 in the second set.

At No. 4, Olivia Vackovich, the No. 1 seed, won her first match 7-6 (5), 6-3, then was upset by No. 2 seed Asalia White-Williams 6-1, 6-1 in the title match.

The Lancers’ best doubles finish was fifth by Jena Jucius and Grace Boyd at No. 2 with a 6-4, 4-6, 11-9 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican.

St. Catherine’s/Lutheran had two fourth-place finishes, by Mathews at No. 4 singles and by Elena Gaither and Dayija Brown at No. 2 doubles.

St. Joseph and Martin Luther each had two champions and two runners-up. Team point totals were not available Saturday night.

Girls volleyball

CENTRAL: The Falcons went 3-2 Saturday in the Sprawl Qualifier at Slinger.

The Falcons (9-11) went 1-2 in pool play, beating Beaver Dam 25-19, 25-20 and losing to Hartford (25-18, 27-25) and Oak Creek (25-18, 20-25, 15-10).

Central went on to win the Bronze Division, beating Green Bay Preble 25-14, 25-20 and Sheboygan North 25-16, 28-26.

Lindsay Piktel led Central’s offense with 55 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Karis Bridleman contributed 34 kills and 34 digs and Sydney Selburg had 84 assists, 13 digs and 10 aces. Shelby Fabbri led the defense with 40 digs and eight aces, and Maddie Mauser had 21 digs and four aces.

“Throughout the day, we had several players step up in various matches when they were called upon and that was great to see,” Falcons coach Megan Awe said. “Several matches were a team effort. Overall, I’m really happy with this team and how they pushed through to finish the day.”

Boys volleyball

INDIAN TRAIL INVITATIONAL: Central reached the championship match of the tournament at Indian Trail, losing to Southern Lakes Conference rival Union Grove 26-24, 25-17 to finish second.

The Falcons are 1-2 against the Broncos this season, beating them at the Waukesha Fusion Invitational Sept. 10 and losing to them Thursday in an SLC match.

Central beat Racine Park 25-17, 25-13 in pool play.

Tremper also played in the tournament, losing to Union Grove 25-12, 25-15 in pool play and beating Park 25-14, 25-16 in the Silver Bracket championship match.

No further information about the tournament was available Saturday night.

Cross country

MIDWEST INVITATIONAL: The Indian Trail boys had three top-100 finishers and took 13th place out of 48 full teams Saturday in the Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.

Sophomore Remy Strichartz led the Hawks by finishing 12th in 15:50.8. Junior Holden Forgette was 34th in 16:37.1 and sophomore Zackery Taylor was 89th in 17:16.2. Indian Trail totaled 466 points.

The Bradford boys finished 26th with 706 and were led by senior Eli Fredrickson, who was 100th in 17:25.7. Fellow seniors Owen Erickson and Zackery Meyer were 103rd (17:27.2) and 107th (17:30.2), respectively, for the Trojans.

Oconomowoc won the boys team title with 78 points and Owen Busby of Mequon Homestead won the boys individual title in 15:05.9.

In the 39-team girls race, Indian Trail finished 20th with 533 points.

Junior Audrey Shreve led the Hawks, finishing 79th in 20:38.3, while junior Riya Patel was 104th (20:56.3) and senior Alissa Taylor was 108th (20:58.1).

The only runner for Bradford, senior Simona Tenuta, was 156th (21:37.0).

Waunakee won the girls team title with 102 points and Sarah Fischer of Hinsdale (Ill.) Central won the individual race in 17:42.2.