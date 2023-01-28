High school sports roundup: St. Joseph senior Bobo leads Lancer girls on Senior Night

The St. Joseph High School girls basketball team was celebrating Senior Night Friday in its Metro Classic Conference game against Burlington Catholic Central.

Fittingly, the Lancers’ top senior led her team to victory.

Starting senior guard Na’Zyia Bobo, one of three seniors on the St. Joseph roster, scored a game-high 22 points, split evenly between the first and second halves, in the Lancers’ 59-30 victory over the Lady Toppers.

St. Joseph (9-9, 4-6 MCC) used a pressure defense to build a 29-11 halftime lead and seemingly put the game out of reach.

But Catholic Central (4-12, 1-10) played well early in the second half and got back within striking distance, cutting its deficit to 10 points with about 10 minutes left in regulation.

The Lancers went back to their earlier form after that to break the game open.

“At the half, we discussed how we needed to rebound better and continue to apply pressure defensively,” St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. “To BCC's credit, they came out to start the half and caught some momentum.

“Then our ladies responded by getting on a run themselves to finally put the game out of reach.”

After Bobo, standout freshman forward Frankie McClain finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, junior guard Ava Rizzitano had nine points and six steals, and freshman guard Kamryn Lecce had seven points. Senior guard Eli Fani added four points on 4 of 4 free-throw shooting.

Jayden Garratt led Catholic Central with 16 points.

INDIAN TRAIL 61, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 59: The Hawks (9-9) held on to defeat the Pacers (4-14) in a nonconference game Friday at Indian Trail.

No further details were available Friday night.

Boys basketball

CENTRAL 77, ELKHORN 29: The Falcons controlled their Southern Lakes Conference game from start to finish Friday at Elkhorn.

Central (14-2, 8-1 SLC), which received one vote in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, opened the game on a 22-0 run and led Elkhorn 45-16 at halftime.

Elijah Griffin led Central with 21 points, all but two of them in the first half. Quinn Burns added 12 points, 11 in the second half (three 3-point baskets) and John Kinzler finished with 11 points, all in the first half. Carson Schultz had all of his eight points in the second half.

Every player that entered the game for the Falcons scored at least four points.

The 48-point margin of victory is the largest for Central in more than 10 seasons.

No one had more than six points for the Elks (4-11, 3-6).

BURLINGTON 66, WILMOT 27: The Panthers were unable to keep pace with the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Burlington.

The Panthers (6-12, 1-8 SLC) were off to a fast start. The physical pace of the game put Demons (14-2, 8-1 SLC) senior forward JR Lukenbill in early foul trouble. It was the moment Lukenbill left the floor for the Demons when they started to get on a run and finished the first half ahead 36-16.

"(Wilmot) have been playing really well lately," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. "If you have to play their style, you are going to be in trouble."

The Panthers were unable to claw back against the Demons, ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Associated Press poll, in the second half. The loss is the Panthers' fifth straight — three of them decided by two or fewer possessions.

Senior guard Cooper Zimmerman led the Panthers with eight points.

Connor Roffers scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Demons to their fifth straight win.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 63, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 53: The Eagles survived a pair of Wildcats’ rallies Friday, one in each half, to win a Midwest Classic Conference game played at Wilmot.

Christian Life (7-6, 3-5 MCC) had a 16-point lead in the first half, but University School (5-11, 3-6) fought back with a string of 3-point baskets to get within one point.

The Eagles managed to push the lead to 29-20 at halftime, but the Wildcats came back again and tied the game at 44-44 with six minutes left in regulation.

That’s when senior captain Sam Jennings got hot, Christian Life coach Duke Montgomery said, and “hit some clutch shots to put the Eagles ahead to a comfortable lead.”

Jennings finished with a game-high 20 points, going 6 of 9 at the free-throw line as part of a 12-point second half. Jack Helser had 19 points and Cameron Simpson scored 10.

Noah Baum and Osi Igwe each had 15 points to lead University School.

Wrestling

MUSKEGO 54, WILMOT 16: The Panthers lost a nonconference dual meet to the Warriors Friday at Muskego.

No further details were available Friday night.