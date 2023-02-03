The St. Joseph High School wrestling team had four wrestlers win twice Thursday to go 2-0 at a four-team nonconference meet at Kingdom Prep Lutheran in Wauwatosa.

The Lancers won five of the last six matches against Fox Valley Lutheran, four of them on pins, to win 45-36, and won four of the last five against Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian in a 39-11 victory.

The four wrestlers from 170 to 220 pounds won two matches each, with three of them pinning both of the respective opponents.

Adam Davis (170) pinned both of his opponents in the second period (3:05 and 3:10), Marco Matteucci (195) had two first-period pins (1:23, 53 seconds) and Izavion Franklin (220) had two pins (1:02, 3:19).

Brian Ortega (182) won two decisions, 8-4 against Fox Valley Lutheran and 5-2 against Lourdes/Valley Christian.

Other winners for St. Joseph against Fox Valley Lutheran were Ivan Porcayo (132), Charles Anderson (138) and Tyson Jones (285).

Against Lourdes/Valley Christian, there were five double forfeits and the Lancers received three forfeits. Defending state champion Co’Ji Campbell had forfeit wins in both dual meets.

Boys basketball

WILMOT 78, DELAVAN-DARIEN 53: The Panthers dominated the Comets Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.

No further information was available Thursday for Wilmot (7-12, 2-8 SLC) or Delavan-Darien (1-16, 0-10).

Girls basketball

DELAVAN-DARIEN 63, WILMOT 58: The Panthers lost to the Comets Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.

No further information was available Thursday for Wilmot (6-15, 3-8 SLC) or Delavan-Darien (11-7, 5-5).