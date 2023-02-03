The St. Joseph High School wrestling team had four wrestlers win three times Thursday to go 3-0 at a four-team nonconference meet at Kingdom Prep Lutheran in Wauwatosa.
The Lancers beat Fox Valley Lutheran 45-36, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 39-11 and Kingdom Prep Lutheran 42-9.
The four wrestlers from 170 to 220 pounds won three matches each, led by Izavion Franklin at 220, who had three pins (1:02, 3:19, 18 seconds).
Adam Davis (170) had two pins (3:05 and 3:10) and a 2-1 decision; Brian Ortega (182) won three decisions (8-4, 5-2, 13-10) and Marco Matteucci (195) had two pins (1:23, 53 seconds) and a forfeit.
Tyson Jones (285) won two matches for St. Joseph.
Defending state champion Co’Ji Campbell (120) had forfeit wins in all three dual meets.
Boys basketball
WILMOT 78, DELAVAN-DARIEN 53: The Panthers dominated the Comets Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
No further information was available Thursday for Wilmot (7-12, 2-8 SLC) or Delavan-Darien (1-16, 0-10).
Girls basketball
DELAVAN-DARIEN 63, WILMOT 58: The Panthers lost to the Comets Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
No further information was available Thursday for Wilmot (6-15, 3-8 SLC) or Delavan-Darien (11-7, 5-5).