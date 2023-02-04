Just when you think Manasseh Stackhouse can’t get any better, nights like Friday come along.

The 6-foot-8 junior center for the Indian Trail High School boys basketball team scored a career-high 33 points, including several highlight reel dunks, to lead the Hawks to a 62-50 victory over Racine Horlick Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Indian Trail.

The victory by Indian Trail (14-5, 8-3 SEC), coupled with Franklin’s 50-45 victory over Oak Creek, leaves the Hawks tied with the Knights for second place in the SEC, one game behind the Sabers (9-2 SEC) in the standings.

Stackhouse did the bulk of his work in the second half, scoring 23 points in the second half as Indian Trail broke the game open after leading 25-21 at halftime.

Stackhouse, who surpassed his previous high of 31 points scored in a 65-55 victory over Racine Case on Jan. 13, got the crowd worked up by making at least seven dunks, Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. Stackhouse made 15 baskets, all but one of them from inside the arc, and also made both of his free-throw attempts.

Senior guard Jackson Wilhelmson had 11 of his 19 points in the first half for the Hawks. He and Stackhouse combined to outscore Horlick (4-15, 3-8) by two points.

Senior center Cam McIntosh led the Rebels with 20 points, 12 in the second half. Senior forward Marii Shelton had 11 points and senior forward Blake Fletcher, who played every minute of the game, added 10 points.

RACINE PARK 81, BRADFORD 66: The Panthers used a 7-0 run early in the second half to pull away from the Red Devils in their Southeast Conference game Friday night in Racine.

Bradford (2-18, 1-10 SEC) trailed Racine Park (8-11, 6-5 SEC) 34-33 at the half, but the Panthers opened the second half on a 22-8 run to take control of the game.

Jon Delgado scored 16 points to lead the Red Devils. Andy Sauer added 12 points and Keany Parks finished with 10 points. Nate Klemp and DeAndre Jennings each scored eight points.

Isaiah Robinson had 19 points and 11 steals to lead Park.

RACINE CASE 61, TREMPER 53: The Trojans were not able to hang on to an early lead in their Southeast Conference game at Racine Case Friday night.

Tremper (4-14, 2-9 SEC) jumped out to a 24-16 lead and led the Eagles (10-8, 7-4 SEC) 25-22 at halftime. The Trojans increased their lead early in the second half to 36-28, but Case responded with a 24-8 run to take control of the game.

Will Starks scored 15 points to lead Tremper. Matt Lesnik added 14 points and Dejuan Graise scored 9 points.

Termarion Brumby led the Eagles with 25 points.

ST. JOSEPH 65, RACINE LUTHERAN 62: Eric Kenesie gave the Lancers a lift in Friday's Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.

The Lancers (11-7, 5-6 MCC) led 32-22 after the first half only to see the Crusaders (6-12, 3-8) rally in the second half.

Kenesie proved to be a major difference in the Lancers holding on for the team's second win in three games. The Lancers were 18 of 23 on their free-throw attempts and the junior guard was responsible for the bulk of their makes and chances, going 15 of 20 from the line and finishing with a game-high 24 points and five assists.

Peter Stapleton shot 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 14 points. Jack McTernan added 12 points that included a game-high four 3-pointers.

"We battled and play hard," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "I'm proud of our boys and how they are showing perseverance."

Sam Pitrof and Justin Jones each scored 18 points for the Crusaders. Isaiah Cosey added 11 points.

RACINE PRAIRIE 64, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 57, OT: The Pacers tied the Hawks at the end of regulation, but Prairie’s Kaleb Shannon took over in overtime Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Wind Point.

After leading 22-19 at halftime, Shoreland Lutheran (8-10, 1-10 MCC) kept the game close for most of the first half and fell behind late, then pulled off a five-point comeback in the final minute.

With the Hawks (11-7, 6-6) leading 47-42 with a minute left in regulation, Bryce Pfeilstifter made a 3-point basket to get within 47-45. After Prairie missed a free throw on the front end of the bonus, the Pacers scored on a contested shot in the paint with one second on the clock to tie the game at 47-47 and send it to overtime.

Behind Shannon, who scored a career-high 33 points, including a 3-pointer to open overtime, the Hawks dominated overtime. Shannon had nine of Prairie’s 17 points in the extra period, LaTrevion Fenderson had a big dunk and the Hawks went 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Fenderson finished with 15 points and the Hawks had just four turnovers.

Kamare Evans had 18 points and Pfeilstifter had 14 to lead the Pacers, who lost 46-42 to Prairie in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 17.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 86, CHRISTIAN LIFE 41: The Eagles (7-9, 3-7 MCC) lost to the Lightning (8-7, 8-1 MCC) in a Midwest Classic Conference game Friday at Hartland.

No further details were available Friday night.

Girls basketball

INDIAN TRAIL 72, RACINE HORLICK 45: Adrianna Gonzalez had another big offensive game as the Hawks defeated the Rebels Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Racine.

Gonzalez had 25 points and went 10 of 12 at the free-throw line to lead Indian Trail (10-10, 4-7 SEC). The junior guard has been an offensive force this season and has scored more than 20 points in all but three games she has played — including a 42-point game, a 39-point game, a 35-point game and a 30-point game. Gonzalez scored 12 points in the first half to help the Hawks build up a 41-17 halftime lead over Horlick (1-20, 0-11 SEC).

“Gonzalez played huge for Indian Trail,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “She finds a way to score and is very athletic. (Gianni) Harris also stepped up big for them and knocked down some key shots.”

Harris, a sophomore guard, had 17 points for Indian Trail and was the only other player to score in double figures.

Senior forward Madison Tomachefsky scored 10 points to lead the Rebels.

TREMPER 61, RACINE CASE 40: The Trojans had three players in double figures as they completed a season sweep of the Eagles in Friday’s Southeast Conference Senior Night game at Tremper.

The Trojans (14-7, 7-4 SEC) had an eight-point lead going into the second half but quickly pulled ahead with the help of senior guard Aliana Brown and sophomore forward Emily Giese. Brown scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the second half and Giese scored eight of her 15 total points then.

Brown was one of two seniors honored, along with Kaitlyn Anderson.

“The girls played a good game on Senior Night,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “We started off slow and picked up the intensity on defense as the game went along. We got huge contributions from the whole team. It’s nice to get a conference win.”

Sophomore guard Josie Tenuta was a big component to the Trojans’ offensive play and made three 3-point baskets in the first half and another in the second half to finish out the game with 12 points.

Case (4-15, 3-8 SEC) was led by junior guard Angelina Ortiz and sophomore guard Je’Quiasia Williams with 10 points each.

BRADFORD 75, RACINE PARK 40: The Red Devils led 35-19 at halftime and finished strong Friday for a Southeast Conference victory at Bradford.

Grace Betker scored half of Park’s points with 21 and My’Asia Bostick had 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks to go along with four points for Park (4-15, 2-9 SEC).

No information was available for Bradford (16-5, 9-2).

CENTRAL 60, BURLINGTON 50: Reese Rynberg delivered for the Falcons in Friday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.

The Falcons (6-14, 4-7 SLC) took a narrow 28-27 lead into halftime before tightening up on defense. Brooke Wright led the Demons (12-9, 5-7 SLC) in scoring with 11 points but was held to two points in the second half. Brinley Clapp entered the game averaging 13.2 points per game and was held to seven points.

The Falcons came up clutch with their opportunities at the free throw line, making 16 of 23 free throws. Rynberg scored a game-high 23 points for the Falcons and went 11 of 14 from the line.

Alyssa Klementzos scored 13 points for the Falcons. Bella Frederick and Taya Witt added nine and eight points, respectively.

The win ended a four-game losing skid for the Falcons. The Demons losing streak extended to five games.

"The girls played tremendously tonight as a team," Central coach Sarah Vozel said. "They stayed composed throughout the game.

"I think we really strung together two great halves of basketball which has been a struggle for us to do this year."

RACINE PRAIRIE 76, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 18: The Pacers made two shots in the first half of their Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie Friday night.

Prairie (16-2, 12-1 MCC) led Shoreland (5-14, 2-9 MCC) 48-9 at halftime. The Hawks are ranked sixth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll.

Moren Fitzpatrick led the Pacers with five points.

Prairie junior Reese Jaramillo led all scorers with 23 points.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 59, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 53: The Eagles (8-10, 4-7 MCC) defeated the Patriots (6-15, 3-10 MCC) in a Midwest Classic Conference game Friday at Wilmot High School.

No further details were available Friday night.

Boys hockey

VERONA 7, KENOSHA THUNDER 3: Liam von Ellm-McKenna scored a pair of goals as the Thunder lost a nonconference game on Friday at the Verona Ice Arena in Verona.

The Thunder (13-6) trailed 3-1 after the first period with von Ellm-McKenna scoring a power-play goal. The Wildcats (17-4) established a 6-1 lead just past the midway point of the second period but the Thunder scored twice to close out the frame with Tyler Shike and von Ellm-McKenna scoring at even strength.

Reece Cordray led the Wildcats with two goals and an assist.

Zach Mitchell stopped 47 of 54 shots on goal in net for the Thunder. The loss was the team's second straight following a six-game winning streak.