High school sports roundup: State-ranked Tremper soccer beats Indian Trail to stay unbeaten

The members of the Tremper High School boys soccer team haven’t let the team’s state ranking go to their heads so far this season.

The Trojans continued their unbeaten start Wednesday, scoring two goals in the first half and finishing off a 3-0 over intracity rival Indian Trail in a Southeast Conference match at Jaskwhich Stadium at Indian Trail.

Connor Heath, Daniel Chiapetta and Dylon Bezotte scored the goals and Alex Gotz had the only assist for Tremper (5-0-0, 2-0-0 SEC), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Trojans goalkeeper Ben Wajerski had to make just three saves.

No statistics were available for the Hawks (2-2-1, 0-2-0).

CASE 6, BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Red Devils dominated the Eagles last season, but unbeaten Case had the final word this time in a Southeast Conference match Wednesday at Bradford.

Bradford/Reuther (3-3-0, 0-2-0 SEC), which beat Case 10-0 last year during a 4-1-2 SEC season, made it close in the second half after trailing 3-0 at the half. The Red Devils scored from the top of the box in the 62nd minute to make it 3-1.

Bradford/Reuther had a golden opportunity to get within 3-2 a few minutes later after being awarded a penalty kick following a tripping call in the box, but Case goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim stopped the shot and the Red Devils didn’t find the net again.

The Eagles, who went 1-7-0 in SEC play last year, are 5-0-0 and 2-0-0.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Pacers scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and let 3-1 at the half, then had to hold on in the second half at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia to win the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

Owen Hahm opened the scoring in the fifth minute for Shoreland (3-4-0 overall) with a goal assisted by Gavin Moore, then Moore made it 2-0 five minutes later off an assist by Ethan Senkpeil.

St. Catherine’s (1-2-2 overall) got within 2-1 in the 17th minute on a penalty kick after the Pacers were called for a handball in the box.

In the 33rd minute, Ethan Kassulke scored, assisted by Senkpeil, to extend the Shoreland lead to 3-1.

The Angels made it interesting in the second half, scoring a goal in the 58th minute, but the Pacers held on.

“In our attack, I was pleased with how we came out with purpose and found ourselves creating connections between the lines of defense while exploiting wide areas,” Pacers coach Dan Hahm said. “However, our defense remained shaky with clearing dangerous crosses.

“In the second half, we had fewer attacking opportunities. St. Catherine’s put us in compromising situations and shifted us into preservation mode to maintain our lead.”

Pacers goalkeeper Connor Hahm made eight saves, matching Angels goalkeeper Morgan Determan. The teams were close in shots on target (12-11 in favor of St. Catherine’s).

Dan Hahm commended the play of defender Landon Voye and that of his son in goal.

DOMINICAN 4, ST. JOSEPH 1: The Lancers made four errors, coach Nick Anderson said, and the Knights took advantage of all four at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee Wednesday in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

St. Joseph (1-3-0 overall) couldn’t get a rhythm going on offense.

“We are a young growing team that made four critical mistakes,” Anderson said. “We played a well-rounded smart soccer game, but at the end of the day we left too many goals on the field and Dominican was clinical on our mistakes."

Dominican is 2-3-0 overall.

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 7, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles got off to a slow start and never recovered, losing a Midwest Classic Conference match Wednesday at Kenosha to remain winless.

Christian Life (0-6-0, 0-2-0 MCC) trailed 5-0 at the half.

Eagles coach Alan Krass said midfielders Jeremiah Bustamante and Evan Shaffer played well. Goalkeeper Bradley Palmer had 10 saves.

Living Word Lutheran is 2-1-1 and 1-0-1.

Girls volleyball

CENTRAL 3, BADGER 1: The Falcons had a big performance at the net by Karis Bridleman Wednesday and won a Southern Lakes Conference match 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 at Lake Geneva.

Bridleman had 20 kills and added three aces to lead Central (3-4, 1-1 SLC). Sydney Selburg played well all-around with 23 assists, seven kills and seven digs, and Lindsay Piktel had seven kills and two aces. Jessie Richards had four blocks.

Falcons coach Megan Awe was happy with how well her team adjusted on offense when Badger made their own adjustments defensively at the net.

“Badger always brings the energy and aggressiveness and tonight was no different,” Awe said. “Badger was adjusting their block and serving tough and we had to make a few adjustments with our attacking schemes and in serve receive.

“We had several players step in and make big plays when needed.”

INDIAN TRAIL 3, TREMPER 2: On Tuesday, the Hawks lost the first two sets to the Trojans, but turned their Southeast Conference match around to win 15-25, 24-26, 26-24, 25-18, 15-9 at Indian Trail.

Chloe Wamboldt led Tremper (3-13, 1-1 SEC) with nine kills, three aces and 11 digs. Paige Schaubel had two kills, two aces and three blocks, Alaina Roth had 18 assists, three aces and eight digs, and Maddie Chianello had 15 digs and five aces.

No statistics were available for the Hawks.

“We played with tremendous heart tonight,” Trojans coach Ashley Pecha said. “We fought for every point.”

Girls golf

CENTRAL 162, BADGER 228: The Falcons' top three players broke 40 in their Southern Lakes Conference victory Wednesday at Brighton Dale Links.

Central junior twins Katelyn and Kylie Walker shot 36 and 37, respectively, on the Red Pine course, and senior Elle OReilly shot a 39.

All five Falcons shot better than Badger’s top player, junior Chloe Chappell, who shot a 52.

Boys volleyball

INDIAN TRAIL 3, TREMPER 0: The Hawks swept the Trojans 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 Wednesday in a Southeast Conference match at Indian Trail.

No statistics were available for either team Wednesday night.

CASE 3, BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Eagles beat the Red Devils Wednesday in a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha.

No scores or statistics were available for either team Wednesday night.