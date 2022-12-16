High school sports roundup: Thomas becomes Bradford girls' all-time leading scorer

The winning score was lopsided for the Bradford High School girls basketball team Thursday, but that didn’t matter much to the Red Devils.

Nevaeh Thomas is the team’s all-time leading scorer.

The 6-foot senior forward scored 33 points, and broke the Bradford career scoring record in Bradford’s 96-39 victory over Racine Horlick in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Bradford.

Thomas, who has committed to play for the University of Evansville, finished the game with 1,289 career points, according to statistics online at wissports.net.

“Neveah broke their school record tonight,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “You could tell she had a goal and she was determined to make it happen.”

The Red Devils (6-2, 2-1 SEC) continued to click offensively, as they have for much of the season, and led 66-22 at halftime.

Thomas, along with fellow 6-0 senior forward Syderah Farmer, both had big games. Thomas scoring 28 points in the first half, and Farmer had 23, to give Bradford its comfortable lead. Farmer finished with 31 points.

“The twin towers, Neveah and Syderah, led their team,” Sanders said.

Sophomore guard Telisha Brown added 15 points for the Red Devils.

Leylanna Cruz led Horlick with 11 points.

WATERTOWN 63, WILMOT 29: Panthers’ star junior guard McKenna Johnson was held to a career-low three points Thursday in Wilmot’s nonconference loss to the Goslings at Wilmot.

Johnson, who was averaging 29.0 points per game and scored a Kenosha County-record 47 points the previous Thursday in the Panthers’ 56-54 victory over Burlington, had a 3-point basket in the first half and that was it.

Her previous low of five points came during her freshman season.

Junior Jasmine Delaney led Wilmot (3-7) with nine points and senior Ali Beagle added eight points.

Drew Hinrichs led Watertown (7-2) with 22 points.

OAK CREEK 69, INDIAN TRAIL 28: The Hawks lost a Southeast Conference game to the SEC-leading Knights Thursday at Oak Creek.

Indian Trail is 2-4 overall and winless in three SEC games. Oak Creek (5-2, 3-0) extended their conference winning streak to 135 games.

No further information was available Thursday night.

Boys basketball

INDIAN TRAIL 76, OAK CREEK 67: Manasseh Stackhouse and Jackson Wilhelmson combined for 53 points Thursday to lead the Hawks past the Knights in a Southeast Conference game at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail (4-2, 3-0 SEC) trailed 38-34 at halftime, but outscored Oak Creek (3-2, 2-1) by a 42-29 margin in the second half, thanks to Wilhelmson, who scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half, when he made four of his five 3-point baskets.

Stackhouse, who led the Hawks with 27 points, had 10 in the second half.

The Hawks had a big advantage at the free-throw line, making 9 of 20 foul shots, while the Knights were just 1 of 3 and did not shoot a free throw in the second half.

Oak Creek was led by Deuce Burkes with 18 points, Izaac Neal with 16 and AJ Morgan with 15 (five 3-pointers), but most of Burkes’ and Morgan’s points came in the first half.

RACINE HORLICK 70, BRADFORD 57: Red Devils’ top three leading scorers were held in check by the Rebels in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Racine.

DeAndre Jennings, who averages around 15 points per game for Bradford (1-6, 0-3 SEC), was held to six points; Andy Sauer (13.5 per game) had nine points and Robby Belotti (9.5) had just four.

Keany Parks led the Red Devils with 22 points.

Horlick had a balanced offense, with four players scoring 14 or more points. Camren McIntosh had 15 points and Blake Fletcher, Jayden Wendt and Michael Farr each had 14 points.

Wrestling

CENTRAL 42, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 36: The Falcons won five straight matches on pins and built a big lead that the Badgers couldn’t overcome in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Paddock Lake.

Margaret Gillmore started the run at 113 pounds for Central with a pin in 1:00, the quickest of the match for the Falcons, against Devan Allen of Badger. Ronan Bacle (120), Gunnar Peterson (126), Chet Pelli (132) and Joseph Canvin (138) also won on pins to put Central ahead 33-6.

Badger won three of the next four matches on pins to get within 39-24 with three matches left.

Brandon Beauford, sealed the victory at 182 with a 9-6 decision over Todd Porstner for a 42-24 lead. Badger won the final two matches on pins.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 63, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 12: The Pacers won every match but one on a pin or forfeit in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Thursday at Somers.

After Zeke Adams’ 10-8 overtime victory over the Angels’ Alejandro Gomez-Garcia at 152 pounds, Shoreland dominated with five of its six pins coming in the first period of their respective matches.

The fastest pin of the meet was 58 seconds by James Bratz at 220 pounds.

The Pacers also received four forfeits.

TREMPER 40, INDIAN TRAIL 38: On Wednesday, each team won seven matches, but the Trojans edged the Hawks in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Indian Trail.

Each team won six matches by pin, default or forfeit — Tremper had three forfeit victories — and the difference came down to three matches.

At 138 pounds, the Hawks’ Sullivan Ramos beat the Trojans’ Rory Dutton on a 3-0 decision, which carries three team points.

At 145, Tremper’s Nathan Johnson beat Indian Trail’s Lance Mazanet on an 11-3 major decision for four team points.

The other point difference came at 170 pounds, where Indian Trail’s Dominic Flores won on a disqualification in 3:43 against Tremper’s Landen Gontscharow for six team points, but the Trojans had one point deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct.

All three pins for Tremper were in the first period, by Ethan Albattan at 120 (30 seconds), Nathan Hines at 132 (1:01) and Tyler Hansen at 285 (1:54).

Indian Trail’s pins were by Edwin Estrada at 126 (1:00), Luke Logan at 160 (55 seconds), London Kiser at 182 (2:28), Brendan Grabot at 220 (19 seconds) and Crystal Gutierrez at 106 (1:22).

FRANKLIN 78, BRADFORD/REUTHER 6: On Wednesday, Rojello Garcia was the only winner for the Red Devils in their Southeast Conference loss to the Sabers at Franklin.

Garcia pinned Ash Knaak in 5:06 at 145 pounds.

Franklin won eight matches by forfeit and the other five on pins.