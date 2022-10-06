High school sports roundup: Three Kenosha County girls' tennis entries punch tickets for state

Kenosha County will be well-represented at the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament next week.

Two singles entries, one a veteran and one a high school newcomer, along with one doubles team, won their respective first matches at the WIAA Division 1 Franklin Sectional at the Village Club in Greendale and automatically qualified for next week’s state tournament in Madison.

Also, at the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional, Central senior Gwen Hammond automatically qualified for state at No. 1 singles.

Leading the way at the Franklin Sectional was Indian Trail senior Lainy Ristau, who secured her third straight trip to state by finishing second in the No. 1 singles flight.

Ristau (27-7) started her run by beating Trinity Ratlieff of Greenfield 6-2, 6-0, which gave Ristau the state berth. Next up was a tough against Mana Usui of Franklin (21-2), which Ristau won in a third-set supertiebreaker, 7-5, 4-6, 10-4.

In the sectional championship match, Natalie Stanula of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, the 11th seed at state last year, beat Ristau 6-2, 6-3.

Also coming out of the No. 1 singles bracket was freshman Nicole Porut of Tremper (14-12), who beat fellow freshman Audrey Cullen of Greendale 6-1, 6-0 in the first round to lock in her state appearance. Porut lost to Stanula 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinal, then lost to Usui 6-1, 6-2 in the third-place match.

The third automatic qualifier was Tremper’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Katelyn Rocha and sophomore Leah Weisinger.

They beat Paige Rezner and Abby Socha of Oak Creek 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, then lost 6-0, 6-2 to eventual sectional champions Natasa Pupovac and Katarina Zrnic of Greendale (12-0), who were seeded 16th at state last year.

In the third-place match, the Trojans lost 6-4, 6-2 to Brianna Cimoch and Hannah Carroll (22-5) of Franklin.

Porut and Rocha-Weisinger are the first Tremper state qualifiers since 2019.

In other flights, sophomore Mia Franke of Indian Trail reached the final at No. 2 singles, but lost 6-0, 1-6, 10-7 to Morgan Weckman of Franklin.

At No. 3 singles, Indian Trail senior Olivia Roberts advanced to the title match, but lost 6-0, 4-6, 10-8 to Prisha Singh of Franklin. In the same flight, Tremper freshman Teagan Rowlands lost her first match to Singh, then beat Quinn Steinman of Greendale 6-1, 6-0 in third-place match.

At No. 4 singles, Indian Trail senior Bella Greno reached the title match, but lost 6-3, 6-3 to Gabrielle Schmidtmann of Racine Case.

At No. 1 doubles, Bradford juniors Nina Lall and Ella Krauter (11-10) lost to Pupovac and Zrnic 6-0, 6-4 to end their season.

At No. 2 doubles, junior Sydnee Quinn and sophomore Josephine Redig (12-5) of Bradford lost their first match, then came back to win the third-place match 6-2, 6-3 over Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke of Union Grove.

At No. 3 doubles, senior Sheyenne Kisonis and freshman Gianna Greno of Indian Trail beat Nora Lonergan and Sammy Morawski of Oak Creek 6-1, 2-6, 12-10 in the first round, then lost 6-2, 6-0 to Tessa Pappas and Samantha Zidek of Franklin in the title match.

Franklin won the sectional with 47 points and Indian Trail was second with 30. Tremper tied Union Grove for fifth (21) and Bradford was 10th (7).

DIVISION 1 MUKWONAGO SECTIONAL: Central senior Gwen Hammond secured her first state berth in singles by reaching the title match at No. 1 singles at the Mukwonago Sectional.

Hammond (31-3) opened the sectional with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over freshman Sanjana Shankar of Sussex Hamilton, then beat Anna Sueflohn (18-12) of Kettle Moraine 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.

In the final, against Emily Pan of Muskego (22-1), Hammond met her match and lost 6-2, 6-3 to finish second.

Central’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli wasn’t able to advance automatically to state, losing 6-0, 6-0 to Maddie Blanchard and Alison Abhold of Kettle Moraine, who reached the sectional final and took second.

At No. 4 singles, Central junior Ava Phillips lost her first match 7-5, 6-2 to Ella Petrowitz of Oconomowoc, then lost 6-3, 6-1 in the third-place match to Burlington’s Sydney Ewald.

At No. 3 doubles, Central seniors Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli lost their first match, then lost to Waterford’s Brianna Kron and Brooke Weber 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 in the third-place match.

Arrowhead won the sectional with 50 points, Kettle Moraine was second with 30 and Central was third with 20.

Boys soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 5, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Pacers didn’t allow a shot on goal by the Spartans and Ethan Senkpeil had a hat trick in their Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Somers.

Shoreland (8-7-0, 4-1-0 MCC), which remained in second place in the MCC behind Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (6-0-0 MCC), scored early when Ayden Kamholz was assisted by Riley Strassburg in the fourth minutes.

Senkpeil scored his first goal in the 12th minute, assisted by Owen Hahm, then Hahm scored unassisted 10 minutes later to make it 3-0.

Senkpeil scored again in the 32nd minute, assisted by Kamholz, for a 4-0 lead.

Martin Luther (2-10-0, 0-5-0) scored its only goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 32nd minute.

Senkpeil completed his hat trick in the 50th minute, assisted by Strassburg.

Shoreland goalkeeper Connor Hahm didn’t have to make a save.

Pacers coach Dan Hahm said the penalty kick was the only disappointment of the match.

“We stifled their opportunities all game, not allowing a shot on goal,” Dan Hahm said. “It left a blemish on an otherwise great defensive performance.”

Coach Hahm commended the play of Senkpeil, Soren Smith, Ethan Kassulke.

“Our intensity of play tonight was exceptional at every level of our formation,” coach Hahm said. “Particularly Soren Smith and Ethan Kassulke found themselves in a position to win aerial balls.

“Ethan Senkpeil’s effort offensively was a bright spot as other players found him on shifty runs throughout the attacking third.

ST. JOSEPH 0, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders did what few teams have been able to do this season — keep Lancers’ standout forward Peter Visconti off the scoresheet — and earned a draw in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Pritchard Park in Racine.

Visconti entered the match with more than 20 goals this season, including at least five hat tricks, for St. Joseph (7-4-3, 2-1-2 MCC), but the defense by Lutheran (2-9-3, 0-5 MCC), led by goalkeeper Josh Radtke (11 saves), was able to keep him in check.

No further information or statistics were available Wednesday night.

Boys volleyball

BRADFORD/REUTHER 3, TREMPER 1: The Red Devils lost the first set of an intracounty Southeast Conference match Wednesday, but came back to beat the Trojans 19-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 at Tremper.

Bradford/Reuther (5-11, 2-4 SEC) was led by Manny Pena with 13 kills and Josh Sauceda with 32 assists. Defensively, Emilio Jaimes had 15 digs and Azir Lindsey had eight.

Red Devils coach Evan Winter said the team focused on discipline during practice and it was a factor in the victory.

“We took care of the point we were in and not the ones before it,” Winter said. “The boys did a great job of controlling the energy in the match and working together as a unit and it paid off.”

No information was available Wednesday about Tremper (5-15, 1-5).

WILMOT 3, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The Panthers prepared for Thursday’s Southern Lakes Conference showdown with Union Grove by sweeping the Angels 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 in an SLC match Wednesday at Wilmot.

No statistics were available Wednesday night for Wilmot (18-9, 5-1 SLC), which is a game behind Union Grove (6-0) in the SLC standings and could tie the Broncos for the conference lead with four conference matches remaining for both teams.

St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie is 1-12 and 1-5 in the SLC.

Girls volleyball

BRADFORD/REUTHER 3, TREMPER 0: Tuesday night at Tremper, the Red Devils swept the Trojans 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 in a Southeast Conference match, Tremper’s final home match of the season.

Guilia Colusso led Tremper (5-20, 2-4 SEC) with eight kills, Alaina Roth had 16 assists, Maddie Chianello had 23 digs and Chloe Wamboldt had 15 digs and four aces.

No statistics were available Tuesday night for Bradford/Reuther (8-7, 3-2).