A strong start to the 2023 season continued for the Tremper High School baseball team Friday, thanks to two big innings.

The Trojans scored five runs in the third inning, then added two more in the seventh to knock off Wilmot 7-3 in a nonconference game Friday at Wilmot.

“We’ve improved a lot in the last week,” said Tremper coach John Matera, whose team improved to 4-1. “Our focus is on daily improvement, and just taking one step at a time.”

The Panthers (2-3) struck first Friday, scoring runs in each of the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead. But Tremper responded in the third with four hits, one walk and two hit batters to take a 5-2 lead.

Wilmot scored in the fourth inning to pull within 5-3, but was unable to get any closer. Tremper sophomore Ethan Bauerschmidt pitched three perfect innings, with six strikeouts, in relief of winning pitcher Cam Prickett.

“Cam and Ethan pitched very well tonight,” Matera said. “They located pitches, got Wilmot’s bats moving, and got us some quick innings. I’m so proud of the poise and maturity they showed out there.”

Bauerschmidt and Prickett each finished with two hits as well, with Prickett driving in two runs. Tanner White and Rory Dutton also drove in two runs each.

Wilmot was held to four hits, but took advantage of six Tremper errors. Cody Pappadakis and Chance Ruby each had an RBI for the Panthers.

CENTRAL 7, RACINE HORLICK 2: The Falcons scored five runs in the third inning and beat the Rebels Friday in a nonconference game at Paddock Lake.

Central (5-2) fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, but the Falcons scored two in the bottom half of the inning.

After a scoreless second, Central all but locked up the win by taking advantage of a few hits and some of Horlick’s seven errors.

Jack Nottingham and Carson Sieler each pitched two hitless innings in relief of Falcons starter Brody Schulte and combined for nine strikeouts to shut Horlick (0-5) down.

Adam Switalski and Kade Scott each went 2 for 3 for Central and Mason Mitacek went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Softball

WILMOT 23, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3: The Panthers’ bats were on fire Friday, pounding out 25 hits in a Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Comets at West Park in Darien.

Keghan Pye (triple) and Kelsey Smyk (two triples) led the hit parade for Wilmot (3-2, 2-2 SLC) with four hits and four RBIs each. Katie Beagle (two doubles), Kathryn Bubel (double), Molly Schwertfeger and Patience Klein each had three hits. Bubel also had four RBIs and Beagle scored four runs.

Klein, who was staked to a 15-0 lead after the first inning, pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits, walking five and striking out four.

Delavan-Darien (0-6, 0-5) committed nine errors and just eight of the Panthers’ 23 runs were earned.

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 10, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: Eagles’ junior pitcher Ashley Plapp went the distance, striking out 15 Angels and allowing just two earned runs, but St. Catherine’s was in control of a nonconference game Friday at Roosevelt Park in Racine.

Plapp had a double and walked twice in three plate appearances for the Eagles (1-3), who committed five errors in the game.

“Ashley Plapp did not make it easy for us,” Angels’ coach Zach Prideaux said. “She drove a double to the wall that nearly went out and struck out 15 of our batters. She's good.”

St. Catherine’s starting pitcher Aniesa Neave also went the distance, walking five and striking out eight, and also led the Angels (2-0) at the plate. She went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and ended the game on the 10-run rule with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Track and field

TREMPER: Senior Dontrell Graise was the only Trojans athlete to score a point in the Bulldog Invitational Friday at West Allis Central.

Graise was eighth in the high jump at 5-10 to score the only point for Tremper in the boys’ meet, and he was just 0.03 seconds from scoring in the 100 meters, finishing ninth (11.64).

For the Tremper girls, the best finish was by junior Evangelina Stuebner, who was ninth in the 400 meters (1:05.94).

Bay Port swept the team titles, with the boys scoring 102 points and the girls scoring 133.5.

Boys golf

SHORELAND LUTHERAN: Senior Bryce Pfeilstifter finished fifth and senior Mason Gill was ninth to lead the Pacers to third place in the eight-team Bulldog Invitational at New Berlin Hills Golf Club.

Pfeilstifter shot a 93 and Gill had a 99 for Shoreland, which finished third with 192 strokes. South Milwaukee won with 182 and host Central was second at 188. Alex Krowski of Saint Francis was the medalist with an 89.