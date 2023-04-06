The Tremper High School baseball team has jumped out to a 3-0 record, at the expense of Racine Horlick.

The Trojans won their third game this week against their Southeast Conference rivals to the north, scoring the go-ahead runs in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday for a 6-5 SEC victory at Andy Smith Field.

The game was scheduled to be played at Horlick Field in Racine, but was moved to Tremper because of bad field conditions. Horlick was the home team.

Tremper (3-0 overall and SEC), which swept the Rebels in an SEC doubleheader Monday by identical 8-1 scores, continued its early season mastery of Horlick (0-4, 0-3).

The Rebels started well, however, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-2 lead. The Trojans went ahead 4-3 in the top of the third, then the Rebels regained the lead at 5-4 with a two-run fourth inning.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Ethan Bauerschmidt doubled home the tying run in the top of the sixth and Tremper added another run for a 6-5 lead.

Bauerschmidt pitched the final three innings and kept Horlick off the scoreboard with seven strikeouts, two hits allowed and no walks. He also made the play of the game in the bottom of the seventh, fielding a swinging bunt by Gavin Gain and throwing him out by a step at first base.

“The game was indicative of early season baseball,” Trojans coach John Matera said. “Our kids are still getting their bearings, especially on the mound. I’m excited to see how they progress.

“(Relief pitcher) Matthew (Renner) was able to get us to the back end of the game and Ethan was able to get the win with an extended relief appearance.”

Bauerschmidt went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Ryne Lesnik went 2 for 4 with two runs, Tanner White went 2 for 4 and Cal Adamczyk went just 1 for 3 but drove in three runs.

Renner pitched 3 1/3 innings of two-hit relief after starter Chase Maika was chased after pitching just 2/3 of an inning.

“Playing close games early in the season has a way of building toughness and team cohesion,” Matera said.

Girls soccer

TREMPER 6, RACINE HORLICK 0: The Trojans remained unbeaten in the early part of the season after a Southeast Conference victory over the Rebels at Ameche Field.

Tremper (2-0-1, 1-0 SEC) spread the wealth around on offense as six players scored one goal each.

Lauren Thomey got the scoring started with a penalty kick after being taken down from behind in the box at 8:28 of the match. Chloe Fitch (Madison Kasionowicz assist) scored at 18:12 and Emily Slye (Fitch assist) scored at 39:06.

The Trojans scored their final three goals in the final 10 minutes of the match. Kasionowicz (unassisted) scored at 70:01, Ella Callahan (Sofia Rademacher assist) scored at 77:24 and Addie Melichar (unassisted) scored at 79:00.

Tremper goalkeeper Kallista Street made six saves.

“We came at them aggressively, and when our passing combinations worked, we were able to find open players,” Trojans coach Todd Hardy said. “Horlick’s defense was able to slow us down a few times, but our defense was able to shut down their counter attacks.”

Horlick is 0-2-1 overall and 0-1-0 SEC.

ST. JOSEPH 8, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Senior Elise Harron and junior Ava Rizzitano accounted for all of the Lancers’ goals in their Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Ameche Field.

It was the first MCC match of the season for both teams and it ended at the 60-minute mark because of the eight-goal rule.

Weather conditions were cold and windy, but St. Joseph (1-1-0 overall) heated up on offense and led 6-0 at the half. The Lancers scored their final two goals in the first eight minutes of the second half.

Katelyn Gordon made 14 saves in goal for St. Catherine’s (0-3-0).

BRADFORD/REUTHER 4, WEST BEND EAST/WEST 0: Red Devils’ senior goalkeeper Madeline Brown had her second straight shutout to open the season in a nonconference match Wednesday at West Bend.

Senior forward Haley Christianson scored two goals in the second half, both unassisted, sandwiched around a goal by senior defender Megan McNeely.

Senior midfielder Anna Seymour (junior midfielder Grecia Tenorio assist) scored the first goal of the match with two minutes left in the first half for Bradford/Reuther (2-0).

West Bend East/West was playing its season opener.

RACINE PRAIRIE 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: The Pacers gave the Hawks all they could handle Wednesday on a cold and windy night at Wind Point in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

Freshman Kalyssa Carter had both goals for Shoreland, scoring her first goal of the match on a counter play after Prairie (1-0-0 overall) hit the crossbar on a shot.

Prairie’s Aishani Dhar tied the match at 1-1 late in the first half.

Meg Decker put the Hawks ahead 2-1, then Carter scored her second goal of the match, and fifth of the season, for Shoreland (1-2-1) to even the score at 2-2.

The score remained the same until the 76th minute, when Decker struck again by collecting the ball in open space and beating a defender to score the go-ahead goal for Prairie, the defending WIAA Division 4 state runner-up.

The Pacers had one more chance in Prairie’s end in the final minute, but Hawks goalkeeper Lexi Kuvshinikov made a big save with 20 seconds left in the match.

“I am extremely proud of the effort and the grit of this Pacer team,” Shoreland coach Matthew Grow said. “We have played well together early this season and will look to get better each day.”

Ella Malliet made nine saves in goal for the Pacers.

RACINE PARK 6, CHRISTIAN LIFE 1: In their season opener, the Eagles scored their only goal late in the second half in a nonconference loss Wednesday on a chilly, windy day at Pritchard Park in Racine.

The Panthers (1-2), who also played games on Monday and Tuesday, led 3-0 at halftime and led 5-0 before Christian Life got on the scoreboard in the 71st minute.

Kiley Skenandore had a hat trick for Park.