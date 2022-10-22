High school sports roundup: Tremper boys soccer advances to sectional semifinal

The Tremper High School boys soccer team had the type of battle you would expect when you play a conference rival, even if it’s in the WIAA playoffs.

The Trojans scored a goal in the first half and added two goals in the final 20 minutes of the match and beat Racine Case 3-0 in a Division 1 regional final at Ameche Field.

The victory for Tremper (17-1-1), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season, not only advanced it to a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday against Oak Creek at Ameche, it was also the 300th coaching victory for Trojans’ coach Rob Blascoe.

Daniel Chiappetta scored the first goal of the match, beating an Eagles defender down the right side, cutting to his left and finishing high at the far post.

Tremper didn’t score again until the 62nd minute, when Conner Heath scored off an assist from Alex Gotz, and the Trojans added an insurance goal in the 76th minute by Matt Verhagen, whose first shot rebounded off the Case goalkeeper, but came right back to Verhagen, who didn’t miss the second time.

Ben Wajerski registered his 12th shutout with two saves.

“We had very strong defensive efforts from Nate Perez, Evan Gustafson, Isaiah Montero and Dylan Bezotte,” Blascoe said. “Midfielders Gotz, Verhagen, and Josh Bergnach were very strong in their tackling and breaking up Case's attack, and Josiah (Finkler) did an excellent job dropping back defensively as well.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2, DOMINICAN 0: The Pacers overcame the tough Knights defense to win a WIAA Division 4 regional championship match Saturday at Somers.

Shoreland (13-8-0) coach Dan Hahm said that Dominican packed in defensively and kept its top player, Harris Burgos, as the lone offensive threat in hopes of scoring on a counter.

“Landon Voye snuffed out most of Dominican’s dangerous threats, and when Burgos did get a shot off, Connor Hahm was there to make the save,” Dan Hahm said. “At the half, we talked about playing the ball earlier from wide areas and not allowing the Dominican defense to pack the box.”

The game went on as a defensive battle until Pacers’ sophomore midfielder Riley Strassburg was able to generate some offense in the 73rd minute.

Strassburg beat a defender to send a cross to the goal, but the Dominican goalkeeper deflected Strassburg’s ball off of the crossbar. Luckily, freshman forward Owen Hahm was in perfect position to finish the ball and gain the lead for Shoreland.

Moments after Hahm’s score, Aiden Kamholz won the ball for the Pacers and passed it to Owen Hahm, who was then tackled and fouled inside of the box. Gavin Moore took the penalty kick, and the Pacers lead lasted through the final seven minutes.

Hahm’s goal was his 20th of the season, which added to his record as the highest-scoring freshman in Shoreland history. The previous record was set by Jordan Kayser, who scored 14 goals as a freshman in 2008.

The Pacers advance to play Cristo Rey Jesuit, ranked second in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, in a sectional semifinal match Thursday.

UNION GROVE 1, CENTRAL 1, 2 OT (UNION GROVE WINS SHOOTOUT 4-2): The Falcons and Broncos played 67 minutes of scoreless soccer Saturday and Union Grove won on penalty kicks in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship match at Union Grove.

Central finishes the season 11-3-5.

Union Grove scored in the fourth minute after an error in Central’s defense, but Vuk Minic tied the match for the Falcons in the 33rd minute.

Neither team could find the net through the rest of regulation and two 10-minute overtime period, although Falcons co-coach Jon Kao said both teams had goals disallowed, resulting in the penalty kick phase.

The Broncos made four of their kicks and their goalkeeper, Hayden McDougal, made saves on two of the Falcons’ attempts, Kao said.

“The team performed incredibly well and literal inches stopped us from scoring our second goal,” Kao said. “The boys deserved a better result, but instead we thank the seniors for leaving an incredible legacy and a high bar for us next year.”

Co-coach Vlatko Minic added: “We played well tonight and I'd say we were the better team. Unfortunately, soccer doesn't always go that way and the opportunity slipped through our fingers.”

OOSTBURG 8, ST. JOSEPH 1: The Lancers were no match for the Flying Dutchmen Saturday in a WIAA Division 4 regional championship match at Oostburg.

The Lancers finished the season 8-8-3. No further information was available Saturday night.

Oostburg, ranked fourth in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season and last year’s state Division 4 runner-up, is 15-2-2.

Girls volleyball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, PRAIRIE 1: The Pacers became regional champions Saturday with a 25-22, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20 victory over Prairie in a WIAA Division 3 regional championship match at Somers.

“It was a great match played by Prairie and by our Pacers,” Shoreland coach Kara Kassulke said. “In the end, our team came in with a passion and a motivation to push through to sectionals. That’s exactly what led us to victory tonight.”

Emma Schattschneider led the Pacers offense with 20 kills, and setter Allegra Sonntag finished with 18 assists. Defensively, Amanda Heusterberg led the team with three blocks.

Shoreland, which received votes in the final Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season, advances to play at Lake Country Lutheran in a sectional semifinal match on Thursday. The Lightning are ranked fourth in the poll.

“We know where we stand, and we are going to stand tall against Lake Country Lutheran,” Kassulke said. “We are going to stand tall through sectionals, and we are going to stand even taller on the road to state.”

BURLINGTON 3, CENTRAL 0: The Falcons were defeated 25-16, 25-11, 25-17 by the Demons in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship match Saturday at Burlington.

Central and Burlington have grown familiar with each other this season, playing each other for the third time in the regional final.

“Burlington is a team that does not make many unforced errors, and will wear you down with their defense,” Central coach Megan Awe said. “They are very disciplined and are a fine-tuned machine. We knew that heading into tonight, and we had moments where we stuck to our game plan and moments where we wavered from the game plan.

“We struggled to control the serve and pass game, but when we did our hitters were effective and able to make plays.”

Lindsay Pitkel led the Falcons’ offense with seven kills and finished with six digs. Defensively, Shelby Fabbri led the way with 12 digs and two aces, and Karis Bridleman totaled 11 digs and five kills. Senior setter Sydney Selburg had 13 assists.

“We know our returners will learn and grow from this season and come back stronger,” Awe said. “To our seniors Ella Krause, Jessie Richards, Karis Bridleman and Sydney Selburg, thank you for the past four years you have given to the program.”

MUSKEGO 3, INDIAN TRAIL 0: The Warriors swept the Hawks 25-12, 25-17, 25-23 in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship match Saturday at Muskego.

No statistics were available for Indian Trail Saturday night.

Girls swimming

RACINE INVITATIONAL: Indian Trail finished fifth to lead Kenosha County schools in the Racine Invitational Saturday at the Unified Aquatic Center in Racine.

The Hawks’ Bella Wulterkens second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:39.02) for the best finish among Kenosha competitors. Wulterkens was third in the 200 freestyle (2:06.38) and Kaitlyn Anderson finished third in the 500 freestyle (5:46.52).

Katie Lokken led the way for Tremper with a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:46.52), and Sydney Aldrich was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.44) for the Trojans.

Bradford’s best finish was senior Claire Knecht, who was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:08.51).

Indian Trail totaled 260 points to finish fifth, Tremper had 146 points for eighth and Bradford was ninth with 83 points.

Burlington Co-op won the meet with 433 points and the Racine Unified Co-op was second with 325.