Tremper High School diver Evan Arneson exceeded his coach’s expectations Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships.

The junior’s coach might be just a little biased — because she’s family.

Arneson finished fourth in diving at state, thanks to some help from Trojans diving coach Jackie Turner, in the diving competition of the state meet at Waukesha South High School.

Tremper sophomore Norberto Lopez just missed qualifying for the final round, taking 17th with 209.10 points.

The only Kenosha County swimmer at state, Indian Trail junior CJ Gilbert, finished in the top 10 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Turner, Arneson’s aunt, coached for the last several years at Racine Case and most recently helped develop Eagles’ four-time state diving medalist Azaan McCray. She returned to Tremper this year to work with Arneson, and it paid off.

Arneson, in his second state appearance (he was 16th last year), totaled 439.50 points. Champion David Krol of Mequon Homestead totaled 518.45, followed by runner-up Jackson Rodriguez of Hudson (488.70) and third-place Brady Huettl of Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial (462.80).

Arneson, who was seeded seventh coming into the meet, was fifth after the preliminary round, then moved up to fourth in the semifinals.

Turner was understandably pleased with Arneson’s performance Saturday.

“I am extremely proud of how well Evan performed today,” Turner said. “He was consistent throughout the entire meet. Our goal was to place sixth, but he knocked it out of the park today and earned the fourth-place spot.

“It was extra special being able to coach back at Tremper after several years, and the fact that Evan is my nephew too.”

Arneson has one more year to go and Lopez could also be one to watch over the next two years. In his first state appearance, he was the final diver to get into the field after sectionals and he proved he belonged.

Lopez was 19th in the preliminaries to reach the semifinals, then moved up to 17th in the semifinals. He was just 6.5 points out of the 16th and final spot in the finals.

“He went into the meet seeded 24th,” Turner said. “He made a goal of making it past the preliminary round, and he succeeded.”

Gilbert had a solid day, finishing ninth in 58.10 seconds. He was the 18th seed in the breaststroke, but dropped two seconds from his seed time of 1:00.09.

Abram Mueller of Madison West won the breaststroke in a state-record time of 53.20, breaking the old record by 0.88 seconds.

Four other records were set in the meet. In the 50 freestyle, Jack Madoch of Middleton won in 19.61, breaking the old record by 0.2 seconds; in the 500 freestyle, Andrew Hanson of Hudson won in 4:24.74, breaking the old record by 3.01 seconds; Stuart Seymour of Brookfield Central/East won the 100 backstroke in 47.77, breaking the old record by 0.32 seconds; and Middleton’s 400 freestyle relay won in 3:01.71, breaking the old record by 0.53 seconds.

Girls basketball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 54, SAINT THOMAS MORE 40: The Pacers surprised the Cavaliers on their home court, taking a 29-16 lead at halftime and finishing off a Metro Classic Conference victory Saturday at Milwaukee.

Shoreland (6-18, 3-13 MCC) avoided finishing last in the MCC by one game ahead of Catholic Central (2-14), which won Friday to temporarily tie the Pacers.

Amanda Heusterberg led the way for Shoreland with 21 points, including four 3-point baskets. Grace Olson matched Heusterberg with four 3s and finished with 16 points, and Anna Koestler added 10 points.

The ninth-seeded Pacers open WIAA Division 3 tournament play at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a regional quarterfinal game at eighth-seeded East Troy.

Thomas More (13-11, 7-9), which was without its top two leading scorers, Mia Benetti and Hanna Bultman, was led by Zoe Dispennette and Rachel Cvikel with 10 points each.

RACINE PRAIRIE 67, ST. JOSEPH 26: The Lancers were stymied from the beginning and lost a Metro Classic Conference game to the state-ranked Hawks Saturday at St. Joseph.

St. Joseph (10-14, 5-11 MCC) trailed 40-17 at halftime, then had an even rougher second half, scoring just nine points.

Freshman Kamryn Lecce led the Lancers with eight points and junior Patrice Langston added six.

St. Joseph, seeded seventh, opens WIAA Division 4 tournament play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against 10th-seeded Ozaukee in a regional quarterfinal game at St. Joseph.

The win for Prairie (21-3, 15-1 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, gave it a share of the conference championship with Whitefish Bay Dominican and is the second straight MCC title for the Hawks.

Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes had a game-high 25 points, along with 13 rebounds, and Reese Jaramillo had 17 points.

Boys basketball

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 79, CHRISTIAN LIFE 35: The Eagles were no match for the Lightning Saturday in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Christian Life.

Christian Life (10-12, 4-9 MCC) trailed 39-15 at halftime.

Cam Simpson led the Eagles with 12 points and Sam Jennings had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Four players each scored at least 12 points for Lake Country (13-8, 12-1), which is second in the MCC. Samuel Hans led the Lightning with 16 points.

MARANATHA BAPTIST 52, REUTHER 44: Friday, the Bulldogs rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to get within four points, but the Sabercats finished off the game with eight free throws for an Indian Trails-Blue Conference victory at Watertown.

Reuther (12-10, 10-3 ITC-Blue) trailed 30-14 at halftime, then used full-court pressure to slow down Maranatha (22-2, 13-0) and pull within 44-40 in the last few minutes. But the Sabercats’ free throws were the difference at the end.

Senior Jamarie Osborne led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including 3 of 3 shooting from 3-point range, and junior Avontay Johnson had 12 points.

Grant Block had 21 points to lead Maranatha.

Gymnastics

SLC CHAMPIONSHIPS: On Friday, Wilmot freshman Penny Zubor finished fifth on the uneven bars to earn a medal and to help the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op team finish third in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships at Waterford.

Zubor scored 8.1 on the bars and was ninth in the all-around (32.225).

Polzin’s teammate, Williams Bay senior Leeza Patterson, was in the top three in three individual events and was third in the all-around (34.9).

Elkhorn won the team title with 137.475 points, well ahead of runner-up Badger/Burlington (130.275) and third-place WUW (128.775).