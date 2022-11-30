High school sports roundup: Tremper girls basketball team off to best start in four years

Thanks to a balanced offense Tuesday, the Tremper High School girls basketball team is off to its best start in four seasons.

Three players scored more than 10 points each for the Trojans as they used a strong first half to pull away from Shoreland Lutheran for a 51-40 victory Tuesday at Somers.

Tremper (2-1) has a winning record for the first time since November 2018.

“We got off to a good start in the first half tonight and got solid play from all our players,” Trojans coach Lynell Collins said. “We played a solid game defensively and turned some turnovers into easy baskets early and late in the game.”

Tremper led 26-13 at halftime, with Aliana Brown leading the team with nine points. Daniela Taft scored all six of her points in the first half.

Brown finished with 12 points and Emily Giese and Josephine Tenuta each added 10 points.

“I’m proud of the team and the fight they are showing,” Collins said. “We are improving each game and it’s always nice to get a win.”

Leading the Lady Pacers (2-2) was junior forward Amanda Heusterberg with 23 points, but no one else scored more than five points for Shoreland.

GREENDALE 56, CENTRAL 53: The Falcons trailed by just six points at halftime, but couldn’t get past the Panthers Tuesday in a nonconference game at Greendale.

Reese Rynberg led Central (0-3), which was outscored 30-23 in the second half, with 19 points, and Taya Witt added 10 points (three 3-point baskets).

Giselle Paszkiewicz led Greendale (2-2) with 16 points.

GREENFIELD 61, INDIAN TRAIL 50: The Hawks rallied in the second half from a 12-point halftime deficit, but lost a nonconference game Tuesday at Indian Trail.

Adrianna Gonzalez had 26 points for Indian Trail (1-1), which outscored the Hustlin’ Hawks (2-2) 31-30 in the second half.

No one else had more than seven points for the Hawks.

BRADFORD: The Red Devils played South Milwaukee Tuesday in a nonconference game at South Milwaukee.

No results were available from the game Tuesday night.

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 79, CHRISTIAN LIFE 34: The Wildcats led 46-17 at halftime and beat the Eagles Tuesday in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.

No further information was available about Christian Life (0-2 overall and MCC) Tuesday night.

Boys basketball

CENTRAL 62, WHITEFISH BAY 52: Sophomore guard Elijah Griffin had an impressive season debut with the Falcons Tuesday, scoring 29 points to lead them past the Blue Dukes at Paddock Lake in the season opener for both teams.

Griffin was deadly from 3-point range, making seven 3s and adding 6 of 8 free-throw shooting.

In his freshman season, Griffin played in just eight games and averaged 1.9 points per game. His previous best for Central was eight points.

John Kinzler was the next-highest scorer for the Falcons with nine points and two others had seven.

It was a game of big scorers as Whitefish Bay’s Jaden Guyton finished with 25 points.

"This group is a brand new group and even our returning seniors will be thrown into the fire because as juniors they didn’t get a ton of minutes," Central coach James Hyllberg said Wednesday morning. "We showed our lack of experience at times last night, but I was proud of the way we battled and when we were down by 8 in the second half, we regrouped and made a strong run to take the lead. "Wyatt Anderson hit some big key free throws and we forced some turnovers and got some stops when needed. Elijah Griffin made some huge shots in the second half, and he showed great poise and confidence in the critical stages late in the game. We have a lot of things to work on and I think there were some first game jitters, but we have a great group of boys who are willing to work hard, they’re coachable, and we’re excited to see what this team can accomplish."

ST. JOSEPH 63, MILWAUKEE BAY VIEW 31: In the Lancers’ season opener, Eric Kenesie scored a team-high 20 points and was also a spark on defense as the Lancers beat the Cardinals Tuesday in a nonconference game at St. Joseph.

Kenesie went 7 of 10 from the field, 6 for 9 at the free-throw line and added 10 assists, six rebounds and five steals.

Peter Stapleton added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for St. Joseph.

“It was a great effort by our boys,” Lancers coach Jose Garcia said. “Eric Kenesie set the tone on defense and we played hard the entire game.”

NICOLET 67, TREMPER 51: The Trojans couldn’t overcome a 31-20 halftime deficit and lost to the Knights Tuesday in a nonconference game at Tremper.

Dontrell Graise had 17 points, DeJuan Graise had 16 and Will Starks had 13 for Tremper (0-2) to account for all but four of the Trojans' points.

Nicolet, playing in its season opener, had three players in double figures and two others with nine and eight points. Davion Hannah led the Knights with 22 points.

Boys hockey

THUNDER 6, JANESVILLE 5: The Kenosha Thunder improved to 5-1 with a nonconference victory over the Bluebirds Tuesday at Janesville.

Wilmot junior Davis Schlagenhaft and Indian Trail senior Liam VonElm-McKenna each scored two goals for Kenosha. Each scored an early goal to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead, then Janesville came back with three unanswered goals before the Thunder were able to rally and hold on.

Seniors Jake Schulte (Tremper) and Tyler Shike (Central) each had a goal and an assist. Indian Trail junior Logan Korhonen made 30 saves in goal for Kenosha, which hosts Cedarburg at 5 p.m. Friday at the Pleasant Prairie IcePlex.