High school sports roundup: Tremper girls basketball team rallies past Racine Lutheran

The Tremper High School girls basketball team fell behind by double digits early, but came back in the second half Tuesday for a 52-42 victory over Racine Lutheran in a nonconference game at Racine.

The Trojans (6-2) trailed 18-7 in the first 13 minutes of the first half, then began to chip away at their deficit and got with 25-20 at halftime.

In the second half, senior Alaina Brown and sophomore Emily Giese each scored 10 points, and the defense picked up the pressure, to help Tremper outscore the Crusaders 32-17 in the second half.

Brown and Giese each finished with 16 points, and sophomore Josie Tenuta added 10.

The Trojans went 15 of 22 at the free-throw line, including 10 of 14 in the second half.

Senior guard Ellie Jaramillo led Lutheran (3-5) with 15 points.

INDIAN TRAIL 49, WEST ALLIS HALE 47: The Hawks made a major comeback in the second half Tuesday to win a nonconference game at West Allis.

Indian Trail (2-3) scored just 12 points in the first half and trailed 36-12 at halftime, but flipped the game in the second half, outscoring the Huskies (1-5) by 26 points (37-11).

Adrianan Gonzalez had a rough night from 3-point range, going just 1 of 7, but she finished with a team-high 26 points on 8 of 21 from inside the arc. Gianni Harris added eight points and team-highs of 10 rebounds and four assists and Gonzalez had eight rebounds and five steals.

BURLINGTON 50, CENTRAL 36: The Falcons got within striking distance midway through the second half, but the Demons were able to pull away for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Burlington.

Central (2-6, 1-3 SLC) trailed 33-22 at halftime and got within four points, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

“We struggled offensively to get things to click,” Falcons coach Sarah Vozel said. “We got in foul trouble early and had a rough time closing the gap after halftime.”

Reese Rynberg had 14 points and Taya Witt had 12 for Central.

Sisters Ella and Brinley Clapp each had 12 points for Burlington (8-1, 3-1 SLC).

DELAVAN-DARIEN 63, WILMOT 44: McKenna Johnson had 31 points for the Panthers, but the Comets had two big-time scorers and won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.

The other four starters for Wilmot (3-6, 1-3 SLC) combined for just 13 points.

Delavan-Darien (4-4, 2-2) was led by senior Rylee Crull, who had 14 baskets, all from 2-point range, and finished with 34 points, 22 in the first half as the Comets took a 37-16 halftime lead. Sophomore Addison Stallings went 10 for 10 at the free-throw line and had 23 points.

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 61, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 56: The Pacers had three scorers reach double figures, but it was not enough to beat the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at St. Catherine’s.

Shoreland (4-5, 1-3 MCC) struggled offensively in the first half and was held to just 19 points by the St. Catherine’s defense. The Pacers’ leading scorers — Amanda Heusterburg, Anna Koestler and Grace Olson — combined for nine points in the first half with Heusterburg, who averages a team-best 21.3 points per game, being held scoreless.

Heusterburg got things rolling in the second half and scored all of her 16 points to help bring the game back into range. Koestler scored nine points in the second half to total 15 points and Olson finished with 11 points.

Leading the way for St. Catherine’s (4-3, 1-3 MCC) was freshman guard Laila Collier-White with 27 points.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 79, ST. JOSEPH 34: The Lancers suffered their first loss of their season Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Joseph.

Martin Luther (6-2, 3-0 MCC) used a strong start to take a 41-19 halftime lead on St. Joseph (6-1, 2-1 MCC).

“Credit to Martin Luther for bringing their energy right out the gate from the start of the game,” Lancers coach Jason Coker said. “They established their momentum and never looked back. We simply made the game too hard.”

The Lancers finished the game with 25 turnovers. Freshman Frankie McLain led St. Joseph with 10 points and seven rebounds, freshman Kamryn Lecce added eight points and seven rebounds, and senior Na’Zyia Bobo had eight points.

Boys basketball

CENTRAL 76, ELKHORN 32: The Falcons won their 20th consecutive Southern Lakes Conference game in convincing fashion Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Central (4-0, 2-0 SLC) led Elkhorn (1-5, 0-2 SLC) 43-18 at the half.

Wyatt Anderson led the Falcons with 14 points. Carson Shultz added 11 points and John Kinzler and Liam Lubkeman each finished with 10 points.

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 57, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 40: The Pacers were unable to keep up with the Angels after an impressive first half in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Somers.

Shoreland Lutheran (3-2, 0-2 MCC) jumped out to a 22-19 halftime lead before St. Catherine’s (3-0 overall and MCC) outscored the Pacers 38-18 in the second half.

“St. Cat’s turned up the intensity defensively in the second half,” Shoreland coach Paul Strutz said.

Kamare Evans led Shoreland Lutheran with 17 points. Brayden Van De Water and Owen Hahm each finished with 11 points.

Domonic Pitts scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Angels comeback.

GREENFIELD 81, BRADFORD 50: The Red Devils lost a nonconference game to the Hustlin’ Hawks Tuesday at Bradford.

Bradford (1-5) allowed 44 points in the first half to Greenfield (5-0) and trailed 44-28 at the half.

Jonathan Cordova Delgado led the Red Devils with 11 points. Jamiir LeFlore added 10 points and Keany Parks finished with eight.

MARTIN LUTHER 79, ST. JOSEPH 59: Like the Lancer girls, the boys suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference upset Tuesday at Greendale.

Eric Kenesie had 26 points, four assists and three steals to lead St. Joseph (4-1, 1-1 MCC), which got in the wissports.net Division 4 state coaches top-10 (ninth) for the first time this week. Lowell Werlinger added 11 points.

Perry Dorris had 24 points to lead three players to score in double figures for the Spartans (2-3, 1-2).

“They shot the ball extremely well and put pressure on us to score as well,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “This is a learning moment for our boys. We played extremely hard and the effort was there.”

BURLINGTON 82, WILMOT 35: The Panthers held the Demons in check early, but it didn’t last as Burlington took a 47-21 halftime lead and cruised to an easy Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Wilmot.

Burlington (4-0, 2-0 SLC), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, played solid defense throughout the game. Cooper Zimmerman, the leading scorer for Wilmot (2-4, 0-2) at 16 points per game, was held to 11 points by the Demons. No other Panthers scored in double figures.

Connor Roffers had a game-high 21 points and JR Lukenbill finished with 20 points (14 in the first half) for Burlington. They combined to outscore the Panthers in the game.

Boys swimming

INDIAN TRAIL 103, TREMPER 48: The Hawks won nine of the 12 events to win a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Tremper.

No further information was available.