High school sports roundup: Tremper girls take care of Racine St. Catherine's

The Tremper High School girls basketball team had to play a day earlier than it expected Wednesday because of a snowstorm bearing down on southern Wisconsin.

The Trojans were ready to play, but Racine St. Catherine’s wasn’t.

Tremper took a 27-14 lead on the Angels at halftime and cruised to a 65-53 nonconference victory at Tremper.

The game was scheduled for Thursday, but was moved up a day because of the storm. It was all right for Tremper (7-3), which hadn’t played since Dec. 15.

St. Catherine’s (5-5), on the other hand, was coming off a 60-42 victory over Burlington on Tuesday and had a quick turnaround.

The Trojans’ Emily Giese, who finished with 21 points, had 12 points in the first half to help them jump out to the big halftime lead.

In the second half, the Angels battled back and got within eight points behind Kennedee Clark and Ariana Green, who combined for 23 points in the second half.

But Tremper had enough to regain a double-digit lead. In the second half, Alaina Brown had 11 of her 14 points, Josie Tenuta had eight of her 13 points and Giese had nine.

“Emily Giese played a great game and Josie shot the ball well tonight,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “We played a good all-around game and got big contributions from everyone. Our defense was good and improving.”

Clark led the Angels with 17 points.

Boys basketball

BRADLEY TECH 51, BRADFORD 47: The Red Devils stayed with the Trojans the entire way Wednesday, but just fell short in a nonconference game at Milwaukee.

Bradford (1-7) trailed 24-23 at halftime and had a chance to get their second victory of the season, but couldn’t get over the hump against Bradley Tech (6-2).

Carmello Brooks and Andy Sauer each had 10 points for the Red Devils, Keany Parks had nine and DeAndre Jennings had eight.

Damarion McElroy led three players in double figures for the Trojans with 17 points.

REUTHER 72, MILWAUKEE DESTINY 39: The Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-1 lead to open the game and rolled over the Eagles in a nonconference game Wednesday at Kenosha.

Avontay Johnson fueled the early run for Reuther (4-3) by scoring 16 points in the first half, helping the Bulldogs take a 35-20 lead at halftime. Johnson’s backcourt mate, Kamauri Leavell, picked up where Johnson left off and scored had 20 points in the second half.

Destiny (1-6) made an a run to get within seven points, but Jaylen Nichols provided a spark coming off the bench and Reuther turned up the defensive pressure to seal the Bulldogs’ fourth straight victory.

Leavell finished with 26 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his second straight triple-double and Jermaine Hayden II had his first triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Johnson had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Wrestling

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 48, BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 27: On Tuesday, after losing the first three contested matches of the meet on pins, the Pacers won eight of the next 10 matches for a nonconference victory at Walworth.

Shoreland started the streak at 145 pounds, where Adam Haas pinned Big Foot’s Joe Leon in 31 seconds.

Every victory was by pin or forfeit and Haas’ was the fastest pin of the meet.

The Pacers took the lead in the dual meet at 30-27 after Shoreland’s James Bratz pinned Ben Lavariega in 5:04. The Pacers won the final six matches, two on forfeits.