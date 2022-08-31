High school sports roundup: Tremper, Racine Horlick honor late educator, then Trojans win on soccer field

On a special night honoring a beloved alumnus and teacher, the Tremper and Horlick high school boys soccer teams played a hard-fought match that wasn’t decided until the final 10 minutes.

Before kicking off the match, both teams wore shirts that honored Samantha (Falcone) Reid, a Horlick alumnus and former faculty member at Tremper who passed away in March of 2022. The shirts were a way of raising awareness for cystic fibrosis, which Reid battled and also raised awareness for.

“Tonight really represented what high school sports can be about and should be about,” Horlick coach Galen Irish said.

Tremper (3-0, 1-0 SEC), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason state poll, allowed a goal early after goalkeeper Ben Wajerski apparently lost the ball in the sun and it went through his hands. The ball rolled over the goal line before the Trojans defense could clear it and the official ruled it a goal for the Rebels (0-3, 0-1 SEC), Tremper coach Rob Blascoe said.

Reymundo Solis responded in the 29th minute for Tremper on a tap-in from a mishandled shot, and the match was tied 1-1 at the half.

Daniel Chiappetta scored the next two goals in a seven-minute span for the Trojans, in the 42nd minute (Josh Bergnach assist) and 49th minute (Dylan Bezotte assist) to put them ahead 3-1.

Horlick scored in the 70th minute to get within 3-2, but Tremper put the match away with two late goals. Conner Heath went on a 40-yard run and finished at the far post for his fourth goal of the season, and Alex Gotz scored in the 73rd minute (Chiappetta assist).

“Horlick played a very solid match and did a very good job closing down our players once they had possession, and we didn't adjust well until the second half,” Blascoe said.

ELKHORN 3, CENTRAL 1: The Falcons and Elks were tied 1-1 at the half, but Elkhorn scored twice in the second half to win at Elkhorn Tuesday in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

Vuk Minic scored on a direct free kick in the 10th minute, but that was all Central (1-2 overall) could muster against the Elks (2-1), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason state poll.

Falcons co-coach Jon Kao said the match was very fast-paced and commended Chase Mosback and Carlo Perez for their play.

“Chase Mosback looked great tonight and created some dangerous through balls,” Kao said. “We also relied on Carlo Perez in goal with some big saves to keep the game close.

“We got punished for some slip-ups, but in general we played well.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, FAITH CHRISTIAN 1: The Pacers won their second consecutive match in dominant fashion Tuesday night at Shoreland.

Shoreland Lutheran (2-3) scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of their nonconference match against Faith Christian (0-2-1). Five players scored goals for the Pacers.

“Overall, this game provided us an opportunity to work more tactfully offensively,” Pacers coach Dan Hahm said. “Instead of playing direct, we found ways to move the ball through the lines and create from wide areas and through the middle.”

Soren Smith, Owen Hahm, Ethan Senkpeil and Ayden Kamholz each scored two goals and Riley Strassburg also had a goal.

Gavin Moore led Shoreland with five assists, Senkpeil added three and Hahm added two. Goalkeeper Connor Hahm made two saves.

WILMOT 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 2: The Panthers got off to a good start, but the Crusaders earned a draw in the final 15 seconds of a nonconference match Tuesday at Pritchard Park in Racine.

Wilmot (0-3-1) held the advantage for the majority of the match after scoring goals in the 35th and 55th minutes.

Lutheran (1-0-2) did not score until the 72nd minute, when a penalty by Wilmot opened up a free kick scoring opportunity. The Crusaders scored the equalizer on a second free kick with only 14 seconds remaining in the match.

CUDAHY/ST. FRANCIS 4, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles had a slow start, fell behind 3-0 at the half and lost a nonconference match Tuesday at Kenosha.

Cudahy/St. Francis (1-3) scored in the second minute to set the tone, Christian Life coach Alan Krass said, and a few mental mistakes were costly.

The Eagles (0-4) played better in the second half, Krass said, with four shots on goal to one for Cudahy/St. Francis, which scored on that shot.

Krass said midfielder Blake Gilboe and defender Jeremiah Bustamante had solid performances, and goalkeeper Brad Palmer had eight saves.

Girls volleyball

BURLINGTON 3, CENTRAL 0: The Demons swept the Falcons 25-12, 25-21, 25-16 Tuesday at Paddock Lake in a battle of traditional Southern Lakes Conference powers.

Both teams were playing in their SLC season-openers and Burlington (10-3 overall), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season, showed its composure and execution right from the beginning.

“Burlington is solid — they have aggressive pins and strong defense,” Central coach Megan Awe said. “We had moments of equally aggressive net play and defense.

“It was a tough match to start the season with, but it’s also great to see where we are and where we need to grow to be more consistent.”

Shelby Fabbri led the Falcons (2-4) with 19 kills and Lindsay Piktel had 12 kills. Kendall LeGrande and Karis Bridleman led the Falcons’ serving with three aces each, and Sydney Selberg had 15 assists.

TREMPER 3, RACINE HORLICK 0: The Trojans swept the Rebels 25-14, 25-6, 25-9 Tuesday at Kenosha in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

For the Trojans, Chloe Wamboldt had six kills, three aces and two digs, Brooke Wamboldt had five kills and two digs, Alaina Roth had seven assists and three aces, and Maddie Chianello had five digs and three assists.

“Though we failed at the service line with 15 missed serves, we were able to work out some kinks in running our offense,” Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. “We controlled free balls and swung aggressively.”

Horlick is 0-10.

INDIAN TRAIL 3, RACINE PARK 0: The Hawks won easily in their Southeast Conference opener Tuesday night at Racine.

Indian Trail (5-3 overall) won 25-6, 25-13, 25-11 over the Panthers (0-4). Mia Johnson had seven aces to lead the Hawks.

Allyssa Ray finished with 20 assists and Madsyn Fiene added six kills and two blocks. Brenna Comerford had a game-high six digs.

CHRISTIAN LIFE: The Eagles played in a four-team tournament Tuesday at Prairie.

Christian Life lost in three games to Prairie (23-25, 25-17, 15-9). No other Eagles’ results or individual statistics were available Tuesday night.

Cross country

LANCER INVITATIONAL: The annual meet at UW-Parkside had a distinct Kenosha County flavor Tuesday as the Central girls won the team title and sophomore Tempe Zondag of Shoreland Lutheran won the individual girls title.

The Falcons had all five of their scoring runners in the top 17 and totaled 56 points. Ozaukee, with five runners in the top 20, was not far behind at 63 and Shoreland had five runners in the top 25 and was third at 72. St. Joseph was seventh (158) and Christian Life had an incomplete team.

For Central, freshman Abby Lensmeyer was fourth in the 5,000-meter race in 23:00.8, junior Margaret Gillmore was seventh in 23:15.5, freshman Alexis Davis was 13th in 23:49.6, senior Clare Fallon was 15th in 24:10.9 and junior Julia MacIntyure was 17th in 24:12.8.

Zondag won the race in 22:24.0, just 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Carly Lopez, a junior from Racine Prairie (22:34.0). Also for the Lady Pacers, senior Alianna Herrera was eighth (23:18.4), freshman Madelynn Sadowski was 16th (24:10.9), senior Abbie Lange was 22nd (25:22.5) freshman Jayda Rouse was 25th (25:59.9).

The top finisher for St. Joseph was senior Hannah Shibilski in 14th (24:09.0).

In the boys portion of the meet, Central senior Lucas Sternberg had the best individual finish, taking third in 18:34.3, 49 seconds behind winner Owen Klaus of Ozaukee (17:45.1).

In the team standings, Shoreland Lutheran beat Central by one point. The Pacers, with their five scoring runners finishing between 20th and 26th places in a span of just 25 seconds, totaled 110 and the Falcons were at 111. St. Joseph was sixth (147) and Christian Life was seventh (175).

The top finisher for Shoreland was junior Asher Patterson (20th, 20:08.8). After Sternberg, junior Travis Verhaalen was 13th (19:26.2) for Central.

Junior Everett Russert (10th, 19:14.4) and senior Aidan Mullen (12th, 19:18.6) led the Lancers and junior Alex St. John led the Eagles (17th, 19:49.9).

Girls tennis

TREMPER 7, RACINE HORLICK 0: The Trojans lost just four games to sweep every match Monday in a Southeast Conference dual meet victory at Kenosha.

Tremper’s Nicole Porut started the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Horlick’s Siroun Beckaklein at No. 1 singles. Isabella Gentz (No. 2), Teagan Rowlands (No. 3) and Rylee Pearson (No. 4) also won and the Trojans lost just four games in singles.

In doubles, where Tremper didn’t lose a game, Katelyn Rocha and Leah Weisinger beat Adamaris Moreno and Caitlyn Lindholm 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.