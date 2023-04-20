The Tremper High School baseball team brought Indian Trail down to its level Wednesday — in the Southeast Conference standings, anyway.

The Trojans evened this week’s SEC three-game series Wednesday with a 6-4 victory over the Hawks at Andy Smith Field.

Tremper (5-2) and Indian Trail (5-1) are both 4-1 in the conference, one game behind Franklin (7-0, 5-0 SEC), ranked No. 1 in the www.maxpreps.com Wisconsin poll. The Sabers throttled Racine Park 37-0 Wednesday.

The Trojans jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first on four hits and a safety squeeze by Cal Adamczyk to bring home Cam Prickett.

After the Hawks tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the third inning on a two-run home run by Jackson Wilhelmson, Tremper went ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Vance Gerou.

Indian Trail tied it again in the top of the fourth, then the Trojans went ahead for good with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

The first six batters for Tremper had at least one hit, led by Ryne Lesnik, who went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Prickett and Adamczyk, who had two hits each.

Jack DeRousse, who entered the game in the fifth inning in relief of Trojans’ starting pitcher Richie Dibble, allowed just two hits and no runs over the final three innings, along with three strikeouts.

“This was a great win for our guys,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “They went out and earned this one today.

“Richie and Jack rose to the occasion on the mound. They battled a very good lineup, and their composure and confidence were off the charts.”

Along with Wilhelmson, Jaylen Almond led the way for Indian Trail by going 3 for 3 with an RBI.

“Tremper had some timely hitting and responded every time we felt we had some momentum,” Hawks coach Martin Pitts Jr. said.

The final game of the series is Friday at Indian Trail.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 9, RACINE CASE 3: The Red Devils got a second consecutive victory over the Eagles in Wednesday’s Southeast Conference game at Case.

Bradford (3-1 overall and SEC), which beat Case (2-6, 0-5 SEC) 7-6 on Tuesday, outhit Case 8-5 Wednesday and scored three runs in the fifth inning to get its first lead of the game.

The Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, but after neither team scored in the seventh inning, the Red Devils won the game with six runs in the top of the eighth.

Nolan Shiplett went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Max Strash had one hit, three RBIs and a stolen base, Colin Freitag had a hit and two stolen bases and Joey Hagen had two hits, including a double, two runs and a RBI.

Senior pitcher Alex Boyle pitched five innings with seven strikeouts, four hits and three walks and Santino Pignotti-Wojtak, in his first varsity win, pitched two innings with four strikeouts, four walks and one hit.

Case pitchers Carlos Cervantes and Joe Bline combined for 10 strikeouts, six walks, and six earned runs.

Softball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, ST. JOSEPH 2: The Pacers had 11 hits and never trailed Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at UW-Parkside.

Shoreland (4-2, 3-1 MCC) scored single runs in each of the first three innings, then finished off the game with seven runs over the final two innings.

Pacers leadoff hitter and pitcher Camryn Mulligan went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Amanda Heusterberg went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Grace Olson had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Faith Triplett went 2 for 4 with a double.

Mulligan allowed nine hits and two earned runs, striking out two.

Anabelle Cerny went 4 for 4 for the Lancers (0-2, 0-2), but wasn’t able to score. Five players had one hit each for St. Joseph.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 5, BURLINGTON 3: The Red Devils scored late to win a nonconference game Wednesday at Burlington.

Bradford (4-2) led Burlington (3-4) for the first four innings, but a late rally by the Demons tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the seventh, Montana Hipper hit a leadoff double and scored the go-ahead run on a double by Lauren Jeanblanc. Another double, by Angela Parker, scored Ella Krauter and gave the Red Devils a two-run cushion. Brooklynn Danielson stopped the Demons in the bottom of the seventh.

“It was a cold, windy day and we struggled defensively, but the pitchers got big outs for us and we got clutch hits late in the game,” Bradford coach John Ruffalo said.

Jeanblanc, a junior first baseman, led the Red Devils with three hits and an RBI and Parker, a sophomore catcher, finished with two hits and an RBI.

Aubrey Strelow pitched three innings with five strikeouts, four hits and two walks and Danielson, who Ruffalo said “did a great job in relief,” pitched three innings with four strikeouts and a hit.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Pacers scored two goals early in the match and allowed just one shot on goal Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Somers.

Belle Zarling scored a goal and Julia Heathcock scored on a penalty kick to give Shoreland (3-3-1, 2-1-0 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, a quick 2-0 lead over the Lady Toppers (1-2-0, 0-2-0).

Freshman Kalyssa Carter added one goal in the first half to give the Pacers a 3-0 advantage, then finished off the scoring in the second half.

Shoreland goalkeeper Ella Malliet didn’t have to make a save to earn the shutout.

“The defensive backline and midfield played extremely well tonight,” Pacers coach Matthew Grow said.

TREMPER 3, INDIAN TRAIL 0: Tuesday, the Trojans scored two second-half goals and Kallista Street earned a shutout in a Southeast Conference match against the Hawks at Jaskwhich Stadium at Indian Trail.

Tremper (4-0-1, 2-0-0 SEC) scored its first goal on a scramble following a corner kick by Megan Leadingham in the 34th minute. The ball bounced in front of the goal, Ella Callahan passed the ball outside the top of the box and Gabriella Bosovich hit a 30-yard shot over the outstretched arems of Indian Trail’s goalkeeper.

In the second half, Emily Slye scored off a corner kick by Leadingham and Madison Kasianowicz put in a rebound of a hard shot by Slye.

Street had to make just one save.

Jordyn Young made 10 saves in goal for Indian Trail (2-2-1, 1-1-0).

Boys tennis

BURLINGTON 6, TREMPER 1: Enza Price was the only winner for the shorthanded Trojans Wednesday in a nonconference dual meet at Burlington.

Price, at No. 1 singles, blanked Christopher Naber 6-0, 6-0.

Tremper’s Chris Donkor and David McCormick lost a very close match at No. 1 doubles, getting beat by the Demons’ Jaxon Grant and Ian Nie 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

The Trojans had to forfeit two doubles matches and the No. 4 singles match.

Girls lacrosse

KENOSHA 11, DEPERE 5: Tuesday, Indian Trail senior Victoria Shea and Central senior Amelia Tennis each scored four goals for the Storm in a nonconference victory over the Redbirds at De Pere.

Kenosha (3-2) took an early 4-0 lead, but De Pere got within 6-3 at the half. In the second half, the Storm controlled play to get the win.

Shea also had a team-high nine ground balls and five caused turnovers, and had a 0.70 draw percentage. Indian Trail sophomore goalie Xochitl Delvale-Vera had 10 saves.