High school sports roundup: Tremper softball complete doubleheader sweep of St. Joseph

Tremper High School softball haven't had the easiest start to the season.

After losing their opening first two games of the season to Wilmot and Indian Trail, the Tremper split a doubleheader against Union Grove.

But, with a youthful lineup, Trojans are showing promise. And a Saturday nonconference doubleheader sweep of St. Joseph at Anderson Park in Kenosha shows that lessons are being learned — and learned quickly.

The Trojans (3-3) won the first game of the doubleheader 11-7. And the top of the order set the tempo throughout the game.

Shortstop Chloe Wamboldt, hitting lead-off, went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and scored four runs in the first game. Behind Wamboldt, centerfielder Hailie Eschbach went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, catcher Maritza Martinez went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and second baseman Malia Esposito went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored. The Trojans collected 16 hits in the game.

The Lancers (1-2) did create opportunities off of Trojans' pitcher Payton Eschbach. The Lancers had 12 hits in the first game with catcher Ellie Schuler going 4 for 4 with a double, triple two RBIs and a run scored. Starting pitcher Cami Nyara went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, a walk and a pair of strikeouts.

The second game proved to be far closer. The Trojans won 5-4 in eight innings to complete the doubleheader sweep. Both starting pitchers limited damage in complete game performances.

Tremper pitcher Finley Koziol allowed three earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks. And St. Joseph's Payton Hasselbrink allowed five earned runs from 11 hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Wamboldt proved a lightning rod for the Trojans atop the order in game two. The junior went 2 for 4 with a walk, an RBI and run scored. First baseman Aubrey Juga went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. And Koziol helped herself on the mound at the plate: going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

“Fun to hook up with former Tremper coach Doug Townsend today and face his team," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "Both teams did some good things and it’s good to get a couple wins today in very cold conditions. Our young team is continuing to learn and improve.”

The Lancers cranked out nine hits in the second game of the doubleheader. Left fielder Abigail Ellingsworth went 4 for 4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Schuler went 2 for 4 with a run scored. And first baseman Lauren Santarelli went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Baseball

CENTRAL 7, INDIAN TRAIL 0: Adam Switalski pitched six scoreless innings as the Falcons shutout the Hawks in a nonconference game on Saturday at Kenosha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0