High school sports roundup: Tremper wins battle of state-ranked boys soccer teams

In a battle of two of the best high school boys soccer teams in the state, Tremper got the best of Union Grove Saturday.

The Trojans broke a scoreless halftime tie with three goals in the second half for a 3-0 victory at Union Grove.

Tremper (13-1-1), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got on the board early in the second half with the first of two goals by senior midfielder Daniel Chiapetta. He added a second goal midway through the second half and Connor Heath, who assisted on both of Chiapetta’s goals and leads the team in scoring, added a goal later to cap the scoring.

Union Grove (15-2-0), ranked fifth in Division 2, had three players leave the match because of injuries.

The Trojans, who tied Oak Creek for the Southeast Conference title last week, close out their regular season at Ameche Field this week, hosting nonconference matches Tuesday against Waukesha South and Thursday against Wauwatosa West.

Girls volleyball

CENTRAL SMASH: The Falcons finished sixth overall in their own Central Smash tournament Saturday at Paddock Lake.

Central started strong with a 25-17, 25-21 victory over Wisconsin Lutheran in pool play.

Falcons coach Megan Awe said the Falcons (11-14) played one of their most consistent matches of the season against the Vikings, who received honorable mention in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, but were unable to reach that level of play throughout the remainder of the tournament.

“We started the day off against a strong Wisconsin Lutheran team,” Awe said. “Our defense was being relentless, our serving was focused on their zones and our attackers were adjusting their shots well.

“As the day went on, we had moments of that same play, but not from everyone at the same time.”

Central played Whitefish Bay Dominican in its second pool play match, and lost 27-25, 25-22 to fall to the Silver Bracket.

Central played two close matches in the Silver Bracket, but lost 26-24, 20-25, 15-11 to Union Grove and 25-20, 25-22 to Catholic Memorial.

Lindsay Piktel led the Falcons with 33 kills and six blocks, and Karis Bridleman had 30 kills, 16 digs and four aces. Other top contributors were Maddie Mauser with 32 digs and five aces, and Sydney Selburg with 57 assists and nine aces.

Tremper also played in the Smash, but didn’t win a match and finished ninth.

The Trojans lost 25-8, 25-14 to fifth-ranked (Division 1) Burlington and 25-17, 25-14 to Catholic Memorial in pool play, then lost 25-13, 25-17 to East Troy and 25-9, 25-4 to Wisconsin Lutheran in the Bronze Bracket.

No player statistics were available Saturday for Tremper.

Girls swimming

BELOIT MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL: Badger Co-op, which includes athletes from Central and Wilmot, had three event champions and finished second in the 16-team Beloit Memorial Invitational Saturday at Beloit.

The best showing from the Co-op was by MacKenzie Thomas, who won the 50-yard breaststroke in 30.52 seconds and finished second in the 50 butterfly (27.72), the 200 medley relay (1:52.73) and the 100 medley relay (53.82).

Aspen Whowell won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.42 and was second in the 200 medley relay, third in the 150 freestyle relay (1:20.22) and fourth in the 50 butterfly (27.98), and Kylie Kramp won the 50 backstroke in 29.20 and was second in the 100 medley relay and fourth in the 100 individual medley (1:04.32) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.24).

The Badgers totaled 508 points, well behind champion Verona at 736 points.

For Indian Trail, Bella Wulterkens had the best finish, taking second in the 200 freestyle in 2:08.17. Mia Svihl was fourth in the 200 IM (2:28.44) and the 100 freestyle relay was sixth (54.25).

Tremper was 12th (44), led by a seventh-place finish by Sydney Aldrich in the 50 backstroke (30.94).