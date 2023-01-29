High school sports roundup: Tremper wrestlers win Grafton Duals

The Tremper High School wrestling team had an epic day Saturday at the Grafton Duals.

The Trojans went 5-0 in dual meets and six wrestlers were also undefeated to win the six-team dual meet tournament at Grafton.

Shoreland Lutheran also competed in the meet and finished third.

Tremper totaled 50 or more points in four of its five dual meets, beating Sheboygan Falls 57-18, Grafton 57-24, Racine Case 60-18, Shoreland Lutheran 54-21 and Mukwonago Varsity Reserve 45-33.

Rory Dutton, at 138 pounds, had four pins and one forfeit and had the quickest total pin time in the meet, 4:09. He pinned Gilberto Altamirano of Case in 2:40, Dylan Scott of Shoreland in 19 seconds, Jaeden Kuehl of Mukwonago in 20 seconds and Aiden Poore of Grafton in 50 seconds.

Nathan Hines (126) and Tyler Hansen (220) also went 5-0 with four pins, with Hines’ pins totaling 7:12 and Hansen’s totaling 7:50.

Hines’ quickest pin was in 55 seconds against Ken Kraft of Shoreland, and Hansen’s fastest pin was in 1:32 against Holden Brigman of Case in 1:32. Hansen also won a close 4-2 decision over Alaric Muckerheide of Sheboygan Falls.

Other Trojans going 5-0 were Ethan Albarran (120), Nathan Johnson (145) and Landen Gontscharow (170). Going 4-1 were Connor Crawford (132) and Adian Scholle (195).

The Pacers went 2-3 in dual meets and finished third, beating Sheboygan Falls 41-33 and Case 48-24. One of their losses was 42-40 to Grafton in their first dual.

Mason Gill went 4-0 for Shoreland at 132 and 138, including a pin in 20 seconds against Riley Carter of Grafton and one in 49 seconds against Breyson Schuett of Mukwonago.

Adam Haas (145 and 152) went 4-1 with three pins and a technical fall, and Lucas Rathje (182) went 3-1 with two pins and a forfeit.

CHRISTIAN LIFE: Drew Dolphin continued his winning ways for the Eagles, cruising through the field at 106 pounds Saturday at the Deerfield Scramble at Deerfield.

After a first-round bye, Dolphin (38-0) pinned his four opponents in a total of 6:29, the fastest of the five wrestlers who had four pins in the meet.

All four pins came in the first period, against Chaston Dotzauer of Monona Grove/McFarland (1:40), Jacob Natzke of Menasha (1:17), Slater Valley of Parkview/Albany (1:50) and Avery Skalitzky of Waterloo (1:42).

He scored 76 team points, second-best in the meet.

Sam Wilson (195) also won his weight class with three pins and a technical fall to improve to 24-7. His fastest pin was in his final match, beating CJ Streuly of Brodhead/Juda in 1:42.

Javier Gomez-Atilano (14-18) went 3-2 at 113, all on decisions, and finished third, and Garrick Madden (5-15) was fourth at 285, going 2-3 with a pin.

Stoughton won the 19-team meet with 489 points; Christian Life, with just five wrestlers, finished 16th (253).

CENTRAL: Margaret Gillmore won the title in the 115-122 pound weight class Saturday to lead the Falcons at the OPRF Girls Invitational in Oak Park, Illinois.

Gillmore pinned Elizabeth Parcedes of Evanston in 59 seconds in the quarterfinals and beat Nayeli Rodriguez of Morton on a technical fall (16-0) in the semfinals.

In the championship match, Gillmore pinned Sydney Nimsakont of Glenbard West in 3:14.

McKenna Broadway (189-204) finished sixth and Mary Gillmore (135-141) finished seventh for the Falcons, who finished 20th in the 29-team meet with 40.5 points.

Boys basketball

CENTRAL 75, GRAFTON 51: Quinn Burns scored a career-high 23 points and Alex Sippy had 16 to lead four players in double figures in the Falcons’ nonconference victory at Paddock Lake.

Burns, who averages just 4.6 points per game and has never scored more than 12 points in a game, broke out with five 3-point baskets and nine baskets total.

Burns had 10 points in the first half and Sippy, who averages 9.2, had nine as Central (15-2) jumped out to a 40-15 halftime lead.

Elijah Griffin added 12 points (4 of 4 free throws) and Wyatt Anderson had 11 for the Falcons.

Michael McNabb Jr., who has received offers from two NCAA Division I teams and one in Division II, had 25 points, 19 in the second half when Grafton (10-7) outscored Central 36-35.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 64, WHITEWATER 46: The Pacers built up and maintained an early lead Saturday to defeat the Whippets in a nonconference game at Whitewater.

Shoreland (8-8) won for the third time in four games, playing well against a zone defense applied by the Whippets (0-16) to take a 37-22 halftime lead.

The Pacers held Whitewater to 24 points in the second half.

“We handled the 1-3-1 zone defense that the Whitewater squad played,” Pacers coach Paul Strutz explained. “We were patient and we were able to get the ball to our post players, who did their job in scoring.”

Forwards Brayden Van De Water and Kamare Evans each had 26 points, which were season highs for both.

Freshman Casey Lyon led the Whippets with 19 points.

Boys swimming

RACINE INVITATIONAL: Bradford had the highest finish among Kenosha County teams Saturday in the Racine Invitational at the Unified Aquatic Center.

The Red Devils scored 182 points and finished seventh, Tremper was eighth with 95 points and Indian Trail was ninth with 90 points. Janesville Craig won the meet with 435 points and host Racine Unified Co-op was second with 371.

Bradford’s highest individual finish came from senior Andrew Klug, who was fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.25).

For Tremper, Evan Arneson won the diving with 382.45 points and teammate Norberto Lopez was second with 298.10 points. Also for the Trojans, Jasper Iwen was third in the 100 freestyle (53.97).

Both of Indian Trail’s best finishes were by CJ Gilbert, who won the 100 breaststroke (1:01.58) and was second in the 50 freestyle (23.11).