High school sports roundup: Tremper wrestling team dominates Bradford/Reuther in first meet of season

The Tremper and Bradford/Reuther high school wrestling teams started their respective seasons Thursday — against each other.

The two Southeast Conference rivals faced off at Tremper in an SEC dual meet, with the Trojans winning seven matches in a row after a loss to highlight a 60-24 victory.

Every victory in the meet was by pin or forfeit.

The Red Devils started the meet with an impressive victory at 285 pounds by Ethan McClain, who pinned Nicholas Mauldin in just 18 seconds, the quickest pin of the meet.

After that, however, Tremper took over. After two wins by forfeit, the Trojans won five straight matches by pin, four of them in the first period.

Ethan Albarran had the fastest pin for Tremper by beating Zulikha Gondal in 33 seconds at 120 pounds.

After that, Nathan Hines (126) pinned Ethan Veinot in 1:06, Connor Crawford (132) pinned Emilio Jaimes in 2:16, Rory Dutton (138) pinned Emmeline Erickson in 34 seconds and Nathan Johnson (145) pinned Rojello Garcia in 1:46 for the Trojans.

Other winners on pins for Tremper were Landen Gontscharow (170), Aidan Gontscharow (182) and Tyler Hansen (220).

Other winners on pins for the Red Devils were Basir Davis (160) and Thomas Reilly (195).

WILMOT 66, CENTRAL 12: The Panthers dominated the Falcons Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Paddock Lake, the first meet of the season for both teams.

Wilmot won nine of the 14 matches by pin, six of them in the first seven matches. Logan Defilippo opened the meet at 138 pounds by pinning Chet Pelli in 1:54.

Other pins in that opening stretch were by Josh Brendal (152) over Michael Wilemon in 2:35, Logan Gough (160) over Lucas Sandrik in 5:23, Owen Drissel (170) over Jace Christensen in 48 seconds, Cael Handorf (182) over Brandon Beauford in 3:06 and Mitch Norvalls (195) over Landon Mathis in 38 seconds, the fastest pin of the night.

Central’s victories, both on pins, were by Nason McNeill (285) over Angel Pelayo in 42 seconds and by Margaret Gillmore (113) over Gabe Hernandez in 1:21.

The Panthers finished off the match with three straight pins.

Boys swimming

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE RELAYS: Badger Co-op, which includes swimmers from Wilmot and Central, won seven of the 10 events and won the eight-team Southern Lakes Conference Relays Thursday at Elkhorn.

Senior Kal Kramp and freshman Hunter McKittrick were each on four winning relays. Together, they were on the 200-meter medley relay (1:57.79) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.78). Kramp also was on the winning 100 freestyle relay (54.69) and 400 backstroke relay (4:46.49) and McKittrick was also on the 200 butterfly relay (2:03.79) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:06.16).

Senior Evan Langelund, senior Cole Mackay and sophomore Marcus Salter were each on three winning relays. Langelund was on the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, Salter was on the 400 individual medley relay (5:08.40), 100 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, and Mackay was on the 400 IM relay, 200 butterfly relay and 100 freestyle relay.

Badger Co-op totaled 233 points, 17 ahead of runner-up Burlington Co-op (216).

Boys basketball

CHRISTIAN LIFE 104, EASTBROOK ACADEMY 76: The Eagles opened their season in dominant fashion, with six players scoring in double figures in their nonconference victory Thursday at Milwaukee.

Christian Life (1-0) scored more than 90 points in a game for the first time since 2008. The win over Eastbrook Academy (0-4) is the first season-opening win for the Eagles since 2013.

Junior Mason Gardner led Christian Life with 24 points and junior Nolan Carrol was close behind with 21 points. Junior Will Barras had 16 points and four rebounds, senior Sam Jennings had 14 points, senior Camren Simpson had 13 points and senior Jack Helzer had 12 points.