High school sports roundup: Visconti's hat trick helps St. Joseph pull off an upset

Behind Peter Visconti's hat trick, the St. Joseph High School boys soccer team upset state-ranked Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 4-3 in a nonconference match Friday at Anderson Park.

The Lancers (4-3) conceded the opening goal against the Chiefs (7-4), ranked eighth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, after a quickly taken corner kick that teed up a goal.

St. Joseph responded fast with Visconti, a sophomore forward, scoring to make it 1-1. Ten minutes later, the Lancers took a 2-1 lead on a goal by freshman Andres Gamez.

Big Foot/Williams Bay needed an equalizer and found one with another set piece — taking advantage of a free kick and getting numbers behind the defense to score. The Chiefs scored a third goal, also on a set piece, to open the second half and take a 3-2 lead.

"Big Foot played high pressure soccer and were able to cause some havoc in the middle of the field," St. Joseph coach Nick Anderson said.

Visconti took over for the Lancers in the final 20 minutes of the match. He scored a pair of goals to complete his hat trick and seal the victory.

"We are getting big minutes and huge contributions from all four grade levels," Anderson said. "We are going to keep working everyday and keep getting a little better everyday."

INDIAN TRAIL 2, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Hawks came alive in the second half of Friday’s nonconference match at Jaskwhich Stadium.

It wasn’t until the 48th minute that either of the teams could dent the scoreboard. St. Catherine’s senior defender Daniel Ugalde found the net then with an assist from Abel Galvan.

However, the Hawks (5-4-1) took over from there.

Senior midfielder Guiga Santos scored a goal for Indian Trail in the 66th minute off an assist from Logan Zdanowicz, and four minutes later, Santos did it again.

After several consecutive passes, sophomore Carlos Manjarrez sent a wide ball to Mason Wtorkoski, who rushed along the end line before passing the ball to Santos.

“Guiga punched it into the net with authority,” Hawks coach Jeff Laurent said. “That series of passes was some of the best soccer I’ve seen yet this season out of a high school team.”

Laurent commended the play of goalkeeper Isaiah Harp and senior defenders Adam Hatch and Griff Selin.

“(Harp) commanded his area well and came out and made some key saves down the stretch to preserve our lead,” Laurent said.

TREMPER 9, WATERFORD 1: Senior midfielder Daniel Chiappetta spearheaded a rout for the Trojans in a nonconference match Friday at Waterford.

The Trojans (8-0), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, led 6-1 over the Wolverines (3-9) at the half.

Chiappetta led the charge with a five-goal performance. Conner Heath scored a pair of goals and had an assist, Josiah Finkler scored a goal and an assist and Gianni Cairo also had a goal for the Trojans.

Girls tennis

ST. JOSEPH 4, MARTIN LUTHER 3: Thursday at St. Joseph, the Lancers swept the four singles matches to win a Metro Classic Conference dual meet.

St. Joseph lost just 11 games in the four matches, led by a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles by Bella Rizzo over Caroline Roberts. Lauren Palmieri (No. 2), Casey Mayer (No. 3) and Grace Boyd (No. 4) also won in straight sets.