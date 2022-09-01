High school sports roundup: Walkers, O'Reilly go low as Central golf team beats Union Grove

A little course knowledge apparently went a long way for the Central High School girls golf team Wednesday.

The Falcons and Union Grove faced off in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton, and Central mastered the Red Pine course and beat the Broncos 149-159 in a battle of the two best teams in the state in Division 1.

Central, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, is ranked No. 1 and Union Grove is No. 2 in the most recent Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, and both teams played as well as expected.

Falcons junior Kylie Walker was one big reason why they won the meet. She shot a 4-under-par 32 that featured four birdies and was her lowest round of the season.

Senior Elle O’Reilly also had a great day, shooting an even-par 36 and Walker’s twin sister, Katelyn, shot a 39 to give Central three players under 40. Junior Chloe Brown rounded out the Falcons’ scoring with a 42.

Union Grove senior Norah Roberts had her first over-par round of the season, making one bogey along with eight pars for a 1-over-par 37. It was also the first time she’s lost in a regular tournament or dual meet.

Junior Lexi Manteufel shot a 39 and seniors Allie McBryde and Larah Hood-Brennen shot 40 and 43, respectively, as the Broncos still shot one of their best nine-hole team scores in school history, just one stroke higher than the school-record 158 they shot last week.

• On Tuesday, Kylie Walker was the medalist with a 4-over-par 39 and Katelyn Walker had a 43 for the Falcons in a 175-227 victory over Waterford in an SLC dual at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.

Sydney Norgal shot a 53 to lead the Wolverines.

BURLINGTON 204, WILMOT 215: Junior Payton Morton was the medalist Wednesday for the Panthers, but they lost a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Twin Lakes Country Club.

Morton shot a 45 that included three pars. Senior Julie Awe had a 53 and junior No. 5 player Vivian Kveck had a 55 for the Panthers.

Kendall Kafar and Abbie Weiler each shot a 48 to lead Burlington.

Boys volleyball

WILMOT 3, CENTRAL 0: The Panthers beat the Falcons Wednesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Wilmot.

Scores and statistics were not available Wednesday night.

RACINE HORLICK 3, TREMPER 0: The Trojans dropped to 0-4 Wednesday after a 25-11, 25-22, 25-18 lost to the Rebels in a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha.

Horlick was playing its first match of the season. No further details were available Wednesday night.

OAK CREEK 3, BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Red Devils lost a Southeast Conference match Wednesday at Oak Creek.

Scores and statistics were not available Wednesday night.

Boys soccer

ST. JOHN'S NW/CHESTERTON ACADEMY 8, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles were shut out Wednesday in a Midwest Classic Conference match at Delafield.

No further details were available Wednesday night.

Girls tennis

ST. JOSEPH 4, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 3: The Lancers won the first three singles flights in straight sets and added a victory at No. 3 doubles to beat the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Kenosha.

Bella Rizzo started the near-sweep in singles for St. Joseph by beating Margarette Fischer 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Lauren Palmeri beat Nylah Kraus 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Casey Mayer beat Isabello Lillo 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. The Lancers did not have a player at No. 4 singles and forfeited the match.

Hannah Jucius and Joi Langston locked up the victory for St. Joseph by beating Liliana Hoffman and Liliana Kutis 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.