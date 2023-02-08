The Indian Trail High School boys basketball team showed Tuesday that it is more than just Manasseh Stackhouse.

Bradford held the Hawks’ standout junior center to a season-low in points, but senior guard Jackson Wilhelmson picked up the slack and had a huge second half to give Indian Trail a 54-47 victory over the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference game at Bradford.

The Hawks (16-5, 9-3 SEC) trailed 22-16 at halftime as Bradford sophomore Andy Sauer scored all nine of his points and the Red Devils (2-19, 1-11) held Stackhouse to just five points.

The second half was all Indian Trail as Wilhelmson went off and scored 21 of his game-high 23 points over the final 18 minutes as the Hawks outscored Bradford 38-25. Wilhelmson made three 3-point baskets and was 4 for 4 at the free-throw line.

Stackhouse, who had 11 points to match his previous season low, had a 3-pointer and went 3 of 4 at the line in the second half.

Aamir Neal and Grant Cornell each had seven points for the Hawks, Neal all in the first half and Cornell all in the second half.

A trio of sophomores led the way for Bradford, with Robby Belotti and Jamiir LeFlore each scoring 10 and Sauer finishing with nine. Senior Keany Parks added eight points.

CENTRAL 62, BADGER 43: The Falcons took control in the first half with balanced scoring and Wyatt Anderson had a big game overall as Central beat the Badgers Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.

John Kinzler was the first-half standout for the Falcons (18-2, 10-1 SLC), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, scoring 11 points. Anderson had seven and Quinn Burns added six as Central took a 38-22 halftime lead.

In the second half, Anderson took over with 10 points and finished the game with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Griffin wasn’t a big scorer with seven points, but he sure helped his teammates. Griffin finished with 15 assists on the Falcons’ 25 baskets.

Kinzler finished with 15 points and Burns had 11 for Central, which still has a slight edge in the SLC standings ahead of slumping Burlington (8-2 SLC) and surging Union Grove (7-3).

Brad Lyon led Badger (9-11, 5-6) with 18 points.

ST. JOSEPH 52, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 28: The Lancers had no trouble with the Pacers in Tuesday’s Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.

St. Joseph (12-7, 6-6 MCC) controlled the pace of the game offensively and defensively and held Shoreland (8-11, 1-11 MCC) to 14 points in each half.

Pacers coach Paul Strutz said that the Lancers played aggressively and with passion and his team did not match that intensity, especially on the defensive end.

“It was a great defensive execution by our boys,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “We played hard and got a conference win.”

Junior guard Eric Kenesie had 22 points to lead the Lancers. Kenesie has been an offensive leader for his team this season and has scored at least 14 points in each game he has played.

Senior forward Peter Stapleton added eight points for St. Joseph and Dominic Santarelli and Tommy Santarelli had six points each.

Shoreland was led by senior guard Bryce Pfielstifter with 10 points.

WILMOT 77, FORT ATKINSON 67: The Panthers pulled away in the second half for a much-needed nonconference win Tuesday at Wilmot.

Wilmot (8-12) won its second consecutive game thanks to a strong second half performance from Cooper Zimmerman, who scored 12 of his game-high 22 points after halftime.

The Panthers led 32-30 at the half before outscoring Fort Atkinson 45-37 in the second half. Jake Christiansen added 16 points, Christian Irslinger had 13 points and Jack Garner added eight points.

Eli Cosson led the Blackhawks (7-11) with 22 points.

RACINE PARK 84, TREMPER 67: The Trojans were unable to recover from a late first-half run by the Panthers in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Tremper.

Park ended the first half on a 24-8 run and led Tremper 39-19 at halftime.

Will Starks scored 19 points to lead the Trojans (4-16, 2-10 SEC). Dontrell Graise and Matt Lesnik each finished with 13 points and Carson Nye added 11 points. Tremper has lost six consecutive games.

Isaiah Robinson finished with 15 points and 11 steals to lead the Panthers (9-11, 7-5 SEC).

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 68, CHRISTIAN LIFE 64: The Eagles just fell short against the Blue Knights Tuesday in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Christian Life.

No further information was available Tuesday night for Christian Life (7-10, 3-8 MCC) or Brookfield Academy (13-5, 9-0).

Girls basketball

ST. JOSEPH 67, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 62: It wasn't easy, but the Lancers got a much-needed victory Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.

St. Joseph (10-11, 5-8 MCC) had lost back-to-back MCC games at Greendale Martin Luther and Racine Lutheran, and Shoreland (5-16, 2-11 MCC) has faced similar issues in the MCC, also losing two straight MCC games and nine of its last 10 games overall.

With Tuesday’s win, the Lancers completed a season sweep of the Pacers after previously defeating their MCC and Kenosha County rival 56-29 on Jan. 6.

The Pacers played in much closer against the Lancers the second time around and led 37-28 at the half. Junior forward Anna Koestler had a big offensive game with 14 points in the first half to put Shoreland ahead.

Koestler slowed down significantly in the remainder of the game, but 10 second-half points from Amanda Heusterberg kept the Pacers in it.

St. Joseph held on, thanks to solid offensive performances from senior guard Na’Zyia Bobo, who had 22 points to lead the team, and freshman forward Frankie McLain, who dominated the second half and scored 11 of her 21 total points then.

Other players who came up big for the Lancers were freshman guard Kamryn Lecce with 11 points and junior guard Ava Rizzitano with 10 points; each scored eight points in the second half.

Koestler led the Pacers with 19 points, Heusterberg had 17 points and sophomore guard Grace Olson had 15.

TREMPER 69, RACINE PARK 52: The Trojans made quick work of their Southeast Conference opponent Tuesday at Racine.

Tremper (15-7, 8-4 SEC) jumped out to a 33-19 halftime lead over Park and scored 25 points off of turnovers in the win.

The Trojans were led by Emiliy Giese, who finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds. AJ West added 15 points and Aliana Brown finished with 13 points.

“We got a huge game from Emily Giese offensively and defensively,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “The girls picked it up in the second half and we got contributions from everyone on the team tonight, which was great to see.”

Tremper finished with 52 rebounds, 23 on the offensive glass. They outrebounded the Panthers 52-44.

Grace Betker led Park (4-16, 2-10 SEC) with 19 points.

BRADFORD 66, INDIAN TRAIL 40: The Red Devils led 32-20 at halftime and cruised to a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Bradford.

Bradford (17-5, 10-2 SEC) is tied with Oak Creek for second place in the SEC behind Franklin (11-1 SEC), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll.

No further information was available Tuesday night for the Red Devils or Indian Trail (17-7, 7-4).

Gymnastics

WILMOT/UNION GROVE/WILLIAMS BAY QUADRANGULAR: On Monday, the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op team finished third in a four-team nonconference meet at Wilmot.

Leeza Patterson, a Williams Bay student, had the best finish for the co-op by taking third on the uneven bars (8.95) and in the all-around (34.1). Union Grove student Adele Polzin was seventh in the all-around (31.9).

Wilmot freshman Penny Zubor tied for fifth on the floor exercise (8.6).

Franklin/Muskego won the meet with 139.7 points. The co-op totaled 128.3.

“We are making good gains and progress,” W/UG/WB coach Jordin Miller said. “Penny Zubor made some great gains with her bar routine.”

Boys hockey

THUNDER 10, MONROE 0: On Saturday, eight of the Thunder’s goals were scored by seniors, on Senior Night, in a nonconference game at the Pleasant Prairie IcePlex.

Indian Trail senior Liam von Elm McKenna scored four goals and added an assist as the Thunder (14-6) scored in bunches. Tremper senior Jake Schulte had two goals and two assists and Lakeview senior Lucas Eltoft had two goals.

Kenosha scored four goals in both the first and second periods, with three first-period goals coming in a span of 3:23 and the four second-period goals coming in a span of 5:06.

Indian Trail senior Zach Mitchell made 11 saves in goal for the shutout.

“We had a very good night tonight and I am happy with how we are playing here going into the last week of the regular season,” Thunder coach Joe Trifone said. “Tonight was a lot of fun for our seniors. We had strong play by our senior defense of Aiden Bratzke, Nick Seidman, Kole Miller and Henry Pratt.”