High school sports roundup: Wilhelmson, Stackhouse soar for the Hawks in win over Trojans

The Indian Trail High School boys basketball team was able to get off to a hot start at home against Tremper in Friday night's Southeast Conference game.

It didn't hurt that the Hawks duo of Jackson Wilhelmson and Manasseh Stackhouse combined for 46 points, either.

A strong opening half that saw the Hawks lead 35-21 was enough to guide them to a 66-60 victory and keep their early conference record spotless.

Wilhelmson was a spark plug for the Hawks (3-1, 2-0 SEC) early. The senior guard scored 14 of his team-high 24 points in the first half.

Stackhouse did more of his damage in the second half. The junior center scored eight points in the first half, but scored 14 of his 22 points on the night in the second half.

The Trojans (1-4, 0-2 SEC) found greater success in the second half as senior forward Will Starks scored 14 of his game-high 25 points in the second half. DeJuan Graise joined Starks in double-digit scoring with 15 points.

The Trojans outscored the Hawks 39-31 in the second half, but the early deficit was enough for the Hawks to hold on.

RACINE CASE 70, BRADFORD 59: The Eagles jumped out to a 17-2 lead and the Red Devils struggled to claw back in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Racine.

The early advantage for Case (3-2, 1-1 SEC) was big, finishing the first half up 33-19, but Bradford (1-3, 0-2 SEC) gradually tightened the score behind three players scoring in double figures.

DeAndre Jennings scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Red Devils and was followed in scoring by Andy Sauer and Jamiir LeFlore, who scored 12 and 10 points respectively.

ST. JOSEPH 72, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 32: The Lancers dominated the Hilltoppers in Friday’s Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington to remain undefeated.

St. Joseph (4-0, 1-0 MCC) instituted a press defense on Catholic Central early on, Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said, and was able to hold Catholic Central (1-2, 0-2 MCC) to just 15 points in the first half. The Lancers then went on to score 40 additional points in the second half while holding their opponent to 17.

“We had a great second half defending and being disciplined as a team,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “It was a great conference win for our boys.”

Junior guard Eric Kenesie led the Lancers with 23 points and also had four steals and three assists. Tommy Santarelli had 12 points and Peter Stapleton added 10 points, went 3 for 3 at the line and had six steals.

Girls basketball

BRADFORD 81, RACINE CASE 22: Senior guard Neveah Thomas had an explosive offensive performance to lead the Red Devils to victory in their Southeast Conference game Friday at Kenosha.

Thomas scored a season-high 32 points against the Eagles, 14 coming in the first half. Sophomore guard Iyanna Green was efficient from 3-point range, making four shots and totaling 18 points on the game.

Senior forward Syderah Farmer added 13 points for the Red Devils and sophomore forward Angela Parker scored 10.

Case’s was led by sophomore guard Je’Quiasia Williams with seven points.

ST. JOSEPH 53, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 26: The Lancers used a dominant first half to pull away from the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Burlington.

St. Joseph (6-0, 2-0 MCC) led Catholic Central (2-4, 0-3 MCC) 35-8 at halftime.

“They started off with enough defensive energy to establish momentum which provided easier opportunities for us offensively,” Lancers coach Jason Coker said. “We’re pleased with how the girls are gelling together and starting to execute several pieces of our system earlier in the season than expected."

Freshman forward Frankie McLain led the Lancers with 13 points. Senior guard Na’Zyia Bobo added nine points and freshman guard Kamryn Lecce finished with two points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Ava Rizzitano and Patrice Langston each scored eight points.

St. Joseph is 6-0 to start a season for the first time in nine seasons.

TREMPER 52, INDIAN TRAIL 31: Emily Giese scored 25 points to lead the Trojans (6-1, 2-0 SEC) over the Hawks (1-3, 0-2 SEC) in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Indian Trail.

No further details were available Friday night.

Wrestling

ST. JOSEPH: Co'Ji Campbell and Charles Anderson led the Lancers to a second-place finish Friday in the Lancer Invitational at the St. John's Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield.

Campbell went 4-0 with three pins to place first in the 120-pound class. Anderson placed first at 138, going 2-1 with two pins.

The Lancers also had two second-place finishes from Ivan Porcayo and Adam Davis. Porcayo went 3-1 at 132 with two pins and Davis was second at 182 after going 3-2 with three pins.

St. Joseph totaled 152 points in the 13-team meet, behind only champion Watertown Luther Prep (164).

Boys hockey

BROOKFIELD 3, KENOSHA 2 (OT): The Thunder allowed a third-period equalizer and lost in overtime in Friday's Classic Eight Conference game at the Ponds of Brookfield Ice Rink.

Lucas Eltoft, who attends Bradford, scored on the power play to put the Thunder (5-3, 0-3 CEC) up 1-0 in the first period. The Stars (3-2, 1-0) answered back in the second period only for Ryan Hodgeman of Bradford to score at even strength to restore the Thunder's lead.

Brookfield's Cooper Simon scored his second goal of the game inside of two minutes of the third period to level the game at 2-2. Brookfield won in overtime off of an unassisted goal by Colin Masek.

Bradford's Logan Korhonen made 36 saves in goal for the Thunder.