For the second time this week, the Wilmot High School baseball team got the best of Central by the slimmest of margins.

Thursday, both teams scored early, but the Panthers’ Jake Christiansen pitched 2⅔ innings of hitless relief to help Wilmot beat the Falcons 5-4 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.

The Panthers (2-2 overall and SLC), who beat Central 2-1 Monday at Wilmot with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, opened the game with a three-run first inning.

The Falcons (4-2, 2-2) answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first to even the score.

Wilmot scored one run in the top of the second and another run in the top of the fourth to go ahead 5-3, then Central cut its deficit to 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Christiansen entered the game with one out in the bottom of the fifth in relief of Panthers starter Isaac Fitzgerald and shut the door on the Falcons the rest of the way. Christiansen walked one batter and struck out one, facing nine batters.

Christiansen also led Wilmot at the plate, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Max Haley went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Marco Falletti went 2 for 3 with a double for the Panthers.

Nick Argersinger went 2 for 2 and scored two runs for Central and he also pitched the final 3⅓ innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5: A big second inning for the Pacers resulted in a Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday at Carthage College.

Shoreland (1-2, 1-1 MCC), which lost 5-4 to the Hilltoppers (1-1 MCC and overall) on Tuesday at Beaumont Field in Burlington, tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first and then exploded offensively with five runs in the second inning. The Hilltoppers went on to score two more runs in the third inning and another in the fourth, but two sixth-inning runs by the Pacers put them ahead for good.

Senior catcher Jon Zirbel went 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the Pacers’ offense. Michael Curran had three hits, including a double, and a RBI, and Soren Smith had two hits, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Carson St. Martin scored three runs and stole four bases and Jackson Sadowski had an RBI and scored two runs.

Smith, a senior, pitched all seven innings for Shoreland and had seven strikeouts, four earned runs and nine hits.

Catholic Central pitchers Danny Von Rabenau and Austin Schwenn each pitched three innings and combined for eight strikeouts, eight earned runs and 12 hits.

Softball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Pacers got their second consecutive win over the Lady Toppers Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.

Shoreland (3-1, 2-0 MCC), which defeated Catholic Central 21-3 Tuesday in Burlington, scored the first run of the game in the opening inning. Neither team scored in the second or third innings, but four more runs by the Pacers in the fourth inning were enough to hold off the Lady Toppers (0-2 MCC and overall), who split their two runs between the sixth and seventh innings.

Grace Olson (one RBI) and Camryn Mulligan each had two hits to lead the Pacers’ offense. Junior second baseman Jackie Miller hit a double and sophomore catcher Alyssa Pavlovich had one hit and two RBIs.

Mulligan, a senior, pitched a complete game for Shoreland with six strikeouts, three hits, two walks and two earned runs. In the circle for Catholic Central was senior Claire Keeker, who struck out three batters, allowed six hits and gave up three earned runs.

OAK CREEK 5, BRADFORD 3 (9 INNINGS): The Red Devils scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning in dramatic fashion to send the game to extra innings, but the Knights got a walk-off home run by pitcher Riley Grudzielanek in the bottom of the ninth for a Southeast Conference victory Thursday at Oak Creek.

Rachael Madsen opened the scoring for Bradford (1-1 overall and SEC) with a solo home run in top of the first inning, but Oak Creek (3-0, 2-0) took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning on four straight hits.

Red Devils starting pitcher Aubrey Strelow then retired 12 of the next 13 Knights batters to keep her team within striking distance.

Bradford broke through with two runs against Grudzielanek in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 3-3.

Brooklynn Danielson drew a one-out walk and scored on a single by Celia May to close the gap to 3-2. With two outs and two strikes, Montana Hipper hit an RBI single to left field to score May and send the game to extra innings.

Strelow pitched her way out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning to keep the game tied, but the Red Devils couldn’t get anyone home against Grudzielanek, who took matters into her own hands in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run game-ending home run.

May went 2 for 4 with the RBI for Bradford. Strelow struck out nine batters and walked three in 8⅓ innings.

Grudzielanek went the distance and finished with 17 strikeouts, and she also went 2 for 4 with the homer and three RBIs. Madison Noll went 3 for 4.

WATERFORD 10, WILMOT 0 (5 INNINGS): The Panthers could only get one hit and one walk off Wolverines’ pitcher Jaydin Kiser in a Southern Lakes Conference loss Thursday at Waterford.

Kiser struck out 13 of the 17 batters she faced over five innings.

Kamryn Poepping was the only batter for Wilmot (2-2, 1-2 SLC) to get a hit and Kathryn Bubel earned the walk.

Four batters for Waterford (3-0, 3-0) had two RBIs each.

SAINT FRANCIS 6, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles were shut out in their Midwest Classic Conference game Thursday at CYC Sports Park in Kenosha.

Christian Life (1-2, 0-2 MCC) had a strong pitching performance from Ashley Plapp, who struck out 14 and allowed no earned runs on two hits against the Mariners (1-1, 1-0).

• Tuesday, Plapp threw a one-hitter and struck out 17 Milwaukee Lutheran batters in the Eagles’ 11-0 nonconference victory.

Aiyana Jaramillo had two hits and Emalie Myrun had two RBIs for Christian Life.

Girls soccer

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 4, CENTRAL 0: The Falcons had a hard time in the first half of Thursday’s nonconference match at Paddock Lake, but successfully slowed down the Knights' offense in the second half.

“In the first half, we were outclassed by an excellent team,” Central coach Vlatko Minic said. “We gave them a bit too much respect and played on our heels. In the second half, we showed our grit and fought out the rest of the game.”

Minic said that Maddie Haubrich, a junior forward, “really stepped up and performed admirably in one of the best games of her career.”

Boys tennis

DELAVAN-DARIEN 7, WILMOT 0: Ray Dippold was competitive at No. 1 singles for the Panthers in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Thursday at Wilmot.

Dippold lost to Quinn O’Grady 7-5, 6-2 in the only contested singles match.

Wilmot’s two doubles teams scored just three combined points in their matches.