High school sports roundup: Wilmot places five wrestlers in top four at Badger State Invitational

The Wilmot High School wrestling team had two runners-up and three wrestlers finish in the top four Saturday at the Badger State Invitational at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Gianni Rebellato, at 126 pounds, finished second and suffered his first loss of the season in the title match.

Rebellato (17-1) had two quick pins in the quarterfinals (47 seconds) and semifinals (1:17), then was pinned by Easton Cooper of Schofield D.C. Everest (13-3) right at the end of the second period (4:00).

Also taking second was Joel Sullivan (4-1), wrestling for the first time this season. At 152 pounds, he had pins in the quarterfinals (1:13) and semifinals (3:51), thhen lost to Brett Skaug of Brookfield East (20-1) on a 13-3 major decision.

Mitch Norvalls (16-3 at 182) finished third, pinning Jayden Delao of La Crosse Logan/Central in 4:02 in the third-place match.

Michael Grundman (8-4 at 120) and Logan Defilippo (15-4 at 138) finished fourth.

The Panthers finished sixth with 139 points. Burlington won the tournament with 191.5 points.

The Central girls team also competed at the Badger State Invitational, with Natalia Bishop finishing third at 107 pounds, Lilly Canvin taking third at 120 and Margaret Gillmore taking fourth at 114.

Bishop beat Tatum Carey of Eau Claire North 6-2 and Canvin pinned Kailee Splide of Richland Center in 53 seconds in their respective third-place matches.

TREMPER: Rory Dutton and Nathan Johnson each finished second in their respective weight classes Saturday at the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic at Beaver Dam.

Dutton (9-3), at 138 pounds, won his first four matches on pins, all in the first period and two of them in less than a minute.

In the title match, Dutton lost on an 11-1 major decision to Cole Dummer of Union Grove (17-1).

Johnson (10-2), at 145 pounds, had three first-period pins and a technical fall to reach the final, where he was pinned by Tanner Hart of Kimberly (15-2) in 3:07.

Tyler Hansen (11-1 at 220) finished third, pinning Ethan Rowe of Markesan in 1:08 in the third-place match.

Ethan Albarran (6-6 at 120) finished fourth and Landen Gontscharow (9-3 at 170) finished fifth.

The Trojans finished seventh with 232 points. West Salem/Bangor won the tournament with 372.5 points.

FOND DU LAC INVITATIONAL: Indian Trail had four wrestlers finish in the top five and Bradford had three Saturday at the Fond du Lac Invitational.

The highest finisher among Kenosha wrestlers was Corbin Ramos of Bradford, who finished second and suffered his first loss of the year.

Ramos (13-1) won by pin in his first match, a major decision in his second match and a close 4-3 decision against T.J. Schierl of Stevens Point (12-1) in his third match.

In the first-place match, a battle of unbeaten wrestlers, Zane Licht of Lodi (14-0) won a 10-3 decision over Ramos.

Thomas Reilly (8-2 at 195) and Ethan McClain (12-3 at 285), the Red Devils’ only other competitors, each finished fourth for Bradford, which finished 16 th in the meet with 66 points.

For the Hawks, Edwin Estrada (126) and Sullivan Ramos (138), both state qualifiers last year, each finished third and beat wrestlers from Lodi in their respective third-place matches. Estrada (12-5) won a 9-6 decision over Evan Clary of Lodi and Sullivan Ramos (14-3), pinned Owen Breunig in 3:34.

London Kiser (14-3 at 182) finished fourth and Luke Hogan (13-4 at 160) finished fifth for Indian Trail, which finished 11th in the tournament with 89 points.

Bay Port totaled 225 points and just edged Lodi (224) for the title.

CHRISTIAN LIFE: Drew Dolphin won the championship at 106 pounds for the Eagles Saturday at the E.H. Stech Invitational at West Allis Central.

Dolphin remained unbeaten this season (17-0) by winning all three of his matches on pins, all against wrestlers from Division 1 schools.

His fastest pin was in the championship match, where he gave Nathan Mielke of Wauwatosa East/West (12-1) his first loss of the season by pinning Mielke in 58 seconds.

Sam Wilson (13-3), at 195 pounds, was the only other placewinner for Christian Life, winning the third-place match on an 11-2 major decision over Makhi Rodgers of Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood.

Boys basketball

RACINE PRAIRIE 46, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 42: The Pacers had the lead late in Saturday’s Metro Classic Conference game at Somers, but allowed points to the Hawks down the stretch which resulted in a loss.

Prairie (5-3, 2-2 MCC) led by four points at the half, but Shoreland (3-3, 0-3) made offensive adjustments, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said, and was able to take a 37-33 lead with only five minutes remaining.

Sophomore guard Carsen Eeg then made a 3-pointer with 2:45 left in regulation to put Prairie back in the lead, and the Hawks made a few free throws and played well on the boards to close out the game.

The Pacers were led by junior forward Brayden Van de Water with 11 points and senior forward Kamare Evans with 10. Senior guards Angel Ayala and Bryce Pfielstifter added seven points each.

Eeg led Prairie with 17 points.

TREMPER 88, KINGDOM PREP LUTHERAN 67: The Trojans won a nonconference game Saturday that was part of the Win Parkinson Classic at Milwaukee Bradley Tech.

No further information was available for Tremper (2-5) Saturday night.

Boys hockey

KENOSHA 4, WAUKESHA 3: The Thunder earned their first Classic Eight Conference game of the season Saturday, taking a 4-0 lead and holding on for the victory over the Wings at the Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Delafield.

Kenosha (5-3-0, 1-3 Classic Eight) scored on a face off in the first minute of the game and added two goals in the second period and one in the third for the big lead.

Waukesha (1-7-2, 0-2) scored all three of its goals in the final eight minutes of the game.

Four players scored for the Thunder — Lucas Eltoft (Lakeview), assisted by Tyler Shike (Central) in the first period; Liam von Elm-McKenna (Indian Trail), assisted by Tyler Magnan (Central) and Jake Schulte (Tremper), assisted by Eltoft and Dylan Kozak (Central) in the second period; and Davis Schlagenhaft (Wilmot), assisted by Aiden Bratzke (Indian Trail) and Kozak in the third.

Goalie Zach Mitchell (Indian Trial) made 25 saves.

“We played a really smart, clean and tough game for 2½ periods, then lost a bit of emotional control for five to six minutes,” Thunder coach Joe Trifone said. “Then we regained our composure to put the game away.”