High school sports roundup: Wilmot ties Union Grove for SLC boys volleyball lead

Thursday’s Southern Lakes Conference showdown between the Wilmot and Union Grove high school boys volleyball teams was everything you would expect.

With control of the SLC on the line, the Broncos had home-court advantage Thursday, but the Panthers paid back them for a loss earlier this season by winning 25-19, 16-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-9.

Wilmot (19-8 overall, 6-1 SLC) entered the match at 5-1, one game behind Union Grove (6-0) and the Broncos (16-4, 6-1), could have opened up a two-game lead with three matches left. As it is, the teams are tied in the SLC, with Burlington lurking right behind at 5-2.

“Wilmot is a great team and I thought we played a great match against them,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “Hats off to them, they finished the match stronger than us and we will use this as a learning experience.”

No statistics or other information were available for Wilmot on Thursday night.

In the teams’ previous meeting, on Sept. 8 at Wilmot, Union Grove won 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 15-10.

Their remaining SLC schedules are similar and feature two common opponents, although the Panthers have a slightly easier road, based on SLC records.

Wilmot hosts Waterford (0-7 SLC) on Oct. 11 and Burlington on Oct. 13, then plays at St. Catherine’s Co-op (1-6 SLC) on Oct. 18.

The Broncos finish the SLC season on the road, against Burlington on Oct. 11, Westosha Central (3-4 SLC) on Oct. 13 and Waterford on Oct. 18.

Burlington finishes its season against Westosha Central on Oct. 18.

INDIAN TRAIL 3, FRANKLIN 2: The Hawks defeated the Sabers in a Southeast Conference match Thursday at Franklin to take over the outright lead in the SEC.

Indian Trail (13-13, 6-0 SEC) controls its own fate in the conference, finishing the season Wednesday at home against Racine Case (5-1 SEC). An Indian Trail loss would create two co-champions, possibly three if Franklin (12-5, 5-1 SEC) beats Bradford/Reuther Wednesday.

No further details were available Thursday night.

Girls volleyball

CHRISTIAN LIFE 3, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0: The Eagles won 25-8, 25-16, 25-6 in a Midwest Classic Conference match Thursday at Kenosha.

No further details were available Thursday night.

Boys soccer

TREMPER 0, OAK CREEK 0: The Trojans and Knights played to a scoreless draw in a Southeast Conference match on Thursday at Oak Creek.

While the lack of a finishing touch in the contest may have been a disappointment, the end result is one both can come away happy with.

The Trojans (12-1-1, 6-0-1 SEC), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, and Knights (14-4-1, 6-0-1) finish the season as co-champions of the SEC.

INDIAN TRAIL 2, RACINE CASE 2: The Hawks fell behind 2-0 early in the second half, but scored back-to-back goals in the second half to salvage a draw with the Eagles Thursday in a Southeast Conference match at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Indian Trail (7-5-2, 2-3-1 SEC) trailed 1-0 at the half and went down 2-0 after Case (8-6-2, 3-3-1) converted on a penalty kick because of a handball in the box by the Hawks.

Indian Trail pulled within 2-1 in the 68th minute on a goal by Carlos Manjarrez, then tied the match at 2-2 one minute later on a goal by Logan Zdanowicz. Both goals were assisted by Guiga Santos.

“In the second half, a light switch came on,” Hawks coach Jeff Laurent said. “Our guys were super determined.”

Indian Trail played solid soccer after the match was tied, but wasn’t able to get the ball in the net. One good chance, by David Chon, was cleared off the line by a sliding Case defender, Laurent said.

“I really hope we’ll be able to take the last 30 minutes of this game and seal it up in a bottle,” Laurent said. “We were playing lights out and the way it was looking I wouldn’t have been surprised if we would have scored two more.

“We have been struggling recently, but we sure seemed to get back on the right track during the second half.”

Indian Trail finishes the SEC season Monday with a make-up match against Racine Park at Pritchard Park in Racine.

FRANKLIN 3, BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Red Devils (6-9, 1-6 SEC) lost to the Sabers (8-6-3, 3-3-1 SEC) in a Southeast Conference match on Thursday at Bradford Stadium.

No further details were available Thursday night.

Cross country

FALCON INVITATIONAL: Central senior Lucas Sternberg topped the time sheets for Kenosha County runners Thursday at Fox River Park in Silver Lake.

Sternberg won the boys individual title (17:17.3) in a field of 159 runners. Central also had four other runners finish inside the top 50: Travis Verhaalen was eighth (17:50.5), Connor L’Esperance 34th (19:17.0), Jack Bremer 40th (19:30.0) and Brandon Gorsuch 41st (19:31.7).

Sam Adams led Christian Life boys runners, finishing 15th (18:31.2). Alex St. John finished 30th (19:07.2), Logan Robinson 45th (19:43.4) and Javier Gomez Atilano 48th (19:45.9).

Shoreland Lutheran had three finishers inside the top 25: Nathaniel Groth finished 17th (18:34.9), Josiah Hutchinson 20th (18:48.7) and Zachary Haleem 22nd (18:50.7).

Josh Melka led Wilmot, finishing 13th (18:25.8). Caleb Bruley in 19th (18:46.0) and Shane Fielder in 49th (19:53.7) rounded out the Panthers finishers in the top 50.

Lake Geneva Badger won the boys team event with 59 points ahead of Greendale (66). Central finished third (114), Christian Life fourth (174), Shoreland fifth (174) and Wilmot eighth (205).

Lady Pacers sophomore Tempe Zondag led county girls, finishing fifth (21:15.05). Madelynn Sadowski finished 14th (22:25.71), Ellyn Jenks 17th (22:31.37) and Belle Zarling 20th (22:35.48).

Margaret Gillmore led Central, finishing sixth (21:16.91). Freshman Alexis Davis was 12th (22:12.83).

Christian Life’s top time was by Caroline Smith-Weh, finishing 85th (29:13.04). The Wilmot girls were led by Amber Blount (22:22.32) and Elisabeth Pietluck (22:47.84) in 13th and 23rd, respectively.

Badger sophomore Molly Deering won the girls individual title (20:13.52) and the Badgers won the team title with 30 points ahead of Shoreland (70) and Central (88). Christian Life and Wilmot did field complete teams.

WISCONSIN LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL: Alissa Taylor and Holden Forgette shined for Indian Trail in a deep field Thursday at McCarty Park in West Allis.

Taylor finished 18th (20:33.4) in the 122-runner field. The Hawks followed Taylor’s strong outing with Audrey Shreve in 23rd (20:44.2), Riya Patel in 25th (20:52.2), Janiyah Taylor in 33rd (21:02.5) and Rachel Helmke in 39th (21:16.4).

Simona Tenuta led Bradford, finishing 52nd (21:35.0). Kalia Stibeck finished 98th (23:26.0).

New Berlin Eisenhower sophomore Faith Wehrman won the girls individual title (18:01.1) and Verona won the girls team title with 71 points, just edging Wisconsin Lutheran (72). Indian Trail was third (131) and Bradford did not field a complete team.

Forgette led the Indian Trail boys, finishing 18th (17:02.4). Zackery Taylor finished 20th (17:04.8) and Alexander Zabel 61st (17:57.9).

Bradford had two runners finish in the top 50. Zackery Meyer finished 49th (17:46.9) ahead of Owen Erickson in 50th (17:47.6).

Wisconsin Lutheran senior Silas Ebeling won the boys individual title (15.57.0) and Lutheran won the boys team title with 43 points, ahead of Verona (48). Indian Trail was 10th (274) and Bradford 12th (327).