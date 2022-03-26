High school spring sports preview: County teams ramping up as 2022 season gets into full swing

It’s late March in Wisconsin, so that basically means the weather is, well, still like winter.

But it also means that, come rain, sleet, wind or — hopefully — an increasing number of warm, sunny days, the high school spring sports calendar is ramping up into full swing.

The indoor track and field season already began earlier this month, while the softball season officially got underway late last week. And this week, baseball, boys golf, girls soccer and boys tennis can begin games, meets and matches around the state, per the WIAA, meaning that by next weekend, the spring season will be in full effect.

Granted, there will be some rainouts and cold-weather issues before the postseason commences in — again, hopefully — more summer-like weather in late May and into June.

In the meantime, here’s a look at how county teams and athletes are looking for the 2022 spring season:

Baseball

First practice: March 21

Earliest games: Tuesday

Regionals: May 26, 31 and June 1 (Division-2 through Division-4); May 31 and June 2 (Division-1)

Sectionals: June 7 (all divisions)

State Tournament: June 14-16 (Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute)

FYI: St. Joseph heads into the season as the defending WIAA Division-3 state champion after capturing the fourth WIAA state title and eighth state title overall in program history last June in Grand Chute. ... The Lancers, who outscored their opponents 294-74 in a dominant run last season, enter this season ranked No. 1 in the Baseball Wisconsin Yearbook Division-3 preseason poll. ... Tremper, meanwhile, won a share of the Southeast Conference title with Franklin in 2021 and received honorable mention in the BWY Division-1 preseason poll. ... Also in the county, Shoreland Lutheran was ranked No. 21 in the BWY Division-2 preseason poll. ... Among players who were named first-team All-County by the county’s coaches last season who are back for 2022 are St. Joseph junior Brady Davidson, St. Joseph senior Andrew Setter, Tremper senior Ivan Jake, Bradford senior Logan Scuglik and Central senior Keegan Kearby. ... Also back for Central is senior pitcher/infielder Michael Mulhollon, who’s already committed to play in college at NCAA Division I Wichita State.

Boys golf

Earliest practice: Monday

Earliest meets: Thursday

Conference meets: Midwest Classic, May 16 (Mee-Kwon Park Golf Course, Mequon); Southern Lakes, May 17 (Rivermoor Country Club, Waterford); Metro Classic, May 18 (Ives Grove Links, Sturtevant); Southeast, May 19 (Meadowbrook Country Club, Racine)

Regionals: May 24-25

Sectionals: May 31-June 1

State Tournament: June 6-7 (site to be announced)

FYI: Indian Trail’s Dylan Moore was the lone county player to reach the WIAA State Tournament last season, finishing tied for 31st in the Division-1 field, but he graduated last year. ... Alex Martin was a junior and AJ Hamelink was a freshman on the Indian Trail varsity group of five that reached the Division-1 sectionals as a team last season. ... Wilmot’s Dane Turner also qualified for a Division-1 sectional as a freshman last season. ... In Division-3, St. Joseph reached sectionals as a team last season, as Thomas Dippel and Ryan Paupore were juniors and Matthew Keeter was a freshman on the Lancers’ varsity team that advanced to that point. ... Dippel finished just two strokes shy of reaching a playoff for a Division-3 State Tournament individual qualifying spot in his sectional. ... Still guided by longtime head coach Mark Olsen, Central has qualified for the Division-1 State Tournament as a team five times, the last coming in 2018 when the Falcons made the second of two straight state appearances.

Girls soccer

First practice: March 21

Earliest games: Tuesday

Regionals: May 31 and June 4 (Division-1 and Division-2); May 31, June 2 and 4 (Division-3 and Division-4)

Sectionals: June 9 and 11 (all divisions)

State Tournament: June 16-18 (Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee)

FYI: There will be some top-level talent featured throughout the county this season, led by Bradford senior Kate Brown and St. Joseph senior Martina Harrington. ... Brown tied for fifth in the state with 33 goals and tied for fourth with 81 points last season in leading the Red Devils to a WIAA Division-1 State Tournament berth, where they fell in a nail-biter, 2-1 in overtime, to eventual Division-1 state champion Divine Savior Holy Angels in the state semifinals. ... Harrington, meanwhile, led the state in both goals with 44 and points with 102 last season in leading St. Joseph to the WIAA Division-4 sectional finals. ... The Lancers are one of the favorites to win a state title in Division-4 this season as they try to repeat the achievement they completed in 2018. ... There is plenty of other talent around the county this season, as St. Joseph sophomore Ava Rizzitano, Tremper senior Tabitha Schaver, Tremper sophomore Emily Slye, Bradford junior Anna Seymour, Bradford senior Reaghan Spencer, Shoreland Lutheran junior Julia Heathcock and Central sophomores Anastajia and Viktorija Minic, along with Brown and Harrington, were all named first-team All-County by the county’s coaches last season and are listed on their teams’ rosters on WisSports.net for this season.

Softball

First practice: March 14

First games: March 22

Regionals: May 19, 24 and 26 (Division-2 through Division-5); May 24 and 26 (Division-1)

Sectionals: May 31 and June 2 (all divisions)

State Tournament: June 9-11 (Goodman Diamond, Madison)

FYI: Teams around the state were able to start playing games last week. ... Last season, Wilmot made a Cinderella run to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament quarterfinals after entering the postseason as a No. 3 seed in its sectional. ... The Panthers upset top-seeded Oak Creek in the sectional semifinals and then knocked off top-seeded Indian Trail in the sectional finals after the Hawks had gotten past second-seeded Bradford in the sectional semifinals. ... Indian Trail features one of the top players in the state in senior infielder Emily Giese, who was named the Kenosha County Player of the Year by the county’s coaches last season and was also named first-team All-State by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association after batting .500 with a 1.088 slugging percentage, 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 34 hits and 13 stolen bases in 2021. ... Also named first-team All-County last season and presumably returning for 2022 are Bradford senior Mya Robinson, Bradford senior Jenna Schnabel, Wilmot junior Keghan Pye, Indian Trail senior Morgan Fuhrer, Central sophomore Lila McNeill and St. Joseph senior Ellie Schuler. ... Central has reached the State Tournament eight times and won two state titles, Wilmot has 11 State Tournament appearances and one state title and Bradford has reached the State Tournament five times.

Boys tennis

Earliest practice: Monday

Earliest meets: Friday

Conference meets: Southern Lakes, May 14 (Elkhorn); Metro Classic, May 14 (The Prairie School, Wind Point); Southeast, May 19 (Racine Case)

Subsectionals: May 23-24

Sectionals: May 25-26

Individual State Meet: June 2-4 (to be announced)

Team State Meet: June 10-11 (Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison)

FYI: Indian Trail’s Kristian Blagoev had a fantastic run in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet last season as a freshman, reaching the singles quarterfinals before eventually falling in the bracket for fifth place. ... Blagoev was one match away from playing his older brother, Martin, in the state semifinals last season, as Martin Blagoev went on to conclude his high school career for the Hawks by winning the state singles title as a senior in 2021. ... Additionally, Tremper’s Ryan Whynott, a junior last season, and Enzo Price, a freshman last season, reached the Division-1 State Meet doubles bracket last year and won their first-round match before falling in a close second-round match to the third-seeded doubles duo in the state. ... Also for Indian Trail, Cole Reigel competed in the State Meet doubles bracket as a freshman in 2019 and last season as a junior reached the State Meet singles draw as a special qualifier after playing No. 3 singles for the Hawks at sectionals, behind the Blagoevs.

Track and field

First practice: March 7

First meets: March 15

Conference Meets: Southeast, May 13 (Oak Creek); Southern Lakes, May 17 (Union Grove); Metro Classic, May 17 (Greendale Martin Luther); Midwest Classic, May 17 (Brookfield Academy)

Regionals: May 23

Sectionals: May 26

State Meet: June 3-4 (Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse)

FYI: County teams have already begun competing in their first indoor meets of the season. ... Bradford features a talented group of sprinters this season, as senior Dilan Williamson, junior Keany Parks, senior Christian Crump and senior Michael DeLuca are all back after placing fourth in the 400-meter relay last season in the WIAA Division-1 State Meet. ... Additionally, Parks placed seventh in the long jump in last year’s State Meet, Crump qualified for state in the 100 dash, Parks, Crump and DeLuca were part of the Red Devils’ 800 relay team that qualified for state and Parks and DeLuca were also on Bradford’s 1,600 relay squad that qualified for state. ... For Central, Bryan Topercer broke his own school record in the 400 dash as a junior last season in the Division-1 State Meet, earning a state runner-up finish with a time of 49.22 seconds. ... Topercer had a fantastic 2021 campaign overall, winning all three dashes, the 100, 200 and 400, in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet. ... Indian Trail’s 3,200 relay quartet of Chad Helmke, Gabe Islas, Nick Fonk and Nick Klinkhammer were all juniors last season and qualified for the State Meet, while the Hawks’ Keegan Meier placed 22nd in both the 1,600 and the 3,200 at state as a junior in 2021. ... For Central, Will Allen finished 14th in the 1,600 in the State Meet as a junior last season and also teamed with then-sophomore Connor Wade and then-junior Ian Slade to qualify for state in the 3,200 relay, in which they placed 15th. ... Wade and then-sophomore Joey Kavalauskas, along with Topercer, reached state in the 1,600 relay for Central last season. ... Also qualifying for the Division-1 State Meet last season among county boys were then-freshman Gabe Handorf of Wilmot and then-junior Joel Engberg of Central in the pole vault and then-junior Niko Therman of Central in the shot put. ... In the Division-1 girls field, Indian Trail’s Te’Janiya Watkins (then-sophomore), Emily Barclay (then-junior), Alissa Taylor (then-sophomore) and Heaven Williams (then-junior) qualified for the State Meet in both the 400 and 800 relays last season, while Indian Trail’s Elliana Knudsen (then-junior) qualified for state in the 100 and 300 hurdles, Indian Trail’s Annie Herrmann (then-sophomore) qualified for state in the 400 dash and Indian Trail’s Tiara Murray (then-sophomore) qualified for state in the triple jump. ... For Central, then-freshman Clare Fallon placed 23rd in 400 dash at state last season. ... In the Division-1 wheelchair events last season, Indian Trail’s Josh and Emma Jundt, now seniors, earned state runner-up finishes in the boys 400 dash and 800 (Josh) and the girls 100 dash and 800 (Emma). ... In Division-3, St. Joseph returns a strong group of sprinters, as senior DeAndre Baptiste, sophomore Ben Peterson, senior Saveion Weatherford and sophomore Jayden Gordon qualified for the State Meet in both the 400 and 800 relays last year, while Weatherford qualified for state in the 100 dash.

