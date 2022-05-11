High school track and field: Athletes ramp us for season's stretch run at County Outdoor Meet

With less than two weeks remaining before the WIAA track and field postseason begins with regionals on May 23, county athletes are in full swing with their build-up for a run at the State Meet, slated for the first weekend in June.

And with the weather finally yielding to some much-welcomed warm temperatures this week, those athletes were able to show what they can do Tuesday during the annual Kenosha County Outdoor Meet at Bradford Stadium.

For the second straight year, Shoreland Lutheran senior Sam Malliet highlighted the meet by winning three individual events in the boys field, while the Bradford boys sprinters and jumpers and Central senior Will Allen continued their fantastic seasons, and the deep and talented Indian Trail girls roster dominated its field in another meet.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's meet. For a listing of the full team scores and the top three finishers in each event, see the Scoreboard on Page C2.

Boys

As he did as a junior last year, Malliet won both hurdles events and the high jump Tuesday to rack up 30 points on his own for the Pacers.

Malliet was first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.59 seconds and first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.7, then he also topped the field in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 5 inches, breaking Will Meineke's school record set in 2010.

Allen, meanwhile, continued to ramp up for a final run at the State Meet by posting terrific winning times in the 800 and the 1,600 to join Malliet and Bradford senior Michael DeLuca in winning multiple individual events in the boys field Tuesday.

Allen won the 1,600 in 4:41.47 and captured the 800 in a blazing time of 1:57.79, which moved into the top-10 fastest times in the state in the event this season, per this week's updated state honor roll on Mile Split Wisconsin.

Allen, who has committed to run distance events at Air Force Academy starting next season, placed 14th in the 1,600 and 24th in the 800 at the Division-1 State Meet as a junior last season.

DeLuca, meanwhile, led another dominant effort Tuesday by Bradford's sprinters and jumpers by winning both the 100 dash in 11.27 and the 200 dash in 22.45, a top-15 time in the state in that event, per this week's honor roll.

The Red Devils went 1-2-3 in both the 100 and 200 dashes, in fact, as senior Dilan Williamson (11.35) and senior Christian Crump (11.38) were second and third, respectively, in the 100 dash, while senior Kameron Lakes (23.15) and senior Keany Parks (23.47) placed second and third, respectively, in the 200 dash.

Crump and Parks also continued to duel each other in the long jump, as Crump placed first Tuesday with a mark of 22-4.5, good for a top-10 mark in the state this season, and Parks was second with a jump of 21-9, good for a top-20 mark in the state.

Parks, who took seventh in the long jump in the Division-1 State Meet last year, has the best mark in the long jump in the state so far this season at 24-0, which he posted at the Lake Geneva Badger Invite on April 29.

Bradford's sprinters also teamed up to win the 400 relay Tuesday, as the quartet of Williamson, Crump, Parks and DeLuca raced to first in 43.02.

That group finished just ahead of another strong group of county sprinters in the 400 relay Tuesday, as St. Joseph's quartet of sophomore Jayden Gordon, senior DeAndre Baptiste, sophomore Ben Peterson and senior Saveion Weatherford were second in the event with a time of 44.19.

That same group of Lancers, with freshman Ivan Porcayo running instead of Baptiste, won Tuesday's 800 relay, however, clocking in with a time of 1:32.31.

Gordon, Baptiste, Peterson and Weatherford all ran together last season for St. Joseph, placing 10th in the Division-3 State Meet in the 800 relay and also qualifying for state in the 400 relay.

Other boys individual winners Tuesday were Indian Trail sophomore Connor Gilbert in the 400 dash (personal-best 53.06), Indian Trail senior Chad Helmke in the 3,200 (10:42.09), Wilmot junior Gage Stankus in the pole vault (personal-best 10-6), Bradford senior Quinton Henry in the triple jump (personal-best 42-1), Central junior Mason McNeill in the shot put (49-11) and Central senior Niko Therman in the discus (143-8).

McNeill's throw in the shot put was a state top-50 mark this season, and he also placed second in the discus behind his teammate, Therman, with a throw of 138-10.

Also winning boys relay events Tuesday were Bradford's 3,200 quartet of senior Noah Bliss, junior Trevor Stratton, senior Dario Tenorio and junior Danny Torresin (8:32.13) and Central's 400 team of senior Dan Koffen, junior Joey Kavalauskas, junior Alex Sippy and junior Connor Wade (3:32.95).

With their sprinters leading the way, Bradford finished first in the eight-team boys field with 168.5 points. The Red Devils were followed by Indian Trail (137), Central (136.5), Wilmot (100.5), Shoreland (83), St. Joseph (46.5), Tremper (19) and Christian Life (three).

Tremper's top individual boys finish came from junior Jeffrey Hines in the discus, who placed third with a throw of 104-7. For Christian Life, sophomore Alex St. John placed seventh in the 3,200 with a time of 11:50.46.

Girls

Indian Trail won 10 events and also tallied seven second-place and 11 third-place showings in the girls field to finish way ahead of the team competition with 269 points. That was 153 ahead of second-place Central, which totaled 116 points.

The Hawks' depth in the girls field was on display Tuesday, as they spread their success over all the events.

Sophomore Mia Granucci won the 400 dash in 1:02.55, senior Payton Scoggin won the 800 in a personal-best 2:36.79, freshman Vayda Forgette won the 1,600 in 5:54.53 and junior Vivian Jones won the 300 hurdles in 48.73, a top-50 time in the state this season.

Jones also posted a top-50 mark in the state in the long jump to join Tremper senior Ja'miah Cochran in winning two individual events in the girls field Tuesday.

Also winning an individual event for the Indian Trail girls Tuesday was senior Macey Gandee, who was first in the discus with a throw of 100-0.

The Hawks also won all four relay events in the girls field, as the 400 team of junior Te'Janiya Watkins, senior Emily Barclay, Jones and senior Heaven Williams was first in 51.18, the 800 squad of sophomore Amayah Houston, freshman Gianni Harris, junior Tiara Murray and Williams placed first in 1:50.74, the 1,600 quartet of senior Elliana Knudsen, Harris, junior Annie Herrmann and Barclay took first in 4:15.62 and the 3,200 team of Scoggin, sophomore Grace Kozel, sophomore Rachel Helmke and sophomore Riya Patel was first in 10:45.97.

Cochran, meanwhile, was dominant in the individual sprint events for Tremper, winning the 100 dash in a state top-50 time of 12.72 and the 200 dash in a personal-best 26.95.

Central and Shoreland each had two individual winners in the girls field Tuesday, as junior Brynn Wierzbicki won the triple jump (state top-50 34-2) and sophomore Marley Kinzle won the pole vault (state top-50 9-6) for the Falcons, while senior Madelyn Kassulke won the 100 hurdles (17.4) and junior Alianna Herrera won the 3,200 (personal-best 10:42.09) for the Pacers.

Also in the girls field, Wilmot senior Elizabeth Toffel won the high jump (4-8) and Bradford senior Aniyah Ervin won the shot put (personal-best 33-0), while Indian Trail freshman Chloe Choi notched a state top-50 mark in the pole vault at 9-6 in placing second.

Shoreland finished third behind Indian Trail and Central in the eight-team girls standings with 77.5 points, followed by Tremper (65), Wilmot (54.5), Bradford (52), St. Joseph (16) and Christian Life (two).

Sophomore Alexa Alvarez placed second in the 300 hurdles (52.44) to lead the St. Joseph girls and senior Nina Cosmos was seventh in the 400 dash (1:13.37) to lead the Christian Life girls.

KENOSHA COUNTY OUTDOOR MEET

Tuesday's Results

At Bradford Stadium

BOYS

Team scores

1. Bradford, 168.5; 2. Indian Trail, 137; 3. Central, 136.5; 4. Wilmot, 100.5; 5. Shoreland Lutheran, 83; 6. St. Joseph, 46.5; 7. Tremper, 19; 8. Christian Life, 3.

Top 3 Finishers

3,200-meter relay—1. Brad (Noah Bliss, Trevor Stratton, Dario Tenorio, Danny Torresin), 8:32.13; 2. Cent (Dan Koffen, Lukas Galley, Alex Sippy, Connor Wade), 8:35.39; 3. IT (Nick Klinkhammer, Joel Lopez, Zackery Taylor, Connor Gilbert), 9:01.57. 110 hurdles—1. Sam Malliet, SL, 17.59; 2. Jacob Rasor, Cent, 18.68; 3. Hezaciah Jackson, IT, 19.57. 100 dash—1. Michael DeLuca, Brad, 11.27; 2. Dilan Williamson, Brad, 11.35; 3. Christian Crump, Brad, 11.38. 1,600—Will Allen, Cent, 4:41.47; 2. Chad Helmke, IT, 4:28.29; 3. Zackery Meyer, Brad, 4:49.65. 800 relay—1. SJ (Saveion Weatherford, Ben Peterson, Ivan Porcayo, Jayden Gordon), 1:32.31; 2. Wilm (names not available), 1:35.37; 3. IT (Dayton Dahlquist, Iann Riley, Ian Hetrick, Edward Jones), 1:36.23. 400 dash—1. Gilbert, IT, 53.06; 2. James Kiraly, Wilm, 53.49; 3. Gabe Islas, IT, 53.93. 400 relay—1. Brad (Williamson, Crump, Keany Parks, DeLuca), 43.02; 2. SJ (Gordon, DeAndre Baptiste, Peterson, Weatherford), 44.19; 3. IT (Dahlquist, Jones, Hetrick, Jonathan Murray), 45.2. 300 hurdles—1. Malliet, SL, 43.7; 2. Jamire Davis, SJ, 43.88; 3. Jackson, IT, 44.97. 800—1. Allen, Cent, 1:57.79; 2. Islas, IT, 2:03.8; 3. Josh Melka, Wilm, 2:06.74. 200 dash—1. DeLuca, Brad, 22.45; 2. Kameron Lakes, Brad, 23.15; 3. Parks, Brad, 23.47. 3,200—Helmke, IT, 10:42.09; 2. Taylor, IT, 10:56.31; 3. Lucas Sternberg, Cent, 11:03.18. 1,600 relay—1. Cent (Koffen, Joey Kavalauskas, Sippy, Wade), 4:15.62; 2. IT (Hetrick, Murray, Gilbert, Bryce Wallace), 3:36.33; 3. SL (Bryce Pfeilstifter, Hunter Rouse, Ethan Lindemann, Malliet), 3:37.51. High jump—1. Malliet, SL, 6-5; 2. Wallace, IT, 6-4; T3. Lakes, Brad, 5-10; T3. Blake Weaver, Wilm, 5-10. Pole vault—1. Gage Stankus, Wilm, 10-6; 2. Joel Engberg, Cent, 9-6; 3. Jack Verhaalen, Cent, 9-6. Long jump—1. Crump, Brad, 22-4.5; 2. Parks, Brad, 21-9; 3. DeLuca, Brad, 20-7.5. Triple jump—1. Quinton Henry, Brad, 42-1; 2. Jared Babiak, SL, 41-2; 3. Wallace, IT, 40-10. Shot put—1. Mason McNeill, Cent, 49-11; 2. Ethan Ivan, Wilm, 44-6; 3. Niko Therman, Cent, 42-2. Discus—1. Therman, Cent, 143-8; 2. McNeill, Cent, 138-10; 3. Jeffrey Hines, Tremp, 104-7.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. Indian Trail, 269; 2. Central, 116; 3. Shoreland Lutheran, 77.5; 4. Tremper, 65; 5. Wilmot, 54.5; 6. Bradford, 52; 7. St. Joseph, 16; 8. Christian Life, 2.

Top 3 Finishers

3,200 relay—1. IT (Payton Scoggin, Grace Kozel, Rachel Helmke, Riya Patel), 10:45.97; 2. Wilm (names not available), 11:15.68; 3. SL (Alianna Herrera, Belle Zarling, Ella Van Buren, Abigail Lange), 11:24.29. 100 hurdles—1. Madelyn Kassulke, SL, 17.4; 2. Elliana Knudsen, IT, 18.1; 3. Joanne Banaszak, IT, 19.4. 100 dash—1. Ja'miah Cochran, Tremp, 12.72; 2. Azuri Lawson, Brad, 13.06; 3. Te'Janiya Watkins, IT, 13.27. 1,600—1. Vayda Forgette, IT, 5:54.53; 2. Faith Marschel, Tremp, 5:57.87; 3. Kate Herrmann, IT, 6:04.2. 800 relay—1. IT (Amiyah Houston, Gianni Harris, Tiara Murray, Heaven Williams), 1:50.74; 2. Cent (Aleah Daniels, Chloe Lois, Gabriell Eppers, Evie Hinze), 1:55.09; 3. SL (Kassulke, Lily Schattschneider, Anna Koestler, Amerrah Kayon), 1:59.33 400 dash—1. Mia Granucci, IT, 1:02.55; 2. Alissa Taylor, IT, 1:03.7; 3. Annie Herrmann, IT, 1:03.88. 400 relay—1. IT (Watkins, Emily Barclay, Vivian Jones, Williams), 51.18; 2. Cent (Brynn Wierzbicki, Marie Nickolette, Hinze, Carly Lois), 52.62; 3. SL (Kayon, Koestler, Mia Majerko, Adelynn Lenz), 56.66. 300 hurdles—1. Jones, IT, 48.73; 2. Alexa Alvarez, SJ, 52.44; 3. Kassulke, SL, 52.91. 800—1. Scoggin, IT, 2:36.79; 2. Jenna Puhr, Tremp, 2:38.06; 3. Kozel, IT, 2:38.19. 200 dash—1. Cochran, Tremp, 26.95; 2. Lawson, Brad, 27.33; 3. Taylor, IT, 27.53. 3,200—1. Herrera, SL, 13:05.46; 2. Patel, IT, 13:08.41; 3. Audrey Shreve, IT, 13:12.02. 1,600 relay—1. IT (Knudsen, Harris, A. Herrmann, Barclay), 4:15.62; 2. Cent (Ca. Lois, Lauryn Buesing, Margaret Gillmore, Clare Fallon), 4:28.12; 3. Wilm (names not available), 4:34.14. High jump—1. Elizabeth Toffel, Wilm, 4-8; 2. Aubryn Daniels, Wilm, 4-8; 3. Nailah Taylor, IT, 4-8. Pole vault—1. Marley Kinzle, Cent, 9-6; 2. Chloe Choi, IT, 906; T3. Lenz, SL, 7-0; T3. Morgann Rutherford, Wilm, 7-0. Long jump—1. Jones, IT, 16-11; 2. Wierzbicki, Cent, 16-0.5; 3. Murray, IT, 15-5. Triple jump—1. Wierzbicki, Cent, 34-2; 2. Murray, IT, 33-0; 3. Alana Carmickle, IT, 31-3. Shot put—1. Aniyah Ervin, Brad, 33-0; 2. Macey Gandee, IT, 31-0; 3. Lauren Goforth, Cent, 30-7. Discus—1. Gandee, IT, 100-0; 2. Lily Peterson, IT, 90-3; 3. Taylor Wilmot, IT, 87-3.

