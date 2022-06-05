High school track and field: Bradford's Deluca wins three medals at state

Bradford's Michael Deluca won three medals at the WIAA State Track & Field Championships that took place across Friday and Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Stadium at UW-La Crosse.

The senior anchored the fourth-place Division 1 4x100-meter relay, which finished in 42.55 seconds. Dilan Williamson, Christian Crump and Keany Parks also ran on the relay.

Deluca also medaled in two individual events, finishing fifth in the 200 meters in 22.53 and sixth in the 100 meters in 11.36.

Parks, a junior at Bradford, placed 12th in the long jump (21-4). Senior Quinton Henry finished 20th in the triple jump (42-2¼) ahead of senior teammate Kameron Lakes (40-8½) in 22nd.

Central's Will Allen was a double medal winner at state.

The senior finished fifth in the Division 1 1,600 in 4:18.46 and he also anchored the fourth-place 4x800 relay (8:06.11) with Dan Koffen, Alex Sippy and Connor Wade.

Falcons senior Bryan Topercer was a medal winner in the 400 meters, taking fifth (49.29) and Topercer was the anchor of Central's 12th-place 4x400 relay (3:27.83) with Koffen, Joey Kavalauskas and Wade.

Senior Niko Therman placed 11th in the discus (152-4). Junior Mike Rasor finished 23rd in the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.68).

Indian Trail freshman Remy Strichartz finished 12th in the Division 1 800 (1:58.67) and was 17th with Chad Helmke, Gabe Islas and Nick Klinkhammer in the 4x800 relay (8:20.53).

Hawks' senior Bryce Wallace was 14th in the triple jump (42-11½) and tied for 15th in the high jump (6-0).

Jonathan Murray, Edward Jones, Ian Hetrick and Zach Hurst finished 23rd for Indian Trail in the 4x200 relay (1:35.02).

In Division 2, Shoreland Lutheran senior Sam Malliet placed ninth in the high jump (6-0).

Pacers senior Peter Bedford finished 15th in the 100 meters (11.38) and was the anchor of the 13th-place 4x100 relay (44.19) with Jared Babiak, Nolan Cipov and Hunter Rouse.

In Division 3, Saveion Weatherford led the charge for St. Joseph. The senior anchored the sixth-place 4x100-meter relay team with Jamire Davis, DeAndre Baptiste and Ben Peterson.

The quartet set a school record of 43.32 seconds in the preliminaries and finished in 43.94 in the final.

Weatherford finished ninth in the Division 3 100 meters with a personal-best 11.70 seconds and led off the 10th-place 4x400 relay (1:35.24) with Peterson, Baptiste and Jayden Gordon.

In the girls portion of the state meet, Vivian Jones provided a boost for Indian Trail. The junior was 10th in the Division 1 300 low hurdles (47.29) and also finished 13th in the 100 high hurdles (15.68) ahead of senior teammate Elliana Knudsen (16.97) in 23rd.

Senior Macey Gandee finished 16th in the Division 1 discus (96-10) and 22nd in the shot put (33-7½).

Te’Janyia Watkins, Emily Barclay, Alissa Taylor and Mia Granucci finished 18th for Indian Trail in the 4x200 relay (1:47.65) and junior Annie Herrmann finished 22nd in the 400 meters (1:03.13).

Tremper senior Ja'miah Cochran was 13th in the Division 1 100 meters (12.61) and also was 17th in the 200 meters (26.71).

Central senior Kialis Anderson finished 18th in the Division 1 200 meters (26.87) and 19th in the 100 meters (12.77). Anderson was also the anchor for the 4x100 relay (50.89) with Brynn Wierzbicki, Marie Nickolette and Evie Hinze that finished 20th. Falcons junior Clare Fallon was 23rd in the 400 meters (1:03.85).

The brother and sister combination of Indian Trail seniors Emma and Josh Jundt were dominant in the wheelchair events at state.

Josh Jundt won the 1,600 in 6:05.68 and men's wheelchair shot put (25-11½). Josh also finished second in the 400 (1:10.11) and 800 (2:26.64).

Emma Jundt finished second in both the 800 (3:05.23) and the women's wheelchair shot put (13-3). Emma also was third in the 100 meters (23.32) and 400 meters (1:27.36).

