The Central High School girls track and field team didn’t have a winner, but had six top-three finishes and tied for second in the team standings Thursday in the Racine Case Eagle Opener at UW-Parkside, the area’s first indoor meet of the season.

The top performer for the Falcons was Brynn Wierzbicki, who took second place in the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 5¾ inches and was third in the long jump at 15-6.

Also for Central, Grace Bertz was second and Marley Kinzle was third in the pole vault, both clearing 7-6; Clare Fallon was third in the 400 meters (1:04.93); and Abby Lensmeyer was third in the 800 (2:39.36).

For Bradford, Azuri Lawson was second in the 55 meters (7.60) and third in the 200 meters (28.48).

The Falcons tied Whitefish Bay for second place in the team standings with 75 points and the Red Devils were eighth with 24. Lake Geneva Badger won the meet with 171 points.

In the boys portion of the meet, Central’s Mason McNeill was the only Kenosha County athlete to win an event.

He had an impressive victory in the shot put with a toss of 50-4, beating runner-up Kaelan McDonough of Oak Creek (44-1) by more than six feet.

Thomas Reilly of Bradford took third in the shot put (43-11) and was one of three third-place finishers for the Red Devils. The others were Zackery Meyer in the 800 (2:12.15) and the 4x200 relay of Armani Chew, Tony Fisher, Talib Young and Brandon Walton (1:43.66).

Central was seventh with 39 points and Bradford was eighth with 25 points. Oak Creek won the meet with 93 points.