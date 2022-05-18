High school track and field: Central seniors post strong times at Southern Lakes Conference Meet

Central seniors Bryan Topercer, Will Allen and Kialis Anderson all had big performances Tuesday in the Southern Lakes Conference Track and Field Meet at Union Grove as they steam ahead toward trying to get back to the WIAA Division-1 State Meet early next month.

Topercer posted a fantastic time as he gears up for a run at the state title in the 400-meter dash, while Allen won two events in the boys field and Anderson claimed two individual wins and was part of a relay winner in the girls field.

In the boys 400 dash Tuesday, Topercer — the state runner-up in the event as a junior last year — finished first with a time of 49.31 seconds. According to the state honor roll posted at the beginning of the week on Mile Split Wisconsin, that's the sixth-fastest outdoor time in the state in that event this season.

Topercer also holds the third-fastest outdoor time in the 400 dash this season with the 48.59 he ran at the Union Grove Quad on April 26.

Allen, meanwhile, also ran a pair of fast times in winning both the boys 800 and 1,600 on Tuesday.

In the 800, Allen finished in 1:57.93, which clocked into 11th in the state honor roll and was just behind the time of 1:57.79 he posted in the Kenosha County Outdoor Meet at Bradford Stadium on May 10. And in the 1,600, Allen's winning time of 4:25.75 on Tuesday was a top-50 time in the state, according to Track Side Timing, which timed Tuesday's meet.

Allen finished 14th in the 1,600 and 24th in the 800 at last year's State Meet.

In the girls field, Anderson won both sprint events, placing first in the 100 dash in 12.83 and first in the 200 dash in 26.76. Anderson placed seventh in the 100 dash at last year's State Meet, missing out on the podium by just one spot, and also qualified for the State Meet in the 200 dash but did not reach the finals.

Additionally, Anderson was the anchor on the Falcons' 400 relay team that included junior Brynn Wierzbicki, senior Marie Nickolette and senior Evie Hinze and placed first Tuesday in 51.48.

Central also had two other individual winners in Tuesday's meet, as junior Mason McNeill posted a mark of 47 feet, 9 inches to win the shot put. He won via tiebreak over senior teammate Niko Therman, who also had a throw of 47-9 and placed second. That duo also went 2-3 in the discus, as Therman placed second with a throw of 144-6 and McNeill finished third with a throw of 130-6.

Sophomore Marley Kinzle, meanwhile, won the girls pole vault with a leap of 9-6, good for a top-50 mark in the state this season.

In the boys relays, Central won an event and finished second in two others, as the 3,200 team of senior Dan Koffen, junior Alex Sippy, freshman Lukas Galley and junior Connor Wade finished first in 8:36.71, the 800 squad of Koffen, Wade, Sippy and senior Cody Venard was second in 1:37.36 and the 1,600 quartet of Koffen, junior Joey Kavalauskas, Sippy and Wade also placed second in 3:34.26.

Central also won the girls 800 relay, as the team of senior Carly Lois, sophomore Aleah Daniels, sophomore Chloe Lois and Hinze was first in 1:52.98.

Leading the Wilmot boys, meanwhile, were junior Gage Stankus, who took second in the pole vault (10-6), and senior Blake Weaver, who placed third in the long jump (19-10) and fourth in the high jump (5-10).

Leading the Wilmot girls was senior Aubryn Daniels, who placed third in the high jump (4-10).

For the Central girls, Wierzbicki posted third-place finishes in both the long jump (15-9.5) and the triple jump (32-6.5).

In the team standings, Central placed third in the boys field with 121.5 points, behind champion Lake Geneva Badger (149.5) and Elkhorn (132), and fourth in the girls field with 94 points, behind champion Badger (144.5), Waterford (144) and Elkhorn (127).

Wilmot, meanwhile, was sixth in the eighth-team boys standings with 41.5 points and seventh in the eight-team girls standings with 21 points.

Central and Wilmot will next compete in the WIAA Division-1 regionals on Monday, with Central staying at Union Grove in the regional that includes Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail and Wilmot going to Mukwonago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0