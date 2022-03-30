High school track and field: Central's Topercer, Bradford boys, Indian Trail girls headline County Indoor Meet

After a junior season in which he finished as the runner-up in the 400-meter dash and also competed in the 1,600 relay at the WIAA Division-1 State Meet last spring, Central's Bryan Topercer is expecting big things this spring for his senior track and field season.

He proved why Tuesday evening during the Kenosha County Indoor Meet at Carthage's Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center, and the Bradford boys and Indian Trail girls rosters showed, too, that they could be in store for big things this spring.

Topercer won two individual events and was part of a winning relay team Tuesday, while the Red Devils and Hawks dominated the boys and girls fields overall, respectively, as the outdoor season gradually approaches.

Topercer finished first in the 200 and 400 dashes with times of 22.91 and 50.33 seconds, respectively, and was also part of Central's 1,600 boys relay team with senior Dan Koffen, junior Connor Wade and junior Joey Kavalauskas that finished first with a time of 3:35.5.

There were no team scores kept in the event, but Bradford had the best showing overall in the boys field, winning six events and also tallying eight second-place and six third-place finishes for a total of 20 top-three finishes.

Central, meanwhile, totaled five first-place finishes, three second-place finishes and two third-place finishes for 10 top-3 placements, Indian Trail had three firsts, three seconds and three thirds for nine top-three finishes, Shoreland Lutheran totaled two firsts, a second and two thirds for five top-three finishes, Wilmot notched three third-place finishes and St. Joseph had one second-place finish.

The Red Devils were once again led by their strong stable of sprinters, as seniors Christian Crump (6.66), Dilan Williamson (6.69) and Michael DeLuca (6.72) went 1-2-3 in the 55 dash, while DeLuca (23.15) and Crump (23.49) finished 2-3 behind Topercer in the 400 dash.

Bradford's 800 relay team of junior Keany Parks, Crump, senior Quinton Henry and DeLuca, meanwhile, won with a time of 1:35.05. That same quartet, with Williamson instead of Henry running, placed fifth in the 400 relay last spring in the Division-1 State Meet.

Also winning events for the Bradford boys Tuesday were the 3,200 relay team of junior Trevor Stratton, senior Dario Tenorio, senior Noah Bliss and junior Danny Torresin with a time of 8:49.02, senior Daron Green in the 55 intermediate hurdles with a time of 8.78, freshman Thomas Reilly in the shot put with a mark of 47 feet, 7.5 inches and Parks in the long jump with a mark of 22-5.5.

Parks placed seventh in the long jump at the State Meet as a sophomore last spring.

In addition to Topercer, the Central boys got wins Tuesday from senior Will Allen in the 800 (2:03.77) and junior Mike Rasor in the 55 hurdles (8.61). Allen also placed second in the 1,600 in 4:42.29.

For the Indian Trail boys, meanwhile, freshman Remy Strichartz won the 1,600 (4:41.71), senior Chad Helmke won the 3,200 (10:31.64) and placed third in the 1,600 (4:43.43) and senior Jonathan Murray won the triple jump (41-5.5).

Shoreland also got a pair of wins in the boys field from senior Sam Malliet in the high jump (6-0) and sophomore Asher Patterson in the pole vault (10-6). Malliet was also third in the 55 intermediate hurdles (9.61).

For the St. Joseph boys, the 800 relay team of sophomore Jayden Gordon, senior Saveion Weatherford, sophomore Ben Peterson and senior DeAndre Baptiste placed second behind Bradford in the event with a time of 1:37.67. That same quartet for the Lancers qualified for the Division-3 State Meet in both the 400 and 800 relays last spring, placing 10th in the 800 relay.

The top individual performance for the Tremper boys Tuesday came from senior Elijah Stuebner, who finished seventh out of 16 competitors in the 1,600 (5:03.66), while freshman Andrew Hauser finished 20th of 23 in the 55 dash (7.4), 13th of 19 in the 200 dash (26.29) and 11th of 17 in the 400 dash (59.62) to lead the Christian Life boys.

Hawks lead girls field

Indian Trail dominated the girls field Tuesday, winning 13 of the 17 events and also totaling eight second-place and seven third-place finishes for a whopping 28 top-three finishes overall.

Junior Vivian Jones was a triple-winner and senior Payton Scoggin a double-winner for the Indian Trail girls, as Jones was first in the 55 hurdles (9.07), the 55 intermediate hurdles (8.8) and the long jump (17-6.5), while Scoggin placed first in the 800 (2:37.25) and the 1,600 (5:40.75).

Also winning events for the Hawks were sophomore Mia Granucci in the 400 dash (1:03.04), sophomore Rachel Helmke in the 3,200 (13:15.59), the 1,600 relay team of junior Annie Herrmann, freshman Gianni Harris, senior Emily Barclay and senior Heaven Williams (4:31.82), the 3,200 relay team of freshman Vayda Forgette, sophomore Grace Kozel, sophomore Kate Herrmann and junior Maddie Laws (10:51.54), junior Tiara Murray in the triple jump (34-3), freshman Chloe Choi in the pole vault (10-0), senior Macey Gandee in the shot put (30-6) and senior Emma Jundt in the wheelchair shot put (12-3.5).

The Tremper and Central girls, meanwhile, each had winners in the 55 and 200 dashes, as Tremper senior Ja'miah Cochran won the 55 dash (7.32) and Central senior Kialis Anderson won the 200 dash (27.61), just ahead of Indian Trail junior Te'Janiya Watkins, who was second in the 200 dash (28.06). Anderson was also second in the 55 dash behind Cochran with a time of 7.61.

Cochran, meanwhile, was also part of the Trojans' 800 girls relay team that included sophomore Evangelina Stuebner and freshmen Grace McKim and Laney Holm and finished first in 1:59.58.

Wilmot also had a girls winner, as junior Elizabeth Toffel placed first in the high jump (4-10).

The Bradford girls, meanwhile, were led by junior Azuri Lawson, who was second in the long jump (16-4) and third in the 55 dash (7.63) and was also on the Red Devils' 800 relay team that included sophomore Briana Griffin, freshman Jazai Lopez and senior Emma King and placed second (2:00.18).

St. Joseph's top finish in the girls field was a second-place showing from sophomore Alex Alvarez in the 55 intermediate hurdles (10.45), while the Shoreland girls got a third-place finish from senior Madelyn Kassulke in the 55 hurdles (10.07).

Central totaled 10 top-three finishes for the second-most behind Indian Trail in the girls field, Bradford had five top-three finishes, Tremper and Wilmot each had two top-three finishes and Shoreland and St. Joseph each had one top-three finish. Christian Life did not have a competitor in the girls field.

KENOSHA COUNTY INDOOR MEET

Tuesday's Results

At Carthage

NOTE: No team scores kept.

BOYS

TOP 3 FINSIHERS

55-meter dash—1. Christian Crump, Bradford, 6.66; 2. Dilian Williamson, Brad, 6.69; 3. Michael DeLuca, Brad, 6.72. 200 dash—Bryan Topercer, Central, 22.91; 2. DeLuca, Brad, 23.15; 3. Crump, Brad, 23.49. 400 dash—1. Topercer, Cent, 50.33; 2. Kameron Lakes, Brad, 56.42; 3. Jon Turner, Brad, 56.58. 800—Will Allen, Cent, 2:03.77; 2. Remy Strichartz, Indian Trail, 2:04.02; 3. Gabe Islas, IT, 2:08.87. 1,600—1. Strichartz, IT, 4:41.71; 2. Allen, Cent, 4:42.29; 3. Chad Helmke, IT, 4:43.43. 3,200—1. Helmke, IT, 10:31.64; 2. Nick Fonk, IT, 10:44.73; 3. Eli Fredrickson, Brad, 11:07.56. 55 hurdles—1. Mike Rasor, Cent, 8.61; 2. Quinton Henry, Brad, 8.66; 3. Daron Green, Brad, 8.94. 55 intermediate hurdles—1. Green, Brad, 8.78; 2. Henry, Brad, 8.87; 3. Sam Malliet, Shoreland Lutheran, 9.51. 800 relay—1. Brad (Keany Parks, Crump, Henry, DeLuca), 1:35.05; 2. St. Joseph (Jayden Gordon, Saveion Weatherford, Ben Peterson, DeAndre Baptiste), 1:37.67; 3. Cent (Cody Venard, Connor Wade, Joey Kavalauskas, Jacob Meredith), 1:40.05. 1,600 relay—1. Cent (Dan Koffen, Wade, Kavalauskas, Topercer), 3:35.5; 2. Brad (Parks, Trevor Stratton, Turner, Danny Torresin), 3:44.42; 3. Wilmot (James Kiraly, Caleb Bruley, Josh Melka, Camden Doty), 3:47.59. 3,200 relay—1. Brad (Stratton, Dario Tenorio, Noah Bliss, Torresin), 8:49.02; 2. Cent (Koffen, Travis Verhaalen, Wade, Marcos Lowe), 9:06.95; 3. Wilm (Bruley, Cael Handorf, Shane Fielder, Melka), 9:12.82. High jump—Malliet, SL, 6-0; 2. Henry, Brad, 5-10; 3. Bryce Wallace, IT, 5-10. Long jump—1. Parks, Brad, 22-5.5; 2. Crump, Brad, 21-5.5; 3. DeLuca, Brad, 20-6.5. Triple jump—Jonathan Murray, IT, 41-5.5; 2. Wallace, IT, 40-9; 3. Jared Babiak, SL, 40-3. Pole vault—1. Asher Patterson, SL, 10-6; 2. Noah Schneider, SL, 8-6; 3. Jack Verhaalen, Cent, 8-6. Shot put—1. Thomas Reilly, Brad, 47-7.5; 2. Niko Therman, Cent, 45-2; 3. Ethan Ivan, Wilm, 44-1.5.

GIRLS

TOP 3 FINISHERS

55 dash—1. Ja'miah Cochran, Tremper, 7.32; 2. Kialis Anderson, Central, 7.61; 3. Azuri Lawson, Bradford, 7.63. 200 dash—Anderson, Cent, 27.61; 2. Te'Janiya Watkins, Indian Trail, 28.06; 3. Gianni Harris, IT, 28.13. 400 dash—1. Mia Granucci, IT, 1:03.04; 2. Alissa Taylor, IT, 1:04.27; 3. Clare Fallon Cent, 1:05.39. 800—1. Payton Scoggin, IT, 2:37.25; 2. Grace Kozel, IT, 2:39.96; 3. Vayda Forgette, IT, 2:40.17. 1,600—Scoggin, IT, 5:40.75; 2. Riya Patel, IT, 6:01.68; 3. Simona Tenuta, Brad, 6:13.51. 3,200—1. Rachel Helmke, IT, 13:15.59; 2. Audrey Shreve, IT, 13:20.72; 3. Kate Herrmann, IT, 13:21.1. 55 intermediate hurdles—1. Vivian Jones, IT, 8.8; 2. Alexa Alvarez, St. Joseph, 10.45; 3. Rylee Pfeiffer, IT, 10.74. 55 hurdles—1. Jones, IT, 9.07; 2. Elliana Knudsen, IT, 9.61; 3. Madelyn Kassulke, Shoreland Lutheran, 10.07. 800 relay—1. Tremp (Cochran, Evangelina Stuebner, Grace McKim, Laney Holm), 1:59.58; 2. Brad (Lawson, Brianna Griffin, Jazai Lopez, Emma King), 2:00.18; 3. Cent (Carly Lois, Chloe Lois, Gabriell Eppers, Aleah Daniels), 2:04.04. 1,600 relay—1. IT (Annie Herrmann, Harris, Emily Barclay, Heaven Williams), 4:31.82; 2. Brad (King, Lopez, Kalia Stibeck, Tenuta), 4:38.72; 3. Cent (Daniel, Ca. Lois, Lauren Buesing, Fallon), 4:40.3. 3,200 relay—1. IT (Forgette, Kozel, K. Herrmann, Maddie Laws), 10:51.54; 2. Wilmot (Emilee Olenick, Elisabeth Pietluck, Elyzabeth Oviedo, Amber Blount), 11:27.7; 3. Cent (Gina Grenyo, Julia MacIntyre, Maureen Rosenick, Margaret Gillmore), 12:17.31. High jump—Elizabeth Toffel, Wilm, 4-10; 2. Macey Gandee, IT, 4-6; 3. Nailah Taylor, IT, 4-6. Long jump—Jones, IT, 17-6.5; 2. Lawson, Brad, 16-4; 3. Tiara Murray, IT, 16-2. Triple jump—1. Murray, IT, 34-3; 2. Alana Carmickle, IT, 31-3; 3. Evelyn Neideffer, Cent, 30-11.5. Pole vault—1. Chloe Choi, IT, 10-0; 2. Marley Kinzle, Cent, 8-6; 3. Julia Luellen, Cent, 6-0. Shot put—1. Gandee, IT, 30-6; 2. Lauren Goforth, Cent, 29-10; 3. Taylor Wilmot, IT, 29-3. Wheelchair shot put—1. Emma Jundt, IT, 12-3.5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0