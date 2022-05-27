High school track and field: County athletes excel at D-1 sectional, advance to State Meet next weekend

Not surprisingly, Kenosha County will be well-represented at the WIAA Division-1 State Track and Field Meet.

A slew of county athletes advanced to the State Meet — scheduled for next week Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium — by finishing among the top three in their events Thursday in a Division-1 sectional at South Milwaukee, with a number of them claiming sectional titles.

In the teams standing, the Central boys and Indian Trail girls nearly won sectional titles, with the Falcons placing second in the boys field with 85 points, behind only Muskego's 115, and the Hawks placing second in the girls field with 117.5 points, behind only Muskego's 154.

Bradford, meanwhile, finished third in the boys team standings with 84 points, Indian Trail was fourth with 69 and Tremper placed 15th with two.

In the girls team standings, Central finished seventh with 43 points, Tremper was ninth with 26 and Bradford was 11th with 11.

Here's a closer look at how county performers fared in Thursday's Division-1 sectional at South Milwaukee, with the top three in each event qualifying for the State Meet.

Boys

Central senior Bryan Topercer, Central senior Will Allen and Bradford junior Keany Parks are among the top athletes in the state in their respective events, and they'll be headed to the State Meet as sectional champions.

Topercer won the 400-meter dash Thursday in 50.81 seconds, sending him back to state in an event he finished as the state runner-up in as a junior last year.

Allen, meanwhile, won two events Thursday, placing first in the 800 with a time of 1:57.57 and first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23.66. His 800 time was among the top 10 in the state entering the postseason, per the state honor roll on Mile Split Wisconsin.

As a junior last year, Allen placed 14th in the 800 and 24th in the 1,600 at the State Meet.

Parks, who finished seventh in the long jump at state as a sophomore last year, won the sectional title in the event Thursday with a jump of 23 feet, 2.5 inches, more than a foot further than second place. Parks owns the top long jump in the state this season, a mark of 24-0 he achieved at the Lake Geneva Badger Invite on April 29.

Parks is also a member of the Red Devils' 400 relay team, along with seniors Dilan Williamson, Christian Crump and Michael Deluca, that won the sectional title Thursday in 42.88, which clocked in as the second-fastest outdoor time in the state this season, prior to this week.

Including that relay, Deluca will compete at state in three events, as he and Racine Horlick senior TJ Williams put on quite a duel Thursday in the 100 and 200 dashes.

Deluca won the 100 dash in 10.93, just ahead of Williams' 10.97. In the 200 dash, Williams won in 22.0, just ahead of Deluca's 22.11. Deluca's time in the 200 dash was just outside the top five in the state going into this week.

Indian Trail senior Bryce Wallace also qualified for state in multiple events, winning the triple jump Thursday with a mark of 45-8 and placing third in the high jump with a mark of 6-0. His triple jump distance, in fact, was the second-furthest in the state going into this week.

County performers went 1-2-3 in the triple jump Thursday, with Bradford seniors Quinton Henry (44-0) and Kameron Lakes (43-10.5) finishing second and third behind Wallace to also qualify for state.

Also advancing to state in individual events Thursday were Central junior Mike Rasor in the 300 hurdles (third, 42.41), Central senior Niko Therman in the discus (second, 147-6), Indian Trail senior Chad Helmke in the 3,200 (second, 10:04.15) and Indian Trail freshman Remy Strichartz in the 800 (second, 2:00.49).

In the relays, Indian Trail's 800 team of senior Jonathan Murray, freshman Edward Jones, sophomore Ian Hetrick and senior Zach Hurst qualified for state by placing third in 1:33.33, while the Hawks' 3,200 quartet of senior Nick Klinkhammer, Helmke, senior Gabe Islas and Strichartz also advanced by placing second in 8:12.36.

Central also advanced two relays to state, as the 1,600 team of senior Dan Koffen, junior Joey Kavalauskas, junior Connor Wade and Topercer finished second in 3:28.84 and the 3,200 team of Koffen, junior Alex Sippy, freshman Lukas Galley and Wade placed third in 8:16.67.

Girls

Indian Trail junior Vivian Jones won a pair of sectional titles Thursday, while Indian Trail senior Macey Gandee, Tremper senior Ja'miah Cochran and Central senior Kialis Anderson also advanced to the State Meet in two individual events each.

Jones won both the 100 hurdles (15.8) and the 300 hurdles (47.45), while Gandee claimed a sectional title in the discus (111-6) and finished third in the shot put (33-4.25).

Cochran and Anderson, meanwhile, dueled in the sprints, and both wound up placing 2-3 in the 100 and 200 dashes.

In the 100 dash, Cochran's second-place time of 12.8 edged Anderson's third-place time of 12.84, with Oak Creek senior Rachel Blaskowski winning the event in 12.51. That same order followed in the 200 dash, with Blaskowski first in 25.88, Cochran second in 26.46 and Anderson third in 26.58.

Anderson is back at state in both events after placing seventh in the 100 dash at state and also qualifying for state in the 200 dash as a junior last year.

Also making return trips to state are Central junior Clare Fallon, who finished second in the 400 dash Thursday in 1:01.73, Indian Trail junior Annie Herrmann, third in the 400 dash behind Fallon in 1:02.47, and Indian Trail senior Elliana Knudsen, who placed second in the 100 hurdles in 16.01.

Fallon, Herrmann and Knudsen all qualified for state in those events last year.

In the relays, meanwhile, Indian Trail's 800 team of junior Te'Janiya Watkins, senior Emily Barclay, junior Alissa Taylor and Mia Granucci placed second in 1:46.88 to advance to state, while Central's 400 relay quartet of junior Brynn Wierzbicki, senior Marie Nickolette, senior Evie Hinze and Anderson also advanced to state by finishing third in 50.56.

Wheelchair

Indian Trail seniors Josh and Emma Jundt will both be going back to state in the mixed wheelchair events.

On Thursday, Josh Jundt placed first in the 400 dash (1:10.37), first in the 800 (2:34.86), first in the 1,600 (5:24.32) and first in the shot put (24-11).

Emma Jundt finished second in the 400 dash (1:26.16), second in the 800 (3:04.01), second in the shot put (12-7.75) and first in the 100 dash (22.63).

Wilmot

Several Wilmot athletes competed in a Division-1 sectional Thursday at Sun Prairie, but none qualified for the State Meet.

In the boys field, senior Blake Weaver placed seventh in the long jump (19-4.25) and eighth in the triple jump (39-9), freshman James Kiraly finished fifth in the 400 dash (53.97) and junior Josh Melka placed eighth in the 800 (2:06.91).

In the girls field, junior Amber Blount was seventh in the 400 dash (1:07.95).

Other sectionals Friday

Shoreland Lutheran competed in a Division-2 sectional at Waupun, while St. Joseph and Christian Life were in a Division-3 sectional at Cambridge.

Due to inclement weather Thursday, those sectionals were moved to Friday.

See kenoshanews.com/sports and Sunday's print edition of the News for updates on how county athletes in those sectionals fared.

