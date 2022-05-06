High school track and field: County athletes post impressive marks during Thursday and Friday meets

Wilmot senior Blake Weaver won two events, Central senior Niko Therman and Central junior Mason McNeill dominated the throws and Bradford senior Christian Crump notched a pair of top-50 marks in the state to lead the county boys track and field contingent Thursday in the Tremper Invite at Ameche Field.

Weaver was the county's lone double-winner, taking the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 10 inches and the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 38-10.75.

In the throws, Therman launched a toss of 150-10 to win the discus, which was among the top 25 marks in the state this season, according to Track Side Timing, which scored the meet. McNeill finished second behind Therman in the discus with a throw of 141-1 and won the shot put with a throw of 50-0, a top-50 mark in the state this season.

Crump, meanwhile, won the long jump with a state top-50 mark of 22-0 and was second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.23 seconds, also a state top-50 mark.

Led by Weaver's two wins, Wilmot finished second among the six boys teams in the meet with 142 points, behind only Racine Horlick's 168.5. The Panthers also had four second-place finishes and five third-place finishes.

Central totaled 109 points, including four firsts, a second and three thirds, to finish third in the boys team standings, Bradford (three firsts, two seconds, three thirds) took fourth with 95.4 points and Tremper (three seconds, one third) was fifth with 66 points.

Josh Melka joined Weaver as an individual event winner for Wilmot, as he placed first in the 800 in 2:05.11.

Winning for Central, in addition to Therman and McNeill in the throws, was Mike Rasor in the 110 hurdles (17.13) and the 800 relay team of Jacob Meredith, Alex Sippy, Bryan Topercer and Joey Kavalauskas (1:34.52).

For Bradford, Jon Turner won the 400 dash (54.59) and the 3,200 relay team of Noah Bliss, Trevor Stratton, Dario Tenorio and Danny Torresin was also first in 8:40.4.

Tremper, meanwhile, got second-place finishes from Elijah Stuebner in the 1,600 (4:59.58), Fabrizio Falco in the 300 hurdles (48.22) and the 400 relay team of Dylan Bezotte, Devlin Fraher, Toby Staaden and Riley Lampada (48.95).

Just four teams competed in the girls field, all from the county, and Bradford totaled 141 points to place first, which included five first-place finishes, six second-place finishes and three third-place finishes.

Wilmot (four firsts, three seconds, five thirds) was second with 129 points, followed by Central (three firsts, two seconds, two thirds) with 107 and Tremper (three firsts, two seconds, two thirds) with 83.

Tremper senior Ja'miah Cochran ran a blazing time to win the 100 dash, clocking in with a state top-25 mark of 12.66. Cochran was also on the Trojans' 1,600 relay team that included Audrey Marschel, Jenna Puhr and Evangelina Stuebner and won in 4:32.56.

Puhr, meanwhile, also won an individual event for the Trojans, placing first in the 1,600 in a personal-best 5:58.6.

Bradford's Emma King was the lone county individual double-winner in the girls field, as she finished first in the 400 dash (1:05.13) and the 200 dash (personal-best 27.62).

Also winning for the Red Devils were the 400 relay team of Evelyn Zondlak, Mia Fernandez, Nata Members and Elon Alexander (1:03.48), Alexander in the 300 hurdles (1:01.6) and Kalia Stibeck in the 800 (2:47.14). Additionally for Bradford, Azuri Lawson placed second in both the 100 dash (13.05) and the 200 dash (27.92).

Notching victories for Wilmot were Alison Beagle in the 100 hurdles (personal-best 20.95), Elizabeth Toffel in the high jump (31-1), Annika Wenzel in the discus (personal-best 85-0.5) and the 3,200 relay team of Emilee Olenick, Elisabeth Pietluck, Elyzabeth Ovideo and Amber Blount (11:21.54).

Winning for Central, meanwhile, were Evelyn Neideffer in the triple jump (31-1), Lauren Goforth in the shot put (30-11) and the 800 relay quartet of Aleah Daniels, Evie Hinze, Kialis Anderson and Clare Fallon (1:51.8).

DEMON INVITE: Central turned right around and competed again Friday at Burlington, and Kialis Anderson, Will Allen and Bryan Topercer all ran impressive times as they gear up for a final crack at the WIAA Division-1 State Meet later this season.

In the girls field, Anderson and Waterford sophomore Analiyah Guardiola took turns running blazing times against each other in the dashes.

First, in the 100 dash preliminaries, Guardiola was first with a state top-25 time of 12.66 and Anderson was second with a time of 12.74, also a state top-25 mark. Anderson again made the state's top 25 in the 100 dash finals with a time of 12.66, but Guardiola bested her in the finals, too, with a state top-10 time of 12.56.

Anderson got the best of Guardiola in the 200 dash, however, winning with a state top-25 time of 26.48 to Guardiola's 27.17.

In the boys 1,600, Allen — who recently signed on to join the Air Force Academy track and field team as a long distance runner next season — ran a sizzling first-place time of 4:23.2, a top-10 mark in the state this season. Allen placed 14th in the 1,600 in the State Meet last year.

Topercer, meanwhile, also notched a state top-10 time in Friday's meet by winning the 400 dash in 49.55. Topercer ran a school-record 49.22 in the event last season when he finished as the runner-up at the State Meet.

In addition to Anderson in the 200 dash, the Central girls had two other winners at Friday's meet, as Brynn Wierzbicki was first in the long jump with a state top-50 mark of 16-7.5 and Marley Kinzle was first in the pole vault with a personal-best mark of 9-0. Additionally, Wierzbicki finished third in the triple jump at 33-3.5.

In the team standings, Central placed fourth in both fields, which each featured 11 teams.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER INVITE: St. Joseph competed Friday in Greendale, notching three second-place finishes in the boys field and a second-place finish in the girls field.

Aidan Mullen was second in the boys 800 for the Lancers with a time of 2:16.48 and was also on the 3,200 relay team that included Everett Russert, Ivan Porcayo and Santiago Gonzalez-Siaba and finished third in 9:54.3 and the 1,600 relay team that included Jamire Davis, Porcayo and Russert and also finished third in 3:58.84.

Saveion Weatherford placed second in the 100 dash for the St. Joseph boys with a finals time of 11.64, while Jayden Gordon was also second for the St. Joseph boys in the 200 dash with a time of 23.44.

In the girls field, Alexa Alvarez placed second in the 300 hurdles (23.44) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (19.25) to lead the Lancers.

St. Joseph finished sixth among nine teams in the boys standings and eighth among nine teams in the girls standings.

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN INVITE: Shoreland Lutheran seniors Sam Malliet and Madelyn Kassulke each won events during Friday's meet in Appleton.

Malliet won the boys high jump with a personal-best mark of 6-3 and was also fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.67) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.02).

Kassulke, meanwhile, was first in the girls 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 16.97.

Also for the Shoreland boys, Jared Babiak was second in the triple jump (personal-best 41-2.5), Hunter Rouse was third in the long jump (personal-best 19-6), Peter Bedford was fourth in the 100 dash (11.48) and the 400 relay team of Bedford, Nolan Cipov, Rouse and Babiak took second (44.96).

For the Shoreland girls, Tempe Zondag was fourth in the 1,600 (5:54.3), Lily Schattschneider was fourth in the 100 dash (13.52), Adelynn Lenz took fourth in the pole vault (6-6) and Mia Majerko tied for fourth in the high jump (personal-best 4-6).

Shoreland placed sixth among six teams in both the boys and girls standings.

