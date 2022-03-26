High school track and field: Indian Trail boys, girls each place second in Case Classic at UW-Parkside

The Indian Trail boys and girls track and field teams each posted a second-place finish and the Bradford boys team finished third among a large indoor field Saturday in the Racine Case Classic at UW-Parkside's Petretti Fieldhouse.

In the boys field, the Hawks totaled 76.5 points, just behind Waukesha North's 78 in the 18-team standings, while the Red Devils were third with 61 points. St. Joseph placed 13th with 17 points and Tremper was 18th with four.

And in the girls field, the Hawks' tally of 109 points was just slightly behind Divine Savior Holy Angels' 109 for second place among 18 teams. Tremper finished 16th with six points and Bradford was fourth with four.

Three county athletes won events in the boys field, as Bradford's Zackery Meyer placed first in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 11.09 seconds, Bradford's Michael DeLuca was first in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 8.25 inches and Indian Trail's Jonathan Murray placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 39-10.5.

In the girls field, Indian Trail notched a pair of relay wins, as the team of Heaven Williams, Emily Barclay, Mia Granucci and Tiara Murray was first in the 800 relay in 1:54.17 and the quartet of Alissa Taylor, Vivian Jones, Annie Herrmann and Barclay took first in the 1,600 relay in 4:22.87.

Also in the girls field, Indian Trail's Chloe Choi was first in the pole vault with a leap of 9-0, a foot higher than the second-place finisher.

A number of county athletes also notched top-three finishes in the boys field, as Indian Trail's Gabe Islas, Chad Helmke, Nick Klinkhammer and Nick Fonk placed second in the 3,200 relay (8:55.89), while Helmke also finished second in the 3,200 (10:28.84), Fonk placed third in the 800 (2:12.6), Islas took third in the 400 dash (55.54), Indian Trail's Remy Strichartz took second in the 1,600 (4:40.23) and Indian Trail's Holden Forgette placed third in the 1,600 (5:00.06).

For Bradford, the 3,200 relay squad of Trevor Stratton, Dario Tenario, Josh Davison and Alex DeLuca finished third (9:09.3) and Kameron Lakes placed third in the 200 dash (24.3).

Meanwhile, Elijah Stuebner finished fifth in the 1,600 (5:02.67) for Tremper's top boys finish, while Saveion Weatherford took third in the 55 dash (6.81) and fourth in the 200 dash (24.43) to lead the St. Joseph boys.

In the girls field, Hermann placed second in the 400 dash (1:05.45), while Indian Trail's Audrey Shreve in the 3,200 (13:40.41), Jones in the 55 hurdles (9.02), Murray in the long jump (15-6), Rylee Pfeiffer in the high jump (4-6), Macey Gandee in the shot put (30-10.5) and the 3,200 relay team of Grace Kozel, Payton Scoggin, Gabby Vanderpool and Riya Patel (10:49.73) each placed third in their respective events.

Emma King had the top finish for the Bradford girls, placing fifth in the 400 dash in 1:08.08.

Additionally, Indian Trail's Josh Jundt (25-1) and Emma Jundt (12-6) went 1-2 in the mixed wheelchair shot put event.

