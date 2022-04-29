High school track and field: Indian Trail girls dominate field at Badger Invite in Lake Geneva

The Indian Trail girls track and field team put forth a stellar performance Friday at the Badger Invite in Lake Geneva.

With 12 first-place finishes, including all four relay events, and 22 top-three finishes overall, the Hawks totaled 185 points to top the girls field, finishing well ahead of second-place Badger's 143.

Senior Elliana Knudsen was an individual double-winner for the Indian Trail girls, placing first in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.8 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (50.74).

The Hawks also swept the relay events, as the team of sophomore Grace Kozel, senior Payton Scoggin, freshman Gabby Vanderpool and freshman Vayda Forgette won the 3,200 in 10:49 and the quartet of sophomore Mia Granucci, junior Alissa Taylor, junior Annie Herrmann and freshman Gianni Harris won the 1,600 in 4:17.88.

In the shorter relays, the squad of sophomore Amayah Houston, Harris, junior Tiara Murray and senior Heaven Williams captured the 400 in 52.67, while the team of junior Te'Janiya Watkins, senior Emily Barclay, Taylor and junior Vivian Jones placed first in 1:49.52.

Also winning for the Indian Trail girls were Scoggin in the 3,200 (12:21.98), freshman Chloe Choi in the pole vault (10 feet, 3 inches), Granucci in the 400 dash (1:02.38) and senior Emma Jundt in all three wheelchair events, the 100 dash (24.63), 400 dash (1:33.96) and shot put (12-8.5).

Additionally, Jones had two individual second-place showings for the Hawks, in the 100 hurdles (17.16) and the long jump (16-2.5), while Barclay was second in the 200 dash (18.06) and junior Nailah Taylor took second in the high jump (4-8).

Shoreland Lutheran and Bradford also participated in the nine-team girls field, with the Pacers finishing eighth with 23 points and the Red Devils placing ninth with 21.

In the nine-team boys field, meanwhile, Indian Trail took second with 91 points, behind Badger's 184.5, while Bradford placed fourth with 86 points and Shoreland was sixth with 57.5.

The Red Devils had a pair of individual winners, as junior Keany Parks was first in the long jump (24-0) and freshman Thomas Reilly was first in the shot put (46-0.5). Also for Bradford, senior Christian Crump placed second behind Parks in the long jump with a mark of 21-10.

The Indian Trail boys had a strong meet in the distance relays, as the quartet of senior Gabe Islas, sophomore Connor Gilbert, senior Bryce Wallace and senior Jonathan Murray won the 1,600 (3:37.81) and the quartet of senior Nick Fonk, Islas, senior Chad Helmke and freshman Remy Strichartz won the 3,200 (8:30.64).

Gilbert, meanwhile, picked up the Hawks' lone individual win by placing first in the 400 dash (53.52), while Helmke took second in the 3,200 (10:13.6).

The Shoreland boys had an individual winner in the high jump in senior Sam Malliet (6-0) and second-place finishes from sophomore Asher Patterson in the pole vault (11-0) and the 400 relay squad of junior Lucas Rathje, freshman Stephen Rathje, freshman Colin Reich and senior Tiger Yuan (45.64).

Mel Pinsker Invite

The Central boys and girls teams each notched second-place finishes Friday in Greenfield.

The Falcons totaled 139 points, behind only Greendale Martin Luther's 148, in the eight-team boys field and 126 points, behind only Edgar's 166, in the seven-team girls field.

Central senior Mason McNeill had a big day in the boys throwing events, as he won both the shot put (45-1.75) and the discus (144-9).

Also winning individual events for the Central boys were junior Mike Rasor in the 110 hurdles (16.61), senior Joel Engberg in the pole vault (10-6) and senior Will Allen in the 3,200, whose winning time of 9:45.39 was almost a minute-and-a-half faster than second place.

The Central boys also dominated the relay events, winning the 400 (junior Joey Kavalauskas, junior Connor Wade, junior Jacob Meredith, senior Cody Venard) in 45.82, the 1,600 (senior Dan Koffen, Kavalauskas, Wade, senior Bryan Topercer) in 3:34.35 and the 3,200 (Koffen, junior Lucas Sternberg, freshman Lukas Galley, Allen) in 8:48.47 and placing second in the 800 (Wade, Kavalauskas, Meredith, Topercer) in 1:34.86.

The Central girls also dominated the relay events, sweeping victories in all four.

Running for the Falcons in the relays were senior Carly Lois, senior Evie Hinze, junior Brynn Wierzbicki and senior Kialis Anderson in the 400 (52.33), Lois, junior Clare Fallon, Hinze and Anderson in the 800 (1:51.39), sophomore Lauren Buesing, Fallon, Anderson and sophomore Margaret Gillmore in the 1,600 (4:25.34) and sophomore Julia MacIntyre, senior Gina Grenyo, freshman Karen Pisano and sophomore Anna Topercer in the 3,200 (11:57.99).

Finishing second individually for the Central girls were sophomore Marley Kinzle in the pole vault (9-0) and Wierzbicki in the long jump (15-10). Wierzbicki also placed fourth in the triple jump (30-5).

