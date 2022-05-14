High school track and field: Indian Trail places third in both boys and girls team standings at SEC Meet

The Indian Trail boys and girls track and field teams both finished in third place Friday to lead the county contingent in the Southeast Conference Meet at Oak Creek.

But there were plenty of standout individual performances all-around by county athletes, and Indian Trail's Vivian Jones led the way in the girls field.

Jones won two individual events, placing first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.62 seconds, a top-50 mark in the state this season according to Mile Split Wisconsin, and also in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.16.

The Hawks were featured prominently in the girls hurdles events, as Elliana Knudsen placed second behind Jones in both the 100 (17.28) and the 300 (50.49), while Joanne Banaszak took fourth in the 100 (18.68).

Jones also placed fourth in the long jump (16 feet, 5 inches) and was on Indian Trail's 400 relay team that included Te'Janiya Watkins, Heaven Williams and Emily Barclay and won with a state top-20 time of 51.07. Meanwhile, Watkins, Gianni Harris, Williams and Barclay comprised the Hawks' 800 relay team that won with a state top-50 time of 1:49.12.

For Tremper, Ja'miah Cochran continued her strong season in the sprints, as she won the 100 dash with a state top-50 time of 12.8 and placed second in the 200 dash in 27.22.

The girls triple jump also featured some strong marks, as Indian Trail's Tiara Murray placed third in the event but still recorded a state top-25 jump of 35-2. The Hawks' Jayden Riley also notched a state top-50 mark in the event to place fifth at 34-5.

Bradford's Aniyah Ervin notched an individual conference title in the shot put, winning with a throw of 32-0. Also for the Red Devils, Azuri Lawson placed third in both the 100 dash (13.29) and the 200 dash (27.36), while Emma King took fourth in the 100 dash (13.56).

Notching second-place finishes for Indian Trail were the 1,600 relay team of Alissa Taylor, Mia Granucci, Annie Herrmann and Harris with a time of 4:18.43 and Payton Scoggin in the 3,200 (12:35.4). Scoggin also finished fourth in the 1,600 in 5:45.26.

Also for the Indian Trail girls, Watkins took fifth in the 100 dash (13.64), Granucci (personal-best 1:02.21) and Alissa Taylor (1:02.31) finished third and fifth, respectively, in the 400 dash, Barclay was fifth in the 200 dash (27.84), Nailah Taylor placed fifth in the high jump (4-8) and the trio of Macey Gandee (97-5), Taylor Wilmot (personal-best 93-11) and Lily Peterson (88-5) finished 3-4-5 in the discus.

In the girls team standings, Indian Trail placed third with 164 points, behind Franklin with 194 and Oak Creek with 177.5. Bradford placed fifth in the seven-team girls field with 30 points and Tremper was sixth with 24.

Boys

The county boys dominated the triple jump Friday, with Indian Trail's Bryce Wallace posting a state top-25 jump of 43-6 to win the event, followed by Bradford's Quinton Henry in second place with a jump of 43-1, also a state top-25 mark, Bradford's Kameron Lakes in third place with a personal-best jump of 42-2 and Indian Trail's Jonathan Murray in fourth place with a jump of 40-9.

The Hawks also did well in the boys distance events Friday, as the 3,200 relay squad of Chad Helmke, Nick Klinkhammer, Gabe Islas and Nick Fonk won with a time of 8:33.71, while Islas won the 800 in 2:03.08, Helmke won the 3,200 in 10:26.4, Zackery Taylor was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:48.09 and Holden Forgette placed fourth in the 1,600 in 4:53.62.

Wallace, meanwhile, finished second in the high jump for the Hawks with a mark of 6-4, while Lakes and Henry went 3-4 in the event, each with a mark of 6-0, for Bradford.

Coming off the County Outdoor Meet, which was just held this past Tuesday, the Red Devils didn't run most of their top sprinters on Friday, and they also held out Keany Parks and Christian Crump, two of the best long jumpers in the state.

However, Henry placed third in the 100 dash (personal-best 11.68), Lakes was third in the 200 dash (23.24) and Jon Turner placed fifth in the 400 dash (55.06) for the Red Devils. Also for Bradford, Thomas Reilly took fifth in the shot put (46-5.5).

And for Indian Trail, meanwhile, Connor Gilbert placed second in the 400 dash in a personal-best 52.45 and Hezaciah Jackson placed fifth in the 300 hurdles in a personal-best 44.26.

Dustin Bezotte had the top finish Friday for the Tremper boys, placing seventh in the 400 dash (58.0).

In the boys team standings, Indian Trail finished third with 99.5 points, behind Franklin's 175 and Oak Creek's 139.5. Bradford took sixth among the eight boys teams with 61.5 points and Tremper was eighth with eight.

Also for Indian Trail, Josh Jundt and Emma Jundt competed in the wheelchair events Friday, with Josh Jundt notching a personal-best time of 5:50.94 in the 1,600 and a time of 1:14.9 in the 400 dash and Emma Jundt clocking a 25.82 in the 100 dash and a 3:10.44 in the 800.

