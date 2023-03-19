The Indian Trail High School girls’ track and field team came within a whisker of winning the Performance Running Outfitters Invitational Saturday at UW-Parkside.

Vivian Jones won the long jump and had one other top-three finish to lead the Hawks to second place in the 17-team meet hosted by Wisconsin Lutheran.

Indian Trail totaled 76.5 points, just a half-point behind girls’ champion Arrowhead (77). The Bradford girls were 17th (3) and Tremper did not score.

Jones went 17 feet, 5¾ inches in the long jump to win and she was also third in the 55-meter high hurdles in 8.85 seconds.

The Hawks had a solid day with 13 top-six finishes, and Jayda Riley joined Jones with two top-six performances. Riley was second in the 55 low hurdles in 10.24 and sixth in the triple jump (32-1¾).

Also finishing third was Gianni Harris in the 400 meters (1:03.02).

Indian Trail had five fourth-place finishes — Abbie Knudsen in the 55 low hurdles (10.40), Grace Kozel in the 800 (2:33.01), Audrey Shreve in the 3,200 (13:19.68), Alissa Taylor in the 200 meters (27.97) and the 4x400 relay (4:18.98) of Alissa Taylor, Mia Granucci, Annie Herrmann and Harris.

Bradford’s only scoring athlete was Jazai Lopez, who was sixth in the long jump (14-10).

In the boys’ portion of the meet, Remy Strichartz had two second-place finishes for Indian Trail, in the 800 in 2:00.97 and anchoring the 4x400 relay that finished in 3:36.96 and also included Connor Gilbert, Ian Hetrick and Edward Jones.

Gilbert added a fourth-place finish in the 400 meters (55.05) for the Hawks.

For Tremper, Dontrell Graise had two second-place finishes. He was second in the 55 meters in 6.85 seconds after qualifying seventh and he was second in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.

Bradford was led by Thomas Reilly, who was fourth in the shot put (45-9).

Indian Trail was ninth in the boys’ meet with 26 points, Tremper was 13th (16) and Bradford tied for 14th (8). Arrowhead won the meet with 121 points.