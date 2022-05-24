High school track and field: Led by Kassulke in girls field, Shoreland excels at D-2 regional

Shoreland Lutheran senior Madelyn Kassulke had a very busy — and very successful — evening Monday in a WIAA Division-2 track and field regional at Greendale Martin Luther.

Kassulke won two individual girls events, finished second in another and was also part of a third-place relay team, as she advanced to Thursday's Division-2 sectional at Waupun in four events overall.

In Monday's regional, Kassulke won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 17.34 and 53.39 seconds, respectively, and placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 29 feet, 10.5 inches.

Kassulke was also on the Shoreland girls 800 relay team that included junior Lily Schattschneider, sophomore Anna Koestler and freshman Amerrah Kayon and finished third in 1:59.0.

The top four finishers in each event Monday advanced to Thursday's sectional. From there, the top four finishers in each event advance to the Division-2 State Meet, scheduled for June 3-4 at UW-La Crosse's Memorial Stadium.

In addition to Kassulke, the Shoreland girls had another double-winner in freshman Tempe Zondag, who placed first in both the 1,600 (6:00.21) and the 3,200 (13:11.7).

Additionally, Zondag was on the 3,200 girls relay team that included junior Alianna Herrera, freshman Adelynn Lenz and sophomore Bele Zarling and won with a time of 11:20.7.

The Shoreland girls 400 relay squad of Kayon, Schattschneider, Koestler and senior Mia Majerko also won its event with a time of 58.1.

In the boys field, meanwhile, the Pacers got individual wins from sophomore Asher Patterson in the pole vault (12-3) and senior Jared Babiak in the triple jump (41-1), while the 3,200 relay team of senior Ethan Lindemann, sophomore Henry Wagner, junior Angel Ayala and senior Ryan Strutz also won with a time of 9:28.04.

Shoreland senior Sam Malliet advanced to Thursday's sectional in two boys events after finishing second in the high jump (6-2) and third in the 100 hurdles (16.89) on Monday. Malliet also teamed with junior Bryce Pfeilstifter, Lindemann and sophomore Hunter Rouse to advance to the sectional in the 1,600 relay after finishing second Monday in 3:42.5.

The Shoreland boys 400 relay team of Babiak, senior Nolan Cipov, Rouse and senior Peter Bedford (second, 45.68) and its boys 800 relay team of junior Lucas Rathje, sophomore Joseph Kayon, Pfeilstifter and freshman Stephen Rathje (third, 1:37.74) also both advanced to Thursday's sectional.

Also advancing to the sectional for the Shoreland boys were Bedford (second, 11.66) and Kayon (fourth, 12.21) in the 100 dash, Lindemann in the 400 dash (second, 55.13), Wagner in the 300 hurdles (third, 47.76), junior Lincoln Sonntag in the high jump (fourth, 5-6), Rouse in the long jump (second, 19-0.5), and sophomore Noah Schneider (second, 9-0) and freshman Izaiah Roozer (third, 8-6) in the pole vault.

And also advancing to Thursday's sectional for the Shoreland girls were Schattschneider in the 100 dash (fourth, 14.19), senior Ella Van Buren in the 400 dash (1:13.72), sophomore Rachel Salfer in the 300 hurdles (third, 55.9), Majerko in the high jump (fourth, 4-6), Lenz (second, 7-0) and sophomore Hannah Orth (third, 7-0) in the pole vault, and the team of Lenz, Van Buren, Koestler and Salfer in the 1,600 relay (third, 5:05.44).

In the team standings, the Shoreland boys just missed out on a regional title, scoring 140 points to finish in second place, just six points behind Martin Luther's 146, in the eight-team field.

The Shoreland girls, meanwhile, placed third in the eight-team girls field. Martin Luther also won the girls team title.

