High school track and field: Shoreland, St. Joseph athletes claim wins in Metro Classic Conference Meet

Shoreland Lutheran seniors Sam Malliet and Madelyn Kassulke each won multiple individual events, while the St. Joseph boys sprint relay teams continued their drive toward the postseason Tuesday in the Metro Classic Conference Meet at Greendale Martin Luther.

A week after winning three boys events in the Kenosha County Outdoor Meet at Bradford Stadium, Malliet won another two on Tuesday, placing first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.97 seconds and first in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 2 inches, which was a top-15 outdoor mark in the event this season in Division-2, according to this week's state honor roll on Mile Split Wisconsin.

Additionally, Malliet took second place in the 300 hurdles (43.61) and was also on Shoreland's 1,600 relay team that included junior Bryce Pfeilstifter, senior Ethan Lindemann and sophomore Hunter Rouse and finished third (3:38.83).

In the girls field, meanwhile, Kassulke won the 100 hurdles in 19.61, a state top-25 time in Division-2, and the 300 hurdles in 51.34. She also placed fifth in the triple jump (31-6) and was on the Pacers' 800 relay team that included sophomore Anna Koestler, junior Lily Schattschneider and freshman Amerrah Kayon and placed second (1:56.83).

In the boys sprint relays, St. Joseph's quartet of senior Saveion Weatherford, sophomore Ben Peterson, senior DeAndre Baptiste and sophomore Jayden Gordon won both the 400 in 45.08 and the 800 in 1:33.61.

Their time in the 800 relay was the eighth-fastest in Division-3 during the outdoor season, per the state honor roll, while their time in the 400 relay was the fourth-fastest outdoor time in Division-3 this season, just behind the 1:32.31 they ran last week in the Kenosha County Outdoor Meet.

That quartet placed 10th in the 800 relay at the WIAA Division-3 State Meet last year and also qualified for the State Meet in the 400 relay.

Weatherford, meanwhile, also claimed an individual title in Tuesday's meet, placing first in the 100 dash in 11.52, while St. Joseph sophomore Everett Russert placed second in the 3,200 in 11:13.11.

And for the Shoreland boys, sophomore Asher Patterson won the pole vault with a leap of 12-0, a top-25 mark in Division-2 this season, and senior Jared Babiak won the triple jump with a mark of 42-0, also a top-25 mark in Division-2 this season.

The Pacers' boys 400 relay team of Babiak, senior Nolan Cipov, sophomore Joseph Kayon and senior Peter Bedford finished second in 45.35, while their 3,200 relay team of senior Ryan Strutz, sophomore Henry Wagner, junior Eli Lindemann and junior Angel Ayala was also second in 9:35.83.

In the girls field, St. Joseph sophomore Alexa Alvarez had a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles (53.35) and a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles (19.38), while Shoreland sophomore Rachel Salfer was second in the pole vault (7-0) and fourth in both the 100 hurdles (19.41) and the 300 hurdles (56.83).

Led by Malliet, Shoreland placed second in the nine-team boys standings with 139.5 points, behind only Martin Luther's 172. St. Joseph, meanwhile, was fourth with 80 points.

In the nine-team girls standings, Shoreland was fourth with 109.5 points and St. Joseph was eighth with 17. Burlington Catholic Central won the girls team title with 140.5 points.

Shoreland next competes in a WIAA Division-2 regional on Monday, also at Martin Luther, while St. Joseph will be in a Division-3 regional at Palmyra-Eagle on Monday that also includes Christian Life.

Midwest Classic Conference

Christian Life freshman Andrew Hauser notched three top-10 finishes Tuesday in the Midwest Classic Conference Meet at Brookfield Academy.

Hauser placed ninth in the 400 dash (58.19), ninth in the long jump (16-6.5) and 10th in the 200 dash (25.03).

Also for CLS, sophomore Alex St. John finished 10th in the boys 1,600 (5:31.67), while senior Nina Cosmos took ninth in the girls 400 dash (1:18.08) and junior Caroline Smith-Wehausen was ninth in the girls 400 dash (1:27.44).

