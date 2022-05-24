High school track and field: St. Joseph boys sprint relays cruise through D-3 regional with winning times

The St. Joseph boys 400- and 800-meter relay quartet put itself right on track to make a return trip to the WIAA Division-3 State Track and Field Meet in both events.

The Lancers' group of senior Saveion Weatherford, sophomore Ben Peterson, senior DeAndre Baptiste and sophomore Jayden Gordon won both the 400 and 800 relays with strong times Monday in a Division-3 regional at Palmyra-Eagle.

In the order of Weatherford, Peterson, Baptiste and Gordon, the Lancers won the 800 relay in 1 minute, 34.13 seconds, which cracked the top 10 in the state in Division-3 for outdoor times this season going into regionals, per the Mile Split Wisconsin state honor roll.

Then, in the order of Gordon, Baptiste, Peterson and Weatherford, that group also won the 400 relay in 45.01, also a top-10 outdoor time in Division-3 going into regionals, per the state honor roll.

With the top four finishers in each event Monday qualifying for Thursday's Division-3 sectional at Cambridge, St. Joseph's 400 and 800 relay teams are now just a step away from making it back to the State Meet. The same quartet placed 10th in the 800 relay at state last year and also qualified for state in the 400 relay.

The top four finishers in each event at Thursday's sectional advance to the Division-3 State Meet, scheduled for June 3-4 at UW-La Crosse's Memorial Stadium.

In addition to the two boys relay teams, St. Joseph had three individual regional champions at Monday's sectional.

In the boys 300 hurdles, sophomore Jamire Davis advanced to sectionals with a first-place time of 45.98.

In the girls field, meanwhile, sophomore Alexa Alvarez was a double-winner Monday, as she placed first in the 100 hurdles (18.94) and the 300 hurdles (52.65).

St. Joseph sophomore Viator Grandt advanced to sectionals in two boys events, as he placed second in the shot put (37 feet, 10 inches) and third in the discus (99-8) on Monday.

Weatherford, meanwhile, advanced to sectionals individually by placing third in the boys 100 dash (11.65), while freshman Izavion Franklin in the boys shot put (36-2), senior Everett Russert in the boys 3,200 (11:13.11), junior Aidan Mullen in the boys 800 (2:12.12) and senior Jasmine Baptiste in the girls discus (77-5) all had third-place finishes for St. Joseph on Monday to advance to sectionals.

Also advancing was the St. Joseph boys 3,200 relay squad of Mullen, Russert, freshman Ivan Porcayo and sophomore Steven Rudd, which finished second in 10:48.25.

Christian Life, meanwhile, also competed in Monday's Division-3 regional at Palmyra-Eagle and sent a pair of athletes to sectionals, including one in two events.

Sophomore Alex St. John finished third in the boys 1,600 (5:23.26) and fourth in the boys 3,200 (11:50.46) to advance in both events, while senior Nina Cosmos also advanced by finishing third in the girls 800 (2:47.36).

Team scores were kept in each regional, and St. Joseph placed third among 11 teams in the boys field and fourth out of 11 teams in the girls field, while CLS finished ninth in the boys field and tied for eighth in the girls field.

Palmyra-Eagle had the most points among boys teams and Burlington Catholic Central totaled the most among girls teams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0