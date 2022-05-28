High school track and field: St. Joseph sprint relays advance to D-3 State Meet; Shoreland sends 6 in D-2

For the second year in a row, St. Joseph qualified both its boys 400- and 800-meter relay teams for the WIAA Division-3 State Track and Field Meet, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Lancers competed in a Division-3 sectional Friday at Cambridge after it was rescheduled from Thursday due to inclement weather.

In the 800 relay, the quartet of senior Saveion Weatherford, sophomore Ben Peterson, senior DeAndre Baptiste and sophomore Jayden Gordon won the sectional title with a time of 1 minute, 33.77 seconds, which was also the ninth-fastest sectional time among the 17 teams that qualified for state in Division-3 in the 800 relay.

In the 400 relay, meanwhile, Gordon, Baptiste, Peterson and Weatherford ran to second place with a time of 44.66, behind only Cambridge's 44.18. The Lancers clocked the eighth-fastest sectional time in the 400 relay among the 16 teams headed to state in Division-3.

Last year at the State Meet, the same quartet of Lancers finished 10th in the 800 relay but did not finish the 400 relay at state.

Also qualifying for state individually Friday was Weatherford, who placed third in the 100 dash in 11.26, which seeds him sixth among 16 runners at state. Weatherford also qualified for state in the event last year but did not advance out of preliminaries.

For the St. Joseph girls, sophomore Alexa Alvarez competed in Friday's sectional in the 100 and 300 hurdles, placing 13th in the 100 (19.65) and sixth in the 300 (51.28).

The top four finishers in each event from the Division-3 sectionals advanced to the State Meet.

Christian Life also competed in the sectional at Cambridge, with sophomore Alex St. John placing 11th in the boys 1,600 (5:23.27) and 14th in the boys 3,200 (11:28.48) and senior Nina Cosmos placing 13th in the girls 800 (2:50.23).

In the sectional team standings, the St. Joseph boys totaled 27 points to place ninth.

Division-2

Shoreland Lutheran also had its WIAA Division-2 sectional at Waupun moved from Thursday to Friday due to inclement weather.

And the Pacers qualified a total of six athletes for the Division-2 State Meet, also scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The top four in each event from the Division-2 sectionals advanced to the State Meet.

In the boys field Friday, Shoreland senior Sam Malliet qualified for state in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches to place second. He tied the height reached by the sectional champion in the event, New Berlin West senior Ian Klein.

In fact, the height of 6-6 cleared by Malliet and Klein makes them the top two seeds in the high jump at the Division-2 State Meet, as they were the only jumpers at sectionals to clear 6-6.

This will be Malliet's first State Meet appearance, as well.

Also for Shoreland on Friday, senior Peter Bedford placed third in the boys 100 dash in 11.32 to qualify for state, while the Pacers' boys 400 relay team of senior Jared Babiak, senior Nolan Cipov, sophomore Hunter Rouse and Bedford placed third in a school-record 44.33 to qualify for state.

And in the girls field, Shoreland senior Madelyn Kassulke finished fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.83 to qualify for state.

In the boys sectional team standings, the Pacers totaled 32.5 points to finish 10th.

Division-1 seedings

Several county athletes will be seeded highly in the Division-1 field at the State Meet, set for Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at UW-La Crosse's Memorial Stadium.

Out of the Division-1 sectionals, Bradford senior Michael Deluca clocked the sixth-fastest time among 24 runners who qualified for state in the boys 200 dash (22.11) and the eighth-fastest time of 24 runners who qualified in the boys 100 dash (10.93).

Deluca is also part of the Red Devils' boys 400 relay team that includes seniors Dilan Williamson and Christian Crump and junior Keany Parks and tied with La Crosse Central for the top sectional time in the state at 42.88.

In the boys long jump, meanwhile, Parks had the second-best sectional mark in the state of 23 feet, 2.5 inches, behind only La Crosse Central junior Bennett Fried's 23-4. Parks, who finished seventh at the State Meet in the long jump last year, is the only one in the state to reach 24 feet this season, hitting that mark on the nose at the Lake Geneva Badger Invite on April 29.

And in the boys triple jump, Indian Trail senior Bryce Wallace's sectional mark of 45-8 was the fourth-best in the state during sectionals among 24 triple jumpers who qualified for the State Meet.

In the wheelchair events, meanwhile, Indian Trail senior Josh Jundt posted the top mark in the shot put (24-11) among nine boys State Meet qualifiers and the second-fastest mark in the 100 dash (1:10.37) among five boys State Meet qualifiers.

Indian Trail senior Emma Jundt was third in the 100 dash (22.63) among seven girls State Meet qualifiers, second in the 400 dash (1:26.16) among six girls qualifiers and second in the 800 (3:04.01) among four girls qualifiers in the wheelchair events.

