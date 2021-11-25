High school winter sports preview: County teams getting into full swing for the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 WIAA high school sports calendar has officially turned to winter.

In Kenosha County, boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, hockey, boys swimming and diving and wrestling have all been practicing for a week or more. Girls basketball games and hockey games around the state began last week, boys basketball games and boys swim meets started this week and gymnastics meets begin next week.

Here’s a closer look at some key dates and notes for the county high school winter sports season, excluding boys and girls basketball. A full county girls basketball preview ran in the Nov. 18 edition of the News, while a full county boys basketball preview will run soon.

Gymnastics

Earliest practice: Nov. 8.

Earliest meet: Dec. 2.

Conference meets: Southern Lakes (Feb. 18, Elkhorn).

Sectionals: Feb. 24-26.

State Meet: March 5 (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Field House).

FYI: The two programs in the county are Kenosha Combined, which includes athletes from Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and Central, and Wilmot Co-op, which includes athletes from Wilmot, Union Grove and Williams Bay. ... Wilmot Co-op, under the guidance of head coach Jordin Miller, won the WIAA Division-1 state team title last year after finishing as the state runner-up in 2019. ... Wilmot Co-op’s Annie Murphy, a junior last year, was second individually in the all-around at state last year, winning an individual state title in the floor exercise and placing sixth on the vault. ... Wilmot Co-op’s Leeza Patterson, a sophomore last year, placed fifth on the beam and tied for sixth in the floor exercise last year at state. ... Maggie Losch of Indian Trail placed fourth in the all-around at state for Kenosha Combined last year, but she was a senior, so she is now graduated. ... Kenosha Combined posted back-to-back WIAA Division-1 state runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017.

Hockey

Earliest practice: Nov. 8.

Earliest game: Nov. 19.

Regionals: Feb. 15, 17-18.

Sectionals: Feb. 22, 25-26.

State Tournament: March 3-5 (Alliant Energy Center, Madison).

FYI: The Kenosha Thunder, comprised of players from the county’s public high schools, compete in the WIAA as a member of the Classic Eight Conference, along with Milwaukee Marquette, Hartland Arrowhead, Brookfield, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc, Waukesha, University School of Milwaukee and Muskego Co-op. ... The Thunder are led this year by head coach Joe Trifone. ... According to their online roster, the Thunder have four players each from Indian Trail and Central, three from Tremper, two from Wilmot and one each from Bradford, Harborside Academy and Lakeview Tech Academy. ... The Thunder open their schedule Friday and Saturday at the Beloit Tournament at Telfer Park’s Edwards Ice Arena. ... The team is holding a fundraiser at Mason’s Eatery and Pub, 7000 74th Place, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Boys swimming and diving

Earliest practice: Nov. 15.

Earliest meet: Nov. 23.

Conference meets: Southeast (Feb. 5, Racine Park); Southern Lakes (Feb. 5, Lake Geneva Badger).

Sectionals: Feb. 12.

State Meet: Feb. 19 (Waukesha South Natatorium).

FYI: The four boys swimming and diving programs in the county are Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail, all in the Southeast Conference, and Badger Combined, which includes students from Central and Wilmot and competes in the Southern Lakes Conference. ... Indian Trail’s Will Gilbert, a junior last year, qualified for the WIAA Division-1 State Meet in the 500-yard freestyle last winter and placed 16th. ... Bradford’s Ethan Bergman, a junior last year, qualified for state in the 100 freestyle and finished 17th, while Bradford’s Luke Rasmussen, also a junior last year, qualified for state in diving and reached the semifinal field at state, falling just shy of the 16-diver finals.

Wrestling

Earliest practice: Nov. 15.

Earliest meet: Nov. 26.

Conference meets: Southeast (Feb. 5, Indian Trail); Southern Lakes (Feb. 5, Burlington); Metro/Midwest Classic (Feb. 5, Shoreland Lutheran).

Regionals: Feb. 12

Team sectionals: Feb. 15.

Individual sectionals: Feb. 19.

Individual State Meet: Feb. 24-26 (Kohl Center, Madison).

Team State Meet: March 4-5 (UW Field House, Madison).

FYI: Athletes presumably returning for this season that reached the WIAA State Meet last year are Wilmot’s Logan DeFillippo, who qualified in Division-1 at 106 pounds as a freshman last winter, Bradford’s Corbin Ramos, who qualified in Division-1 at 138 as a sophomore, Shoreland Lutheran’s Mason Gill, who qualified in Division-2 at 126 as a sophomore, Christian Life’s Troy Dolphin, who qualified in Division-3 at 120 as a junior, Christian Life’s Drew Dolphin, who qualified in Division-3 at 106 as a freshman, Christian Life’s Jordan Luhr, who qualified in Division-3 at 126 as a freshman, and Christian Life’s Ian Grubbs, who qualified in Division-3 at 113 as a freshman. ... Troy Dolphin and Drew Dolphin each wrestled to sixth-place finishes at state for the Eagles last season. ... CLS just missed out on reaching the Division-3 Team State Tournament last season, finishing second as a team at sectionals. ... Due to the pandemic, there were no team duals at sectionals last year, as teams advanced to the Team State Meet based on points accrued by individual wrestlers at sectionals, but separate team sectionals are back this season.

