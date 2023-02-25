The smallest schools in Kenosha County are leading the way for the county’s contingent of high school wrestlers at the WIAA State Individual Tournament.

Sophomore Co’ji Campbell of St. Joseph and junior Drew Dolphin of Christian Life both reached their respective weight-class titles in Division 3 after Friday’s action in the tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Three other wrestlers, including one girl, are still alive for medals by winning in the consolation bracket.

Campbell, who is 44-0 at 120 pounds, is leading the way, trying to win his second straight state title after taking the title at 113 pounds as a freshman last year.

After getting a first-round bye Thursday, he came out strong in his quarterfinal match Friday and won a 17-4 major decision over senior Dylan Powell of Brookwood (39-8).

“Co’ji took a commanding lead in the first period against Powell,” Lancers coach Larry Kamin said.

In the semifinals, he kept the good times rolling against Cameron senior Kayne Johnson (43-4), who won his quarterfinal in overtime, by winning an 11-4 decision.

The match was scoreless after the first period, Kamin said, and Campbell deferred to start the second period. Johnson chose down and got an escape, then Campbell took Johnson down and put him on his back for a three-point near fall and a 5-2 lead. After another escape by Johnson, Campbell took him down again with 10 seconds left in the period and led 7-4.

Campbell took neutral to start the third period and finished the match out.

“We thought we had him pinned, but the kid fought well,” Kamin said.

To help Campbell continue his unbeaten streak, Kamin brought in coaches Derek Noble, Mike Thomey, Tony Martin and Ed Madriles.

“Co’ji has had great coaches as a younger wrestler,” Kamin said.

In the 120 final Saturday, Campbell will face sophomore Roen Carey of Mineral Point (48-5). Carey pinned his first opponent, then won a close 3-2 decision in the semifinals.

Dolphin (53-0), who was fourth at 106 pounds last year and sixth as a freshman, is on track to give Kenosha a second champion.

He also had a first-round bye Thursday and opened his tournament run with a pin of Stratford freshman Colin Cournoyer (39-12) in 1:42.

Dolphin’s second match was much closer, a 7-5 decision over La Crosse Aquinas freshman Roger Flege (36-8).

“Drew had a bye in that first round and since then has been on a tear,” Eagles coach Joseph Arroyo said. “He pinned his opponent in the quarters in the first period, then fought hard for a 7-5 win in the semifinals.

In the title match Saturday, Dolphin will face fellow undefeated wrestler Aidan Gruenenfelder (50-0), a sophomore from Pecatonica/Argyle.

“He is determined to get on top of that podium on Saturday night and I wholeheartedly believe that he can.

“This tournament and season has been a blast, and we can’t wait to see Drew do his thing tomorrow in the state finals.”

In Division 1, cousins Corbin Ramos of Bradford/Reuther, at 145 pounds and Sullivan Ramos of Indian Trail, at 138 pounds, lost in their respective championship semifinals and dropped to the consolation bracket, where they are guaranteed a medal and can finish as high as third place.

Corbin Ramos (47-3), a senior, lost a 7-2 decision to Wyatt Duchateau of Arrowhead (41-1) at 145.

In the consolation semifinal, Corbin will face Stoughton junior Cole Sarbacker (48-8), who pinned both of his opponents in consolation.

Sullivan Ramos (49-6), a sophomore, upset No. 6 seed Henry Neibauer of Hortonville in the first round and No. 3 seed Connor O’Dowell of South Milwaukee in the first two rounds Friday, then lost to senior No. 2 seed Riese Thornberry of Germantown (51-1) Friday on a 10-5 decision.

In the consolation semifinal, Sullivan will face Wauwatosa West/East senior Nikita Adamov, who has pins in his three tournament wins.

Wilmot junior Joel Sullivan (21-4) won his first consolation bracket match Friday by pinning Shawano Community’s Carsen Herm (38-13) in 2:17, but lost to Talan Schutte of Germantown (49-5) in the second round on a pin in 1:47.

In the Division 2 girls competition, Shoreland Lutheran sophomore Lexi Mentink (3-2) won her first two matches in consolation to guarantee herself a medal. She can finish as high as third.

Mentink pinned Teagan Simpson of Oregon (5-12) in 3:42 in her first consolation match, then was even quicker in taking care of Alexa Szak of Holmen (27-13) winning on a pin in 2:20.

In Saturday’s consolation semifinal, Mentink will face Kaylee McFadden of Marinette (15-4).