High school wrestling: Central looks to build from early stages of season

PADDOCK LAKE — Never let one score dictate the value of a team.

Burlington wrestling coach Jade Gribble has been around the mat for a while now — he has multiple Southern Lakes Conference team titles, has coached four individual state champions and is an overall wrestling guru — so when he says a team is a favorite, it’s a pretty good bet.

Two weeks ago, when interviewed for a season preview, Gribble said Delavan-Darien was the SLC favorite this season, though the Demons are defending conference champions and Waterford is fairly stacked.

That Delavan-Darien team is a perfect 2-0 thus far in SLC dual action, with one of its wins coming against Central by a score of 41-27.

At first glance, that looks like a 14-point blowout, but don’t believe everything you see right away. After all, losing by 14 points in wrestling basically means you were about two pins away from winning.

Well, they say almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, but what else do you come up with after the Falcons were dominated Thursday night at home by Burlington, 73-0, in an SLC dual match?

For one, Central only had six wrestlers compete in the match, with several out due to injury and others working to return from academic suspensions.

Central coach Jason Ladd said after the lopsided match that his guys are better than the score indicated and that the squad that went toe-to-toe with conference favorite Delavan-Darien is much more indicative of the Falcons’ identity this season.

“Normally, we’d expect to fill 13 weight classes, and (Thursday) night we had six,” Ladd said. “We’ve got two of our kids that are injured, we had a kid on vacation. Take nothing away from Burlington, Burlington is definitely a tough squad, but we’re going to look much different in a couple weeks.

“Burlington is solid throughout, and that’s typical of their program. They lost some good kids, but they definitely have some state-level kids. I felt like there were a few matches where we should’ve won.”

Ladd said the 285-pound match, which pitted state-ranked wrestlers against each other, was “super close.” Burlington’s Grant Otter, ranked No. 9 in Division-1 at 285 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, edged Central’s Mason McNeill, ranked No. 11 at 285, by a 9-6 score.

McNeill gained some momentum late in the match, but he ran out of time.

“He was working on top for a turn,” Ladd said. “He was down by three the whole third period and was close a couple times but just couldn’t get it done.”

Gribble, meanwhile, said it was a great heavyweight match.

“Two ranked opponents, and it was a close one,” Gribble said. “Obviously, McNeill is a big young man, all of 275. It was definitely a big win for us.

“Throughout the dual, we were able to find some positives and get some nice wins.”

Gribble added that Otter has been banged up, and the staff is trying to get him rolling.

At 145 pounds, meanwhile, Central’s Marcus Gillmore was up early but fell behind in a 15-5 defeat to Burlington’s Austin Reeseman.

Central’s other four competitors Thursday, Collin Fort (160), Dean Serritella (182), David Mauer (120) and Seth Scheele (126), all fell by pinfall.

Including Otter’s win in the heavyweight match, Burlington got four wins by state-ranked wrestlers Thursday, including Ben Guerra (No. 11 at 113) by pin at 120, Andrew Karnes (No. 10) by forfeit at 170 and Zeke Tiedt (No. 8) by forfeit at 220, as well as a pinfall victory by Austin Skrundz, who received honorable mention at 152, at 160.

For his part, Ladd was encouraged by McNeill, who’s being recruited in football as a lineman, and team captain Serritella, who qualified for sectionals last year and has worked hard to improve.

Additionally, Evan Beth is currently injured but expected to contribute upon his return.

“We don’t have a 106-pounder, but we should be able to fill every other class,” Ladd said.

As for the rest of the season, Ladd can see things turning around soon.

“We were at the bottom of the conference last year, but our numbers are better this year,” he said. “When we can get to a full lineup, that helps a lot. We talked about wrestling the ‘best match for you’ (Thursday) night, because we couldn’t worry about the team score.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0