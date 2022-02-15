High school wrestling: Christian Life falls short in WIAA Division-3 team sectional

The Christian Life wrestling team's bid to reach the WIAA Division-3 State Team Tournament came up a little short Tuesday night.

Competing as one of four schools in a Division-3 team sectional at Markesan, the Eagles fell to Random Lake, ranked No. 9 in the Division-3 team rankings in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, by a 58-21 score in a semifinal match.

Random Lake then edged eighth-ranked Reedsville, 32-30, in the sectional final later Tuesday night to advance to the Division-3 State Team Tournament, scheduled for March 5 at the University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison.

CLS, which received honorable mention in the latest team rankings, had advanced to Tuesday's team sectional by placing first in a Division-3 regional that it hosted this past Saturday.

In their sectional semifinal match Tuesday, CLS and Random Lake started at 152 pounds, and the Eagles took a 3-0 lead after senior Landon Cashmore notched a 7-5 victory in sudden-death overtime over sophomore Jayden Young.

After Random Lake sophomore Toren Vandenbush — ranked No. 7 at 160 pounds in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online individual rankings — pinned CLS senior Alex Yang in 1 minute, 21 seconds at 160 for a six-point victory, the Eagles grabbed six points of their own and took a 9-6 lead in the match when senior Carl Travis — ranked No. 8 at 170 — moved up to 182 for the match and pinned sophomore Tyler Schoeneman in 3:39.

But Random Lake grabbed a commanding lead after that, racking up a forfeit victory, a pin, a major-decision victory and another pin for 22 straight points and a 28-9 lead.

The Eagles moved six points closer when third-ranked sophomore Drew Dolphin won via forfeit at 106, but Random Lake got three straight pins after that to take a 46-15 lead and secure the victory.

CLS grabbed another six points when third-ranked senior Troy Dolphin got a forfeit victory at 132, but Random Lake got a forfeit victory and one final pin after that to close out the match.

Individual sectionals Saturday

The Eagles will still be heavily represented with nine wrestlers at Saturday's Division-3 individual sectional at Dodgeland, as Drew Dolphin (106), senior Jonathan Shaffer (120), freshman Logan Robinson (126), Troy Dolphin (132), senior Jordan Luhr (138), Cashmore (152), Travis (170), freshman Dequavion Pinter (182) and senior Joel Flores (220) will all be competing for a trip to the Division-3 State Meet from Feb. 24-26 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

St. Joseph is also in Saturday's Division-3 sectional at Dodgeland and will have eight wrestlers competing in second-ranked freshman Co’Ji Campbell (113), freshman Ivan Porcayo (120), junior Charles Anderson (138), freshman Ellioth Torres (152), ninth-ranked sophomore Jayden Gordon (160), junior Adam Davis (170), junior Marco Matteucci (195) and freshman Izavion Franklin (220).

The top two finishers in each weight class from Saturday's sectional advance to the State Meet.

