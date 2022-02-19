High school wrestling: CLS and St. Joseph each send 2 to Division-3 State Meet from Saturday's sectional

Christian Life's Drew Dolphin and Troy Dolphin and St. Joseph's Co'Ji Campbell have rolled through the high school wrestling season in their respective weight classes.

They'll keep rolling right into the WIAA Division-3 State Meet, and St. Joseph's Jayden Gordon will join them there.

Drew Dolphin, a sophomore, Troy Dolphin, a senior, and Campbell, a freshman, each dominated their weight classes in a Division-3 sectional Saturday at Dodgeland, as Drew Dolphin claimed the sectional title at 106 pounds, Troy Dolphin did so at 132 and Campbell did so — and also stayed undefeated this season — at 113.

Meanwhile, Gordon, a sophomore, wrestled through the consolation bracket at 160 to finish in second place and earn his first trip to the State Meet, as the top three finishers in each weight class advanced from Saturday's Division-3 sectionals.

Next up is the Division-3 State Meet from Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison. The preliminaries are scheduled for Thursday, with quarterfinals, semifinals and consolation matches scheduled for Friday and placement matches scheduled for Saturday.

All three of the county's champions from Saturday's sectional at Dodgeland were ranked in the top three in their respective weight classes in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division-3 rankings, so each should have a great shot to place in the State Meet, if not win a state title.

Dolphins dominate

Drew Dolphin entered Saturday's sectional ranked No. 3 at 106 and won three matches to improve to 52-1 on the season.

After quick pins of 1 minute, 50 seconds over Reedsville junior Sam Schmalz and 42 seconds over Random Lake freshman Chase Koepp, both of whom received honorable mention in the latest rankings, in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, Dolphin met up with sixth-ranked Valders sophomore Maddux Wendling in the sectional title match.

That match went the distance, but Dolphin emerged with a 6-2 victory to claim the sectional title. It'll be the second straight year competing in the State Meet at 106 for Dolphin, who qualified out of sectionals with a second-place finish as a freshman last year and wound up placing sixth at state.

Drew Dolphin, meanwhile, is seeking to close out his high school career on a high note after placing sixth in the State Meet at 120 last year.

Competing at 132 this time around, Dolphin entered Saturday's sectional ranked No. 3 in his weight class and recorded three consecutive pins to claim the sectional championship and head into the State Meet with a 53-3 mark.

Dolphin pinned Pardeeville freshman Caleb Mackey in 1:23 in the quarterfinals and then faced a tough semifinal matchup against sixth-ranked Reedsville junior Bryer Christel, with Dolphin prevailing via pin in 4:34.

In the title match against Winnebago Lutheran senior Carson Fulton, who received honorable mention, Dolphin notched his third pin of the day, this time in just 1:22, to claim the sectional title.

Two Lancers advance

Campbell, meanwhile, has yet to lose a high school match in what's been a stellar freshman season for the Lancers.

Entering sectionals ranked No. 2 at 113, Campbell breezed to pins of just 7 seconds in the quarterfinals against Westfield freshman Cooper Dunnett and 1:32 in the semifinals against 10th-ranked Cedar Grove-Belgium junior Jesse Burg in the semifinals.

That set up a sectional title match against 11th-ranked Random Lake sophomore Grant Gibson, but they unfortunately didn't get to wrestle, as Campbell won via medical forfeit. He will now enter his first State Meet with an unblemished record of 24-0.

Campbell's teammate at 160, Gordon, came into Saturday's sectional ranked No. 9 and pinned Ozaukee senior Jonny Melendez in 1:31 in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal match with No. 2-ranked Poynette senior Cash Stewart.

Gordon was sent to the consolation bracket via a 15-2 major-decision loss to Stewart, but he rallied with three consecutive victories in the consolation bracket.

First, Gordon pinned Cedar Grove-Belgium sophomore Owen Morgan in just 22 seconds before defeating Laconia senior Chas Glewen, who received honorable mention, by a 15-5 major decision. That placed Gordon into the second-place match against Valders junior Luke Zutz, who was pinned by Stewart in 3:37 in the 160-pound title match.

Gordon and Zutz went the distance in their match, but Gordon prevailed by decision, 13-7, to secure second place in the sectional and finish a long Saturday by going 4-1. He'll enter the State Meet with a 31-3 record overall.

Others at sectional

Also qualifying for Saturday's sectional for CLS but falling short of qualifying for the State Meet, thus wrapping up their season, were senior Jonathan Shaffer (19-22) at 120, freshman Logan Robinson (11-10) at 126, sophomore Jordan Luhr (28-15) at 138, sophomore Landon Cashmore (18-21) at 152, senior Carl Travis (36-11) at 170, who was ranked No. 8 going into the sectional but lost both his matches Saturday, and senior Joel Flores (18-21) at 220.

And also qualifying for Saturday's sectional but falling shy of state for St. Joseph were freshman Ivan Porcayo (22-7) at 120, junior Charles Anderson (17-8) at 138, freshman Ellioth Torres (9-17) at 152, junior Adam Davis (12-11) at 170, junior Marco Mattuecci (19-10) at 195 and freshman Izavion Franklin (3-2) at 220.

Division-2

Shoreland Lutheran placed two wrestlers in Saturday's WIAA Division-2 sectional at Waupun, but neither advanced to the State Meet.

That was due to an unfortunate upset for junior Mason Gill, who reached state for the Pacers as a sophomore at 126 last season and was trying to replicate the feat in the same weight class this season.

Ranked No. 6 in Division-2 at 126 entering sectionals, Gill was upset, 5-0, by unranked Sheboygan Falls sophomore Jake Shaver in his first match Saturday.

Shaver lost his next match, but with the way the brackets were set up, since Shaver had already defeated Gill once, Gill didn't get a chance to wrestle back to a state berth through the consolation brackets and was eliminated after just one match Saturday, finishing his season with a 40-3 record.

Shoreland senior Micah Babinec did get one consolation match at 120 after losing his first match Saturday, but Babinec also fell in his first consolation bout to get eliminated shy of the State Meet and finish his season with a 20-21 mark.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0